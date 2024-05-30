Bringing the Jokes: Wanda Sykes says ‘Please & Thank You’ to fans

There might not be a show in TV history in which recurring characters made such an indelible impression as “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The hilarious banter between “Curb” creator and star Larry David and his real-life long-time friend the late and great Richard Lewis was often hilarious. David’s behind-the-back insults directed at Ted Danson were amusing. And then there were the occasions when Wanda Sykes visited David. The iconic comic would run upstairs whenever he knew Sykes was ringing the bell at his home to avoid being berated.

Now that David has finally drawn a curtain on the long-running improv-driven show, many pundits are looking back at the creative program.

“I’ll tell you this,” Sykes said while calling from Los Angeles, “there is no show that is as stressful as ‘Curb.’ You have no idea what Larry wants to do that day you show up on the set. You go and do your best. Four-hour days feel like 15-hour days on ‘Curb.’ Don’t get me wrong. I loved it. It’s so much fun to work with Larry David.”

“It’s no surprise Sykes excelled on “Curb” because she is exceptional at being funny on the spot. Sykes, who will perform Sunday, June 2, at the Fox Tucson Theatre, is unpredictable and unsparing.

However, Sykes doesn’t mirror her TV or stage persona in the same manner that the late and also great Gilbert Gottfried was nothing like his acerbic alter ego. Gottfried was painfully shy and soft spoken offstage. Sykes is the antithesis of the combative and cantankerous character she perfected on “Curb.”

“I’m not that way at all,” Sykes said. “I’m a sweetheart. People think I’m the way I am onstage. People want me to call their mom and curse them out. That’s not me when I’m out shopping. I’m really nice. I’m an easy-going person.”

It helps to be chill when parenthood commences. Sykes has been married with children since her wife had twins in 2009.

“My wife really wanted to have kids and we did it,” Sykes said. “It’s very demanding and I focus on it. But it’s great. They’re both wonderful children. When I’m out in Los Angeles, I’m typically overwhelmed with career business.”

It’s been an enviable career for Sykes, who co-created and co-stars in the amusing Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws.” The second half of season three premiered in April. “I really enjoy acting,” Sykes said. “Who could have guessed that this how it would turn out for me?”

Sykes, 60, who was born in Virginia, but came of age in Maryland, recalls her initial brush with comedy, which was catching the underheralded Moms Mably on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” “She just stood out,” Sykes said.

Lily Tomlin, Richard Pryor and Joan Rivers were some of Sykes’ influences. “Joan was great hosting ‘The Tonight Show,’” Sykes said. “You just had to watch Joan when she was on.”

Sykes loved comedy but didn’t initially see it as a viable career.

Sykes worked a 9-5 job with the National Security Agency (NSA). In 1987, Sykes tried an open mic and fell in love with stand-up. In 1990, she opened a gig for Chris Rock. The legendary comic hired Sykes in 1997 to write for his brilliant HBO vehicle “The Chris Rock Show.” Sykes made several appearances on the show.

“That was my first big break, as far as TV is concerned,” Sykes said. “It was like going to college. It was a huge learning experience for me. When I left that show, I felt that I was ready to take on anything in this business.”

“Monster-in-Law,” “Evan Almighty” and “License to Wed” are some of Sykes’ film credits. Sykes stole scenes as a recurring character in the acclaimed sitcom “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

Sykes received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her roles in ABC’s “Black-ish” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Sykes has a balanced career between television work and stand-up. Regarding the latter, she’s always writing and improving. “I think as you get older, you get better (as a comic),” Sykes said. “You experience more things. I have more to draw from.”

Part of what makes Sykes’ comedy work so well is that she is fearless. “You can’t worry about anything or anybody when you perform,” Sykes said. “You have to be true to yourself and take chances. But the thing is when I’m not performing I go by the rules and play it safer than I do when I’m onstage.”

Sykes is an inventive original, who is adept at taking whatever that’s around her and making it amusing. “It’s what I love to do and fortunately there is an audience that still wants to hear what I have to say,” Sykes said. “I’m so grateful for that.”