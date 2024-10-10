Growing cannabis at home can be easy

The legalization of recreational and medicinal cannabis has ushered in a new era of consuming marijuana: being permitted to grow your own plants at home.

However, state governments limit the number of plants, and it can be tricky to purchase cannabis seeds, as dispensaries in Arizona are not permitted to sell them. In Arizona, an individual can cultivate up to six cannabis plants, a number that increases to 12 if there are two adults living in the home.

While it’s possible to grow cannabis, it can be overwhelming to beginners, especially when living in a small space. It can feel limiting and, at times, impossible. If you need advice or need to know how to start, no worries; Royal Queen Seeds has you covered.

Royal Queen Seeds is a digital marketplace for all-things cannabis cultivation. With an emphasis on premium genetics and destigmatizing cannabis, RQS has solidified itself as a leading digital seed bank for cannabis cultivators. Guests can purchase cannabis seeds, which range from seeds suitable for beginners to high CBD strains and strains with any desired level of THC. Also, Royal Queen Seeds offers cohesive guides on how to grow a cannabis plant.

Max Marjot, the technical manager and grow expert at Royal Queen Seeds, is knowledgeable on the subject.

“I started at the bottom of the cannabis food chain, working part-time as a representative for different cannabis brands across seeds, nutrients and equipment as a side gig and simultaneously working full-time in the construction industry as a logistics and procurement director. I fell in love with cannabis, and began to involve myself in Canada’s legal industry,” Marjot said.

When it comes to the essentials of beginning an at-home cannabis grow, one needs seeds, soil, pots, lights, fans and nutrients. While nutrients and growing tools can be purchased directly from Royal Queen Seeds’ website, they can also be found at most plant nurseries. While space might limit the overall yield of a cannabis plant, Marjot urged growers not to feel discouraged.

“Those growing in tight spaces should expect a smaller yield, but growing something is better than growing nothing. I personally started home growing indoors in a 2-foot by 2-foot wardrobe, and I learned a lot. Even one plant on a windowsill can be extremely rewarding, both mentally and emotionally,” Marjot noted.

Other factors, particularly controlling your climate, can be difficult when growing cannabis in a small space. “In temperate regions, small growers usually grow in the winter months and use the heat of the growbox to warm the rest of their place. One tip is if you don’t have access to air conditioning, I recommend refraining from growing in the summer months,” Marjot explained.

Seed selection is equally important.

“It all comes down to what you want to grow. There are endless strains out there, so depending on your goals, your timeframe and your taste, there will be a strain that best suits your needs and desires,” Marjot explained.

Typically, traditional cannabis strains follow a photoperiod growing pattern, which means that they rely on light changes to begin flowering. However, automatic cannabis strains are a bit different; as they mature and produce buds at a quicker scale, and do not rely on changes in light.

“Some of the best cannabis strains for beginners are Critical, Special Queen and Special Kush — all feminized seeds (photoperiod). Feminized seeds generally handle more mistakes, which is common for beginners. While autoflowering (automatics) or F1 hybrids are faster to grow, the common mistakes made while growing these seeds tend to be more irreversible, so they require more experience and knowledge,” Marjot continued.

Plants’ height can be another tricky obstacle, as a plant can stretch up to 10 times its original height. It’s for that very reason that although more knowledge is required, Marjot recommends automatic and short cycle cannabis strains when growing in a small space.

Royal Queen Seeds is eager to continue its path of bringing high-quality and consistent seed choices to the forefront.

“Royal Queen Seeds is working tirelessly to invoke positive change in the cannabis seed industry by bringing F1 Hybrids directly to the consumer, meaning we want to standardize the variation of phenotypes in order to help growers find their favorite plants time and time again without needing to keep a clone. This will be a game changer for the cannabis seed industry on a global scale,” Marjot said.





Royal Queen Seeds

royalqueenseeds.com