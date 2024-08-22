Flower to the People: Cannabis deals a growing trend in Tucson

Beat the back-to-school slump with these cannabis deals across town.

Sol Flower



Multiple locations; check website for details

livewithsol.com

With an emphasis on high-quality products and low prices, Sol Flower is here to make sure you get the most out of your money. With plenty of locations all over town, there is no shortage of a good deal near you.

Daily deals:

• Copperstate 2 for $60 rosin extracts.

• $60 full ounce from Uncle X flower, or a $35 half ounce from Uncle X flower.

• Stop by Saturday, Aug. 24, for a storewide back-to-school, buy-one, get-one free.

• Four for $80 on Copperstate live rosin carts.

• Two for $30 on Copperstate live rosin gummies.

• Sign up for email updates online to earn a free pre-roll and other exclusive deals.

Trulieve

Multiple locations; see website for details

Trulieve.com

With plenty of convenient locations across town, Trulieve has you covered on plenty of daily deals — particularly from fan-favorite brands like Jeeter, Grow Science and Sonoran Roots. Sign up for Trulieve’s loyalty program online and earn a point for every dollar spent.

Daily deals:



• Two for $90 on infused Baby Jeeter packs.

• 25% off 1 gram Jeeter prerolls.

• Two for $50 Grow Science live resin concentrates.

• Two for $70 on hand-trimmed, small-batch eighths from Sonoran Roots.

• Buy-one, get-one free on Canamo products.

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, Tucson

2075 E. Benson Highway, Tucson

earthshealing.org

Voted Best Medical and Recreational Dispensary in Tucson multiple years in a row, Earth’s Healing shines with its in-house craft concentrates, high-quality flower, and even CBD products. Delivery for medical patients is also available.

Daily deals:

• Mix and match any four Earth Grow eighths for $55.

• See a better deal at a different dispensary? Earth’s Healing offers price matching on any deal, from any dispensary.

• Shop from Monday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 25, for 25% off: All Jeeter products, Wizard Tree eighths, Torch 2-gram disposables and Doja Packs eighths.

30% off Mohave products, Gron Mega Pearls, Aloha Tyme Machine beverages, Wyld gummies and beverages, Cake disposables (designer distillate and cryo cured included) and 2-gram Briq disposables.

40% off Abundant Organics half ounces, Drip 1-gram disposables, Canamo half-gram live resin cartridges, Varz half ounces and Bits gummies.

50% off The Essence gummies.

• Win free weed for a year. Enter by downloading the Earth’s Healing app and turn notifications on. Spend $100 pretax through the rest of August. Each $100 spent is a separate entry.

D2 Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105

7139 E. 22nd Street

d2dispensary.com

Another award-winning dispensary with plenty to offer, D2 has easily become a Tucson staple. Established in 2013, D2 has shown no signs of slowing down. Its eastside location is home to Tucson’s largest dispensary, complete with a drive-thru for convenient pick-up. The Downtown location is a bit quainter but has plenty of great deals.

Daily deals:

• Bring a student or faculty ID through Aug. 31 for a buy-one, get-one free on the first 10 items. Valid on exclusive brands only. Visit d2dispensary.com for more information.

• 25% off on flower, concentrates, prerolls, tinctures and topicals for medical patients. Medical patients also get 50% off all iLava products.

• Two for $45 on DTF flower eighths.

• Download D2’s mobile app for exclusive rewards and discounts.

• 40% off iLava cartridges.

• $10 Zenzona gummy packs (select flavors: grapefruit, sour citrus and blackberry cucumber).

Halo Cannabis

7710 S. Wilmot Road

thegreenhalo.com

Lauded for its state-of-the-art facility and craft kitchen, Halo Cannabis delivers nothing but the best. A Tucson classic indeed, Halo Cannabis consistently offers high-quality products with reasonable prices.

Daily deals:

• $20 Halo eighths, or four for $50 (select strains only).

• Five for $65 on shatter and concentrates.

• Three for $75 1-gram carts, or five for $100.

• Two for $40 1-gram live resin carts, or five for $100.

• Thursday, Aug. 22, to Saturday, Aug. 24: buy-one, get-one free on Baked Bros Effects gummies.

• Saturday, Aug. 24: buy-one, get-one free on Cake disposables.

• Mondays: buy-one, get-one free on Halo infused pre-rolls and 30% off Halo edibles.

• Tuesdays: buy-one, get-one free on 1G Select carts, 20% off Canamo extracts and 20% off IO extracts.

• Wednesdays: buy-one, get-one free on Kushy Punch edibles, buy-one, get-one free on house pre-rolls, $70 Halo ounces (mix and match Halo half ounces) and $140 Halo ounces (mix and match Halo eighths.

• Thursdays: 20% off Alien Labs, Connected, Grow Sciences and Sonoran Roots.

• Fridays: $12 Halo eighths, buy-one, get-one free on Halo 1-gram carts, or five for $75, and five for $55 on 1-gram concentrates from Halo, IO extracts and WZRD extracts.