Cannabis ‘Reintoxication’: THC stored in the body could have residual effects

Have you ever felt high, even without smoking?

Almost like an acid flashback, if you will, some cannabis consumers — particularly chronic users — have reported such instances. The science is still relatively limited, but it does offer a small glance into this strange occurrence. Exercise, food deprivation and even stress may be the cause.

Because THC is stored in fat cells for a while, consuming cannabis regularly leads to a higher concentration of THC within these cells over time. A 2009 British Pharmacological Society study examined this further by using rats as test subjects.

Researchers found that lipolysis, the process in which fat is broken down in the body and can be triggered by stress or food deprivation, “enhances the release of THC from fat stores back into blood. This suggests the likelihood of ‘reintoxication’ whereby food deprivation or stress may raise blood THC levels in animals chronically exposed to the drug.” The study’s authors said, “Further research will need to confirm whether this can lead to functional effects, such as impaired cognitive function or ‘flashbacks.’”

A 2014 study published by Wong et al. expanded on these findings by giving rats 10 mg of THC over five days, along with a four-day washout period. The rats were then fasted for a full day, which allowed body fat to break down. Behavioral changes, such as slower locomotor activity, were observed along with elevated levels of THC concentrations in plasma. Interestingly, rats who fasted for 20 hours following a 5 mg dose of THC did not exhibit any behavioral changes, even though cannabinoid plasma levels were elevated.

Similarly, a different study published by Wong et al. tested 14 daily cannabis users, requiring participants to exercise for 35 minutes, after either fasting or eating. Just like the rats, exercise led to increased THC levels in plasma across all groups. But findings were less conclusive, with no direct impact on THC levels. Researchers said the subjects may not have fasted long enough for lipolysis to occur.

And unlike the rats, changes in behavior were not observed in this study. A smaller study published by Basic & Clinical & Pharmacology & Toxicology found no connection between fasting and exercise to elevated amounts of THC in both blood and urine.

Six people in a drug detoxification ward were the overall focus of this study, fasting for 24 hours or 45 minutes on a treadmill. Blood and urine tests were conducted daily, and changes in THC levels were not found. However, the study’s authors noted important limitations, citing a small participant pool, low BMIs, and self-conducted urine tests, all of which could have impacted the findings.

Like most things with cannabis, more research is needed until a legitimate conclusion can be drawn. But it’s an interesting concept to explore.