Cannabinoid Spotlight: CBN as a sleep aid

Nobody can sleep these days. And as cannabis legalization continues to climb nationwide, more people have turned to cannabis, particularly edibles, to sleep better at night. 2023 data from cannabis data market researcher BDSA found that 49% of surveyed consumers had used edibles over a six-month period; versus 47% of which said that they had used flower.

While variations exist across brands and different markets, the most common formula used in sleep gummies is a 2-1 ratio of THC and CBN. Nearly every major edible brand in the Arizona market carries a sleep gummy that contains both CBN and THC. So what’s all the fuss about?

Because CBN, which stands for cannabinol, is slightly psychoactive, it’s a little bit different from its cannabinoid counterparts like CBD, CBC and CBG. Depending on who you ask, it can knock you out like a light.

Yet, not much is really known about it, despite becoming a major component in the sleep aid world of cannabis gummies. Formed as THC ages and is subsequently exposed to light, oxygen and heat, CBN has gained significant traction over recent years for its supposed sedating effects.

Still, the key aspect of medicating with cannabinoids other than THC lies in the hands of the entourage effect; the theory is that THC works best in conjunction with other cannabinoids. As the cannabis market continues to expand, brands have gotten more creative, particularly by combining CBN with THC and CBD.

Strangely however, CBN as a sleep-aid is not entirely backed by science; instead it moves on the gears of personal anecdotes. When I was a budtender, I heard nothing but good things about CBN. I subsequently thought I’d be able to find research that affirmed the same claims.

Studies are limited, but with promising results. A small 2024 study published by the American Psychology Association found that taking 20mg of CBN before bed improves "several aspects of sleep, including nighttime awakenings and overall sleep disturbance, without impacting daytime fatigue.”

Compared to other sleep aids like melatonin, a small study published in the American Nutrition Association found that CBN and melatonin produced similar but not substantially different results.

Of course, everybody is different; and the effects of CBN vary from person to person. What’s really needed is more research; and hopefully, one day, that will come.