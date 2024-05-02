Live Music Calendar: May

MAY 2
Caskey
The Rock, 8 p.m., $20-$70
Desert Death Fest 2
w/Mastadonna, Diabology, Goat Hill Massacre, Deadspawn, Sleeping With the Witch, Mutilated Tyrant, Hellthrone, Never Reborn, Guardians, Funeral Witchery, Ashes in Wake and Manhigh
191 Toole, 4 p.m., $20-$50
Lorrie Morgan
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$67.50
Slow Hollows w/Computerwife and Desert Child
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20
Vincent Neil Emerson
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Wholly Cats Swing Club featuring Chelsee Hicks
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15
Xavi
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out
MAY 3
Caroline Rose
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$28
Desert Death Fest 2 w/Six Million Dead, Cave Bastard, Parasitic, Damage Overdose, Hands of Oblivion, Demon Grass, Demon Tongue, the Syndicate, I Dont Konform and Condemned to Burn
191 Toole, 4:10 p.m., $20-$50
Greg Abate
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Space Traveler’s Union
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Strung Out and
The Casualties
The Rock, 8 p.m., $25
Yächtley Crëw
Rialto Theatre, 9 p.m., $32-$47
MAY 4
Cinco de Mayo Weekend w/Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $40.48-$600
Desert Death Fest 2 w/Sleeping With the Witch, Wyrmhaven, Cephalotripsy, Invirulant, Deflowered, Esothea, Mohler,
Sadomasochist, Kenopsia and Shadows of Algol
191 Toole, 4:20 p.m., $20-$50
JC Chiriguayo
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Marty Isenberg: Music Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
May the Fourth Be With You w/ZeeCeeKeely and the Rise
The Rock, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Ohgeesy
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$40
MAY 5
Cinco de Mayo Weekend w/Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and Orkesta Mendoza
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $43.88-$600
City and Colour
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $40.50-$56
Devin the Dude
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $26-$30
Kenji Lancaster Senior Recital
The Century Room, 6 p.m., free
MAY 6
The Century Room Jazz
Orchestra with the Pima County Community College Big Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
The Psychedelic Furs
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $42.50-$59
MAY 7
Laser Dad
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $8
Tango Guitar Project
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$25
MAY 8
Hot Club of Tucson
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $5-$10
MAY 9
Mariee Siou
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15
Trashy Annie
The Rock, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Tyson Motsenbocker
Club Congress, 6 p.m., $12-$15
Yo-Yo Ma
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $75-$295
MAY 10
Chris Isaak
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$97.50
Jason Joshua
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Joe Fonda Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Joseph Arthur
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Kamelot
Encore, 7:45 p.m., $32
Matt Panayides
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
MAY 11
Billy Idol
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$600
Black Cat Bones
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10
Devotchka
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39
The Freezing Hands and Dolly Creamer
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Lawrence Rothman
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$17
Matt Panayides Trio featuring Brice Winston
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Rylande Dodge
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Sammy Ramone
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
MAY 12
Connie Brannock and the Little House of Funk
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10
Shordie Shordie
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$300
MAY 13
Blues Traveler
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$64
HKFU
The Rock, 6 p.m., $15-$20
Meatbodies
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $16-$18
Tomas Ayala Memorial Concert featuring Gabriel Ayala
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10
MAY 15
Mysterious Babies
Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $5-$10
The Queers
The Rock, 7 p.m., $18
Upsahl
Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $18-$20
MAY 16
Desert Music Project
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Morgan Faw & the Flame featuring Eric Nakanishi
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15
Nekrogoblikon
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35
MAY 17
AJ Lee and the Blue Summit
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $17-$23
Alto Summit featuring Eric Nakanishi, Max Goldschmid and Morgan Faw
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Alvvays
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $33.50-$38
Blick Bassy
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$22
Bodybox
The Rock, 8 p.m., $15
Los Yesterdays
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Lynch Mob
Encore, 7:30 p.m., $19.50-$250
MAY 18
“Good Morning, Vietnam!” w/The Manhattan Dolls and The Tributaries
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35
Nakanishi & Faw
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Paul Cornish Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
MAY 19
School of Rock
Hotel Congress Plaza, 11 a.m. $10
Tucson Jazz Institute
featuring Sarah Tolar
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $30
MAY 21
Local Natives
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29.50-$52
MAY 22
Hot Club of Tucson
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $5-$10
MAY 23
Dayseeker
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., sold out
MattstaGraham
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15
Pete Swan Presents “Mood Indigo – A Tribute to Duke Ellington” featuring Beth Lederman
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$25
MAY 24
Celestial Festival w/Tonight’s Sunshine, Of the Lost, All Secrets Known, RatTrap520, Fantasy and Fortune, the Ruin, Goggles and Kickflip the Salamander
191 Toole, 5:15 p.m., $12-$15
Denali Hershey Kaufman plays Brad Mehldau
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
D.R.I.
The Rock, 7 p.m., $20
FEA
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Ron Keel Band
Encore, 8 p.m., $8-$100
Sugaray Rayford
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30
MAY 25
Brace Yourself
The Rock, 5:30 p.m., $15
DannyLux
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$35
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk
Club Congress, 9 p.m., $20-$25
MAY 26
Dubloadz
The Rock, 9 p.m., $25
Kelli Baker
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10
Pandora y Flans
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $106.99-$300
MAY 28
Dead Poet Society
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$25
MAY 29
Hot Club of Tucson
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10
Stands With Fists, Ape Vermin and Mean Green
The Rock, 6 p.m., $10
Steve Roach and Michael Stearns
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$35
MAY 30
Robert Jon & the Wreck
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Steve Roach and Michael Stearns
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$35
MAY 31
Ascended Dead
The Rock, 7 p.m., $16
Or Bareket
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Steve Roach and Michael Stearns
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$35