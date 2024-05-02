Live Music Calendar: May

MAY 2

Caskey

The Rock, 8 p.m., $20-$70

Desert Death Fest 2

w/Mastadonna, Diabology, Goat Hill Massacre, Deadspawn, Sleeping With the Witch, Mutilated Tyrant, Hellthrone, Never Reborn, Guardians, Funeral Witchery, Ashes in Wake and Manhigh

191 Toole, 4 p.m., $20-$50

Lorrie Morgan

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$67.50

Slow Hollows w/Computerwife and Desert Child

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20

Vincent Neil Emerson

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Wholly Cats Swing Club featuring Chelsee Hicks

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15

Xavi

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out





MAY 3

Caroline Rose

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$28

Desert Death Fest 2 w/Six Million Dead, Cave Bastard, Parasitic, Damage Overdose, Hands of Oblivion, Demon Grass, Demon Tongue, the Syndicate, I Dont Konform and Condemned to Burn

191 Toole, 4:10 p.m., $20-$50

Greg Abate

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Space Traveler’s Union

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Strung Out and

The Casualties

The Rock, 8 p.m., $25

Yächtley Crëw

Rialto Theatre, 9 p.m., $32-$47





MAY 4

Cinco de Mayo Weekend w/Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $40.48-$600

Desert Death Fest 2 w/Sleeping With the Witch, Wyrmhaven, Cephalotripsy, Invirulant, Deflowered, Esothea, Mohler,

Sadomasochist, Kenopsia and Shadows of Algol

191 Toole, 4:20 p.m., $20-$50

JC Chiriguayo

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Marty Isenberg: Music Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

May the Fourth Be With You w/ZeeCeeKeely and the Rise

The Rock, 7 p.m., $15-$20

Ohgeesy

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$40





MAY 5

Cinco de Mayo Weekend w/Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and Orkesta Mendoza

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $43.88-$600

City and Colour

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $40.50-$56

Devin the Dude

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $26-$30

Kenji Lancaster Senior Recital

The Century Room, 6 p.m., free





MAY 6

The Century Room Jazz

Orchestra with the Pima County Community College Big Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25

The Psychedelic Furs

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $42.50-$59





MAY 7

Laser Dad

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $8

Tango Guitar Project

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$25





MAY 8

Hot Club of Tucson

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $5-$10





MAY 9

Mariee Siou

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15

Trashy Annie

The Rock, 7 p.m., $15-$20

Tyson Motsenbocker

Club Congress, 6 p.m., $12-$15

Yo-Yo Ma

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $75-$295





MAY 10

Chris Isaak

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$97.50

Jason Joshua

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Joe Fonda Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Joseph Arthur

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Kamelot

Encore, 7:45 p.m., $32

Matt Panayides

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free





MAY 11

Billy Idol

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$600

Black Cat Bones

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10

Devotchka

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39

The Freezing Hands and Dolly Creamer

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Lawrence Rothman

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$17

Matt Panayides Trio featuring Brice Winston

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Rylande Dodge

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Sammy Ramone

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10





MAY 12

Connie Brannock and the Little House of Funk

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10

Shordie Shordie

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$300





MAY 13

Blues Traveler

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$64

HKFU

The Rock, 6 p.m., $15-$20

Meatbodies

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $16-$18

Tomas Ayala Memorial Concert featuring Gabriel Ayala

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10





MAY 15

Mysterious Babies

Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $5-$10

The Queers

The Rock, 7 p.m., $18

Upsahl

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $18-$20





MAY 16

Desert Music Project

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Morgan Faw & the Flame featuring Eric Nakanishi

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15

Nekrogoblikon

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35





MAY 17

AJ Lee and the Blue Summit

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $17-$23

Alto Summit featuring Eric Nakanishi, Max Goldschmid and Morgan Faw

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Alvvays

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $33.50-$38

Blick Bassy

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$22

Bodybox

The Rock, 8 p.m., $15

Los Yesterdays

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30

Lynch Mob

Encore, 7:30 p.m., $19.50-$250





MAY 18

“Good Morning, Vietnam!” w/The Manhattan Dolls and The Tributaries

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35

Nakanishi & Faw

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Paul Cornish Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30





MAY 19

School of Rock

Hotel Congress Plaza, 11 a.m. $10

Tucson Jazz Institute

featuring Sarah Tolar

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $30





MAY 21

Local Natives

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29.50-$52





MAY 22

Hot Club of Tucson

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $5-$10





MAY 23

Dayseeker

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., sold out

MattstaGraham

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15

Pete Swan Presents “Mood Indigo – A Tribute to Duke Ellington” featuring Beth Lederman

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$25





MAY 24

Celestial Festival w/Tonight’s Sunshine, Of the Lost, All Secrets Known, RatTrap520, Fantasy and Fortune, the Ruin, Goggles and Kickflip the Salamander

191 Toole, 5:15 p.m., $12-$15

Denali Hershey Kaufman plays Brad Mehldau

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

D.R.I.

The Rock, 7 p.m., $20





FEA

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Ron Keel Band

Encore, 8 p.m., $8-$100

Sugaray Rayford

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30





MAY 25

Brace Yourself

The Rock, 5:30 p.m., $15

DannyLux

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$35

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk

Club Congress, 9 p.m., $20-$25





MAY 26

Dubloadz

The Rock, 9 p.m., $25

Kelli Baker

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10

Pandora y Flans

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $106.99-$300





MAY 28

Dead Poet Society

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$25





MAY 29

Hot Club of Tucson

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10

Stands With Fists, Ape Vermin and Mean Green

The Rock, 6 p.m., $10

Steve Roach and Michael Stearns

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$35





MAY 30

Robert Jon & the Wreck

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$35

Steve Roach and Michael Stearns

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$35





MAY 31

Ascended Dead

The Rock, 7 p.m., $16

Or Bareket

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Steve Roach and Michael Stearns

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$35