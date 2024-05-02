Sweet Sensations: Dirty Dough celebrates success with new storefront

Cookie monsters may buy more than one cookie at a time. There are packages of six and a dozen as well.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts at a new Marana cookie shop. Dirty Dough, located on Thornydale Road, officially opened its doors April 12.

The new franchise is owned and operated by Wes and Nancy Anderson. While it was a second career for them both, Nancy had previous experience operating a cookie concession stand and storefront. For her, Dirty Dough seemed like a natural fit.

Things were a little different for Wes. He previously worked as a mechanic in his father’s garage, followed by a stint in construction. However, he liked the idea of the cookie business.

“My career that I had before, not many people come in happy about their broken-down car,” he said. “(Now) people come to us expecting to walk out happier than they walked in.”

The northern transplants were offered a selection of areas to open a Dirty Dough when they bought into the franchise. Tucson was one of them and they moved here in August of 2023.

“It was a healthy culture shock for my family,” Wes said. “We moved from southeast Idaho, which was usually in the high 80s. We got down here and it was 115- to 118 degrees. It was a bit warm.”

“For me, I wanted to go somewhere warm,” Nancy said. “Wes and I took a weekend drive… We ended up in the Marana area. We found this space and I just felt like this was really good.”

click to enlarge (Karen Schaffner/Staff) Nancy Anderson, right, works with Debbie White TO decorate the warm cookies before they go out to customers.

Before the storefront opened, the couple sold cookies out of a concession truck — showing up to events like school football games and local festivals, as well as offering catering. Unsurprisingly, business has been brisk.

“We love to serve people,” Nancy said. “I want to make people happy.”

In her experience, a cookie can make a difference. Someone might be having the “worst day ever,” but then they get a cookie and the day gets better.

Dirty Dough features nine different varieties of cookies, with a revolving flavor that gets changed every Friday. However, there’s something else that sets these gourmet heavyweights apart — they’re stuffed. Each cookie is baked with a gooey, creamy center before being decorated and delivered warm at the cash register.

Cookies come to the store already formed, but the baking and decorating is done in-house.

“When we get the cookie dough… we bake it,” Wes said. “We top it. We put decorations and we serve it, but all the cookie dough is already prepped and ready for us (to bake).”

click to enlarge (Karen Schaffner/Staff) Wes and Nancy Anderson wait on Margaret Proffitt at Marana’s new Dirty Dough, where cookies are the main event.

The Andersons’ favorite is called the “Reverse.”

“It’s actually a fudge-filled chocolate cookie on the inside and then a peanut butter cookie on the outside,” Wes said. “Then we put a peanut butter and chocolate drizzle over it and then crushed Reece’s peanut butter cups on the outside.”

The most popular request is for the chocolate chip cookie, with the “Cookies n Cream” (vanilla cookie dough loaded with Oreo chunks, white chocolate chips, stuffed with a creme filling and topped with vanilla icing drizzle and Oreo crumbs) a very close second.

Cookies can be accompanied by a scoop of ice cream, milk or blended into a “dirty” milkshake.

“We do an old fashioned milkshake, vanilla or chocolate, we blend your cookie of choice in with that milkshake,” Wes said. “You have the chunks of the cookie in with the shake and it is fabulous.”

While the storefront opened on April 12, customers who drop by for the official opening on May 4 can enjoy a cookie on the house. For the Andersons, it’s a celebration of sweet success.

“We’ve been very pleased with the support of the community,” Nancy said. “It’s been very good.”