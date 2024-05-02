Backstage Pass: New Smash Mouth singer feels fans’ vibes

Zach Goode, the new Smash Mouth Frontman, knows the meaning of nervous since he made his debut before tens of thousands of fans in Mexico City.

Zach Goode says his first gig as Smash Mouth’s vocalist was trial by fire.

“Our first show together was a huge show in Mexico with 30,000 to 40,000 people,” he said with a laugh.

“There was no warm-up show, no club show. We went on before the Strokes, Kings of Leon and Blondie. It was a huge crowd and they were super energetic.

“I felt like I fit right in, though, and we went running from there. We had 20-something shows booked last year and we have a ton booked this summer.”

Smash Mouth will perform on Saturday, May 4, during the Centurions’ The Death Star Infiltration Celebration at the Tucson Convention Center. The event includes food (6 to 9 p.m.); bar (6 to 11:30 p.m.); opening act Swigfoot and DJ (6 to 9 p.m.); and Smash Mouth from 9 to 10:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thecenturions.com.

“People are surprised when they see us live,” Goode said. “It’s a high-energy show. Some people think they’re only familiar with one of two songs. The average person, I think, knows at least seven songs. A couple are covers; the band has two No. 1 hits. There are still really recognizable songs.

“Basically, if we played for 90 minutes, and there are 20-something songs, about seven of them are bangers. That’s a pretty good batting ratio.”

Goode has been in bands for 30 years, but not at the level of Smash Mouth. Goode replaced singer Steve Harwell, who died of cancer last year, after he retired in 2021. He said he was confident he could do a good job.

“I’ve been in the business so long,” he said. “I had the wisdom. I had so many stage and life experiences. It was a beautiful thing that happened.

“Everyone was accepting and professional. They were happy to have me come into the fold.”

Goode said he was attracted to the Smash Mouth gig because the songwriting is “really interesting and kind of unique,” blending older punk/ska stuff with reggae, pop and disco.

“It runs the gamut,” he said. “It’s super eclectic. It’s not just one style. That’s the vibe I like. We’re actually trying to write new material in the style that stays faithful to the classic Smash Mouth sound. We’ve already put out three songs with me on vocals.”

Goode was born in New York City and grew up in Provincetown, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in a bohemian artist community.

“I was an off-Broadway kid,” he said. “I was in commercials and acting when I was a kid, then I got the rock ‘n’ roll bug in high school. I was in tons of bands. Right in the middle of the early ’90s, there was a hard rock explosion.

“After 20 years in bands, I went solo. I went to LA and got into the voiceover game. I did tribute bands for money—the Beatles, Beastie Boys, Yacht Rock, 1980s. Then I saw an ad a couple years ago for Smash Mouth.”

Now, in between gigs, he DJs at “Shrek” raves, a wildly popular club night held around the United States. He called them “beyond sold out” with lines around the block.

“There are thousands of kids in costume,” he said. “The organizers do about 20 a month. It’s a full-time thing for them. I sing to the three biggest hits to a track and people lose their minds. This has been an amazing gig.”