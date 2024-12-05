A New Era of Cannabis Accessibility in Arizona

Marijuana can now be delivered to recreational users’ homes.

In a late-October decision, the Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA), changed its tune on how cannabis deliveries could legally operate within the state.

Until now, legal marijuana deliveries were only permitted for medical marijuana patients. The cost of a medical marijuana card in Arizona costs about $150, which must be paid every two years. Not everyone can afford that.

“This expedited timeline, well in advance of the Jan. 1, 2025, deadline, comes thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Arizona Department of Health Services, all while maintaining the directive of creating a safe, highly regulated marijuana program,” the ADA said in a statement.

“Along with the changes to the adult-use marijuana program additional changes to the medical marijuana program have also been published. The final rules for both programs can be found on the Arizona Department of Health Services website or Title 9 Chapter 17 Medical Marijuana and Chapter 18 Adult Use Marijuana.”

ADA officials said they hope that this change in delivery policy will encourage all Arizona cannabis users. For example, not everyone has transportation or the physical ability to leave the house.

“We are thrilled that the Department of Health’s proactive approach and commitment to implementing a well-thought-out delivery program has helped us reach this landmark moment sooner than expected,” said Ann Torrez, the ADA’s executive director, in a statement.

Because the ADA’s ruling came sooner than expected, dispensaries may still be implementing necessary changes. Delivery cars must have lockboxes and cameras. Protocols must be in place to ensure customers are of legal age.