Sip and Savor: Cannabis-infused drinks take over the market

Cannabis-infused drinks are a fast growing product across the country, offering stoners everywhere a new consumption method that works faster than edibles and is a quicker method to traditional smoke or dabbing sessions. Each brand has their own unique flavor profile and method of extraction. Check out this guide to find the perfect canna-drink.





Cann

drinkcann.com

Cann is the result of two friends wanting to get away from the negative effects of alcohol, but still have the option to party with others with a social drink. The highest dosage for a Cann drink is 5 mg of THC with 10 mg of CBD. On their website, they offer a starter pack which allows shoppers to purchase one or more cases of their various flavors and different dosages. Cann is transparent about their ingredients and only uses five natural ingredients to create the beverage, which are sparkling water, fresh juice, all-natural herbal flavor, 100% organic Mexican agave and grade A THC and CBD distillate.

States available: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin





Crescent Canna

crescentcanna.com

Crescent Canna created Crescent 9, a federally legal seltzer with hemp derived Delta-9 THC with various different dosages and flavors. All their products are made with cannabinoids derived from U.S.-grown hemp, with the seltzers being naturally flavored with fruit juices, purees and terpenes. Crescent Canna offers full transparency, offering their testing results on their website, more information on Delta-9 and how it’s possible for legal nationwide shipping.

States available: Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee

Shipping available nationwide





Happi

happihourdrink.com

Whether celebrating with a group of friends or enjoying some personal time, Happi strives to be the go-to drink during those moments, or, Happi Hours. Offering a variety of flavors of THC seltzers, Happi is a low-dose cannabis drink with the highest dosage offered at 10 mg THC. They offer legal shipping of different packs and bundles to various states across the country to give everyone a chance to enjoy their Happi Hours.

States available: Shipping nationwide, EXCLUDING Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana and Virginia





Kalvara

kalvara.com

What makes Kalvara unique is the patented Vessl® infusion technology and delivery system, which provides an instant mixing of ingredients from the cap into the bottled drink itself, which is dosed at about 20 mg per bottle. The cannabis ingredients are stored in the cap and get released into the bottle after twisting, which offers a precise dosage every time with high-bioavailability and rapid onset. It’s best recommended to be poured over ice to enjoy a canna-cocktail.

States available: California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma





Keef Soda

keefbrands.com

Founded in 2010 in Colorado, Keef Soda is exactly what it sounds like — a cannabis infused soda. They have an array of different flavors that not only include classic soda favorites like cola or orange soda, but also have various options in sparkling water, flavored water, energy drinks and mocktails. Each one made is strain specific, like Bubba Kush Root Beer, and range in dosage amounts and cannabinoid ratios.

Available in: Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon





MAJOR

choosethelove.com/majorbeverages

What started as a commitment to providing products to help patients with chronic pain and other ailments 15 years ago in Colorado has spread into a multi-state edible brand. Love Oven’s drink MAJOR is an extension of SoRSE Technology, which offers water-soluble technology for CBD, THC and other minor cannabinoid infused products, allowing the effect to set in after 15 to 20 minutes. Their drinks come in various flavors, which are 100 mg in THC and have a juice-like consistency that can be used as a mixer with a sparkling water or consumed as is.

States available: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington





Nebula

nebulaaz.com

Arizona-local cannabis syrup Nebula offers a variety of different “Nectar” flavors and effects across the state. Nebula Nectars contain no GMO, are vegan friendly, sugar free and gluten free. They offer a 10 oz 100 mg THC bottle in over 10 different flavors and a 40 oz 500 mg THC bottle with about four different flavors. They were created with the goal in mind to help those who wanted a different method of consumption that wasn’t the typical smoke sesh or waiting for the effects of an edible.

States available: Arizona

Ounce of Hope

ounceofhope.com

Founded in 2018, Ounce of Hope is one of the only aquaponic cannabis drink brands in the nation. Aquaponics is a form of agriculture that combines raising fish in tanks (recirculating aquaculture) with soilless plant culture (hydroponics). The nutrient-rich water from raising fish provides a natural fertilizer for the plants, which the plants then help to purify the water for the fish. They offer drinks that are 4 oz larger than the typical cannabis drink volume, with 50 mg of THC per 16 oz can. Drinks are available in two different flavors and created with Delta-9 THC distillate.

States available: Tennessee

Shipping Nationwide





Sip Elixirs

sipelixirs.com

Sip Elixir's are created for those who want to try sipping as a new way to sesh. Their drinks are infused with high quality distillate and organically derived terpenes and made using nanotechnology, which brings the high on faster. Sip Elixirs also offer different cannabinoid options, multiple flavors and a line of Energy Elixirs.

States available: Arizona, California, Nevada

Tonic

tonicbevco.com

Tonic are 12 oz bottles of 100 mg THC of infused flavored water with many different fruity flavors to choose from. The bottle comes with an easy dose strip so one can easily control the dosage they’d like to take of Tonic. Recently, Tonic released infused seltzers! Their 12 oz cans are available only in Illinois, while the lower dosed mini seltzers, which are 7 oz and 10mg THC each, are available only in Arizona. Tonic is transparent about their ingredients, which can be found for each product on their website.

States available: Arizona, Illinois, Michigan





Uncle Arnie’s

unclearnies.com

A brand representing everyone’s fun uncle, Uncle Arnie’s uses a process called sonication, which breaks the THC down into smaller pieces, resulting in a quicker high. Arnie’s offers 8.5 oz drinks like their classic Ice Tea Lemonade, 2 oz syrups that can either be sipped or used as a mixer, and 12 oz canned beverages to cater to different preferences of drink consumption. All their products are 100 mg of THC and offer different cannabinoid ratios and multiple different flavors, as well.

States available: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon





WYNK

drinkwynk.com

A cannabis seltzer with a Wynk of THC and CBD, with the goal in mind to create a balanced high by using both cannabinoids. Each can comes with a QR code that allows users to scan and find the testing certificate of analysis (COA), ensuring transparency for their company. WYNK offers a light, bubbly effect due to their lower dosages at 5 mg per 12 oz can. They are available in stores and also shipping, including a subscription to receive WYNK seltzers monthly. Visit their website to see what states allow shipping.

States available: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio





Wyld

wyldcbd.com

Wyld has been well-known for their CBD products available across the country, with the goal to offer consumers the opportunity to experience CBD effects and benefits. Locally sourced from Oregon, Wyld CBD seltzers in various flavors. They also offer many different cannabinoid ratios that aren’t THC for those that want to experience the non-psychoactive feeling of broad spectrum hemp extract products.

Available nationwide