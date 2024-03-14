Centennial Celebration: Tucson Museum of Art gala has French flair

The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a new exhibition, “Time Travelers: Foundations, Transformations and Expansions at the Centennial.”

Looking at the relationship of art to time, the display presents original contexts and new interpretations of significant artworks collected by the museum during the past century.

Guests at the museum’s annual gala, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, will get a sneak peek at the exhibition before it opens to the public the following day.

“It’s eclectic and it spans about 3,000 years of history,” said museum director, Norah Diedrich. “We have some work that is from the ancient Americas all the way up to contemporary artists working today.”

The gala

The centennial gala will feature a French-themed dinner catered by the on-site restaurant, Café a la C’Art, and its catering arm Carte Blanche Catering. Dinner will be served in the Bonnie L. Bradford courtyard accompanied by live music. A live auction will then follow after the dinner.



The auction will feature artworks donated by local artists like James Pringle Cook, Maura Allen and Nancy Tokar Miller; a dinner for 10 with chef Janos Wilder; and a trip to Paris.

After the live auction, a fund-a-need will be offered for guests who either didn’t win something from the auction or would like to contribute funds to services at the TMA. These would include exhibition support, internships, painting the gallery, and other operating expenses.

An online auction featuring more than 70 items is open now. The items of this auction will be on display in the entry hall as guests enter and will close when the dinner begins.

“Not only are (the guests) here to celebrate, have a French-themed dinner, and socialize, but they’re there to help us raise money to support what we do here,” Diedrich said.

Founded in 1924, the museum started as an art group from the Women’s Club of Tucson. They thought Tucson deserved an art museum. Over time they began renting gallery space and having exhibitions at the Temple of Music and Art.

“Over the years, this rather small, upstart, grassroots organization in Tucson, managed to exhibit and partner with some of the greatest artists and large organizations in the country,” Diedrich said.

“La Revue Blanche” is an 1895 color lithograph by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec that was donated to the TMA in 1959 before the museum had an official space yet. It was the first official piece in its collection. The TMA moved into its current location in 1975. Now they have 26,000 square feet of gallery space and five buildings registered on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We are where art, culture, history, and heritage meet,” Diedrich said. “It’s a lot more than just an art museum, really we just do so much and are very proud of it.”

The gala is open to anyone in the community interested in contributing to fundraising for the TMA. Tickets are $350.

“We represent the whole community,” Diedrich said. “There’s a ticket price because it is a fundraiser, but we have a very diverse community here who support us and who benefit from us so everyone is welcome.

“I’m so excited for people to know more about the museum’s amazing history, what has come into our collection, and the artists we’ve shown in the past. It’s really phenomenal. I’m really thrilled and excited about having the opportunity to have more people become aware of this wonderful arts organization here in town.”

click to enlarge (Submitted) Guests at the museum’s 100th anniversary gala will get a sneak peak at the newest exhibit.

Schedule of events

The social hour begins at 5 p.m. with wine, mingling, hors d’oeuvres, music by the UA Jazz Trio and Katherine Byrnes, and bidding on auction items included in the online auction, all located on the East Plaza and Mooney Hall.

From 6 to 9 p.m., is the live auction, hosted by auctioneer Jennie Heal, dinner, fund-a-need, and entertainment.

“Because it is our centennial year, this is a very important year for us to raise funds not only to cover our annual operating expenses but to also help us continue to serve future generations,” Diedrich said.

“Not only are we celebrating the past and today, but we want to make sure we secure this wonderful museum for the future.”

