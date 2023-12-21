Tucson welcomes fourth Sol Flower

Tucson has become the new home to four Sol Flower dispensaries in four months.

Recently, Sol Flower dispensaries held ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each location with vendors, locally made balloon garlands, food trucks and DJs. They were held in partnership with Tucson Metro Chamber.

“We’ve seen such a huge response from the community since those grand-opening events,” said Allie Marconi, senior director of marketing.

The dispensaries’ staff are making great strides to become more known in the community, including partnering with Hotel Congress, participating in the Tucson Jazz Festival, and hoping to be a part of the Fourth Avenue Street Fair in the spring.

“We’re just integrating ourselves into the community as fast as possible,” Marconi said.

Because all the stores were opening within a few weeks of each other, the teams for each location trained together. This allowed them to bond and celebrate.

Sol Flower has three other locations in Phoenix, which are considered medical and recreational. Tucson, however, is only recreational. Tucson medical marijuana license holders are offered a 15% stackable discount.

Sol Flower dispensaries offer an interactive and comfortable experience. The open space has visual merch and a large flower wall display.

“When you step into a Sol Flower, you’re going to get the same experience as when you step into your favorite restaurant or coffee shop,” Marconi said.

Sol Flower dispensaries have four house brands:

• Copperstate flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and cartridges.

• Jukebox flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, cartridges and disposable pens.

• Uncle X flower and pre-rolls.

• Black Bag flower.

All of the flower used for those brands comes from its own Snowflake facility, Copperstate Farms, which is one of the largest indoor cannabis greenhouses in North America.

It’s known as a Dutch-style greenhouse, which is typically designed to effectively hold and circulate CO2 more efficiently and take in as much sunlight as is possibly needed. Sol Flower is a vertically integrated operator, meaning they can track the process from growing to distribution. The product they grow at Copperstate Farms goes not only to their own retailers but also to outside entities such as Curaleaf and Jars.

The four new Sol Flower stores in Tucson offer all their house brands, plus a larger variety of products.

“We’re just so happy to be in Tucson,” Marconi said.

