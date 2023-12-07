High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Arizona

High Times is giving 2,100 Arizonans the chance to sample the best locally grown cannabis and crown the top products in the state as part of High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition.

By purchasing one of 2,100 judging kits at 22 dispensaries, everyday cannabis users have the chance to have their voices heard and join the ranks of legendary Cannabis Cup judges Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson.

Anyone 21 and older who purchases a kit and registers may judge. Kits start at $59.

Each kit corresponds to categories like best indica, sativa and hybrid flower, live resins and live rosins, gummies and fruit chews, chocolates and nongummies, beverages and infused pre-rolls.

This year marks the biggest Cannabis Cup, featuring 62 brands and 141 product entries.

“We have small brands, very big brands, old brands and new brands,” said Mark Kazinec, High Times’ vice president of events and competitions.

“We have definitely expanded our footprint in retail dispensary partners.”

Judges will have 60 days to sample products included in the kit and vote on aesthetic, aroma, taste and effect. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 21, with the winners unveiled during a virtual ceremony at 4:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

The kits are available at dispensaries around the state, including Mint Cannabis and Earth’s Healing, starting at $60. The kits typically take up to five days to assemble. However, Health for Life dispensaries helped put them together in two days.

Earth’s Healing placed second for its live resin concentrates in the 2021 contest. This year, it entered its flower, prerolls, concentrates and vapes. Earth’s Healing is also an official sponsor.

“We’re very excited to be able to work with High Times to distribute these (kits) to the customers in Arizona,” said Michael Shew, Earth’s Healing’s director of operations.

When the kits went live in late November, 20 to 30 people were waiting in line at its locations. The indica flower, rosin and solventless concentrates were the first to go. The edibles, prerolls, beverage and cartridge kits were still available.

“People who are new to the cannabis industry and new to trying cannabis might not know all the brands that are in Arizona,” Shew said.

“I think it’s a great way to highlight those brands and put it to a vote and let the people’s voices be heard.”

The High Times Cannabis Cup debuted in Arizona in 2020, the year recreational cannabis was legalized. Then, there were a lot fewer dispensaries ready to participate.

Being the first year of legalization, there was also less product available for dispensaries to distribute. This allowed brands to participate with fewer units in each kit, and smaller sample sizes for judges.

This year, however, the full amount was asked for from participating brands.