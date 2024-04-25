Could CBD, THC help quell migraines?

Concentrates— highly potent extracts of THC that resemble honey or butter — come in a variety of forms, such as waxes, oils, crumble, BHO or shatter.

A novel study performed by the University of San Diego found that a combination of CBD and THC was most effective in treating migraines as opposed to on their own.

Ninety-two people with chronic migraines were selected as study participants. At random, participants were given cannabis flower that contained either 6% THC, 11% CBD, 6% THC and 11% CBD, or a placebo.

When a migraine occurred, participants were asked to inhale the cannabis for 5 seconds, hold their breath for 10 seconds, wait 45 seconds, and repeat the process four times.

Using an app on their phones, participants filled out a survey after an hour of treatment to measure the results. After two hours, the participants answered the survey again. Then again 24 hours later, followed by a final survey at the 48-hour mark. In total, 247 migraine attacks were treated in the process.

The study — which, in part, was sponsored by the medical journal medRxiv — found the combination of 6% THC and 11% CBD delivered the most pain relief among participants. The relief from pain and other symptoms associated with migraines lasted up to 48 hours.

Unfortunately, other testaments to using cannabis to treat migraines tend to be anecdotal. That’s why it would be helpful to see more research on the subject. However, federal restrictions on cannabis, particularly THC, make this process clunky. New research provided by the University of San Diego offers a glimpse into the efficacy of treating migraines with CBD and THC.

CBD, or cannabinol, is in a similar form of limbo. While federally legal, research on its medical benefits is still relatively new. It’s shown a promising collection of medical benefits, ranging from treating anxiety to pain relief, thanks to its

anti-inflammatory properties.

In fact, according to a 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine, early clinical evidence indicated that “CBD provides therapeutic benefit in certain forms of epilepsy and imparts analgesia in certain conditions and improves the quality of life.”

Because CBD is nonpsychoactive, its ability to relieve pain has made it an attractive option for those suffering from chronic pain. But the key to medicating with cannabis continues to lend itself to the entourage effect — to feel the benefits of cannabis holistically, multiple cannabinoids, like THC and CBD, must be present.

The American Migraine Foundation estimates that nearly 40 million Americans suffer from migraines so researching other treatment avenues is an important subject to discuss. Arizona does not list migraines as a qualifying condition for a medical marijuana card. But severe and chronic pain and nausea — often symptoms of migraines — are included.

It’s clear that more research is needed. And, as the cannabis industry continues to expand, so do the products that are available for consumers.

There are a variety of cannabis goods that contain both CBD and THC, along with other essential cannabinoids like CBN, CBC and CBG, which have been known to help regulate mood and sleep. Regardless, the data from the University of San Diego could be the catalyst for more findings on how cannabis can be used to treat migraines.