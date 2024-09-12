“The Giving Season” is quickly approaching. (How fast did the summer pass!) So, we here at Tucson Local Media have selected a few local nonprofits that could benefit from your dollars.

Ability Dogs of Arizona

75 S. Montego Drive, Tucson

abilitydogsaz.org

Ability Dogs of Arizona, previously known as Handi-Dogs, is among the pioneering assistance dog training organizations in the United States. The organization was established in 1973 by Alamo Reaves. Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis during her college years, Reaves channeled her experience into activism, advocating for improved transportation and housing for individuals with disabilities.

Arizona Diaper Bank

1050 S. Plumer Avenue, Tucson

diaperbank.org

The Arizona Diaper Bank aims to assist families with children in diapers, adults needing diapers and menstruating women with much-needed products.

Arizona Youth Climate Coalition

azyouthclimate@gmail.com

azyouthclimate.org

The Arizona Youth Climate Coalition is a youth-led nonprofit that fights for climate justice through policy, civic engagement and education. The coalition hosts strikes and summits, and raises funds for climate aid.

Ben’s Bells

40 W. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

bensbells.org

Inspired by the kindness she was shown after her son’s unexpected death in 2002, founder Jeannette Maré provides a space for volunteers to make and paint ceramic bells that are then hung around town. Ben’s Bells also hosts programs to better inform participants about how to spread kindness by developing better awareness and compassion.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

2552 N. Alvernon Way, Suite 110, Tucson

soazbigs.org

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Arizona helps youth gain confidence in their abilities and build their future. Through Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, students are put in contact with older teens and mentors to create a relationship that promotes self-efficacy in younger people.

Boys to Men Tucson

738 N. Fifth Avenue, Suite 130, Tucson

btmtucson.com

Boys to Men Tucson mentors boys and masculine-identified youth so they have equitable access to frameworks, resources, tools and systems that allow them to survive and thrive.

Casa de los Ninos

1120 N. Fifth Avenue, Tucson

casadelosninos.org

Casa de los Ninos aims to empower children and promote family stability in Tucson by utilizing parental education and mental health and behavior services. They provide therapy sessions and free resources for families struggling to educate their children and those who have overcome trauma or adversity.

click to enlarge (Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona/Submitted) Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona responds to the root causes of hunger.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

3003 S. Country Club Road, Tucson

communityfoodbank.org

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is fighting hunger in Tucson by responding to its root causes. The organization partners with 400 others in Arizona to provide emergency food to those in need, host farmers markets and provide culinary training.

Eagles Wings of Grace

2925 N. Country Club, Tucson

eagleswingsofgrace.org

Hundreds of women in Tucson need help getting back on their feet. Eagles Wings of Grace provides women with interview outfits and work attire so they may secure and maintain employment.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

635 W. Roger Road, Tucson

hssaz.org

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona works to give pets a loving home that is free of animal cruelty. They offer many animals for adoption, providing them with comforting homes. While the animals await adoption, volunteers ensure that they feel loved and cared for.

Junior Achievement of Arizona

6339 E. Speedway Boulevard, Suite 109, Tucson

jaaz.org

Junior Achievement of Arizona teaches more than 170,000 mostly low-income students every year how to be ready for a career, manage their money, and be an entrepreneur. The nonprofit aims to assist the country’s financial stability by ensuring that its people are better equipped to manage it.

click to enlarge (Native Seeds/Submitted) Native Seeds plants seeds to promote growth of local flora.

Native Seeds / SEARCH

3584 E. River Road, Tucson

nativeseeds.org

Native Seeds / SEARCH protects and preserves native plants and seeds in the Southwest. Based in Tucson, Native Seeds finds and collects local seeds and plants them to promote the growth of these plants in their areas. They hope to solidify the presence of these plants in a changing world.

Pima County Teen Court

525 N. Bonita Avenue, Tucson

pcteencourt.com

Pima County Teen Court is an innovative nonprofit that provides restorative justice for teens who have been arrested for a crime and admitted guilt. The organization takes minors who have committed first-, second- or third-offense misdemeanors and places them in front of a jury of their teen peers after a series of workshops to help them learn from their mistakes. Since 1995, Pima County Teen Court has heard over 8,000 cases.

Rescue Me Tucson

6401 W. Marana Center Boulevard, Suite 902, Tucson

rescuemetucson.org

Rescue Me Tucson is a volunteer-run nonprofit that owns and operates a Pet Adoption Center (Rescue Me Marana) for multiple rescue groups and shelters. The center provides increased visibility and adoption potential for dogs and cats from Southern Arizona rescues and shelters. It adopts more than 500 animals per year.

Resilience Project

945 W. Congress Street, Tucson

resilience-project.com

The Resilience Project works to create a sense of triumph and community for survivors of sexual assault as well as aid in the development of services that prevent it. The organization creates a conversation around sexual assault by using art and music as therapy for survivors as well as planting trees and painting murals in their honor.

Sky Island Alliance

P.O. Box 41165, Tucson

skyislandalliance.org

Its mission is to protect and restore the diversity of life and lands in the Sky Island region of the United States and Mexico. The volunteers work to ensure the Sky Islands are a place where nature thrives, open space and clean water are available to all, and people are connected to the region and its innate ability to enrich lives.

Southern Arizona Book Heroes



2616 E. Broadway, Tucson

soazbookheroes.org

Southern Arizona Book Heroes was founded by Jennifer Turner-Jones to help children who survived a traumatic environment through reading and comfort. The nonprofit supplies first responders with books and stuffed animals to give to children who are rescued and need mental comfort.

Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson

6800 N. Camino Martin, Suite 124, Tucson

t4teachers.org

Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson aims to provide teachers with necessary materials, including interactive items, at a lower cost. The nonprofit provides donated and repurposed items. A resource center offers items that can be picked up, as well as a “Treasures on the Go” van, which brings supplies to a school at the principal’s request.



Tu Nidito

3922 N. Mountain Avenue, Tucson

tunidito.org

Tu Nidito is a nonprofit that creates a safe space for children, teenagers and their families to grieve the diagnosis of a serious medical condition or the loss of a loved one. The organization provides resources and training in English and Spanish.



Visiting Angels

7564 N. La Cholla Boulevard, Tucson

visitingangels.com

Visiting Angels’ comprehensive home care is customized for seniors based on their individual needs and preferences. Caregivers have helped thousands of older adults live safely in their homes while providing their families with peace of mind. Consultations are free.

Youth on Their Own

2525 N. Country Club Road, Tucson

yoto.org

Youth on Their Own focuses on using education to break the cycle of poverty. The organization mainly works with students experiencing homelessness to get their high school diplomas. It provides these teens with financial assistance, food, transportation and guidance to help them finish their high school education and earn their diplomas.