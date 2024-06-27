Live Music Calendar: July

JULY 1
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
Surely Tempo
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$20
JULY 3
Louis Armstrong’s Birthday Celebration w/Mysterious Babies
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15
Red Fang
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $27-$30
JULY 5
1st Annual BBQ and Music Festival w/Escape the Hive, the Crown Syndicate, Legion, Fortune Faded, Weapon of Pride and Midnite Vibez
House of Bards, 2 p.m., $15-$20
Tim Rachbach
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Wholly Cats Swing Club
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
JULY 6
Dos Sueños
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10
Ian Moore
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $17-$20
The Jack, Mr Skynyrd and Drop D
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Odd Man Out plays the music of Metheny and Scofield
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
JULY 8
Todd Rundgren
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$74.50
JULY 11
Emily Nenni
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20
JULY 12
Mike Davis & the New Wonders
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Sawyer Hill
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15
SOJA
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$40
JULY 13
80’s Big Hair Ladies Night w/Hair Razer
House of Bards, 7 p.m., $10
Mike Davis & the New Wonders
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
NB Ridaz
Encore, 8 p.m., $40-$250
JULY 14
Eyes Set to Kill
The Rock, 7 p.m., $23
Human Sounds
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival w/Slash
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$370
JULY 15
Tiny Stills
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $100
JULY 17
Juan Wauters
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
JULY 19
The Decemberists
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$75
Guy Mintus Trio plays originals and reimaginations of Chopin, Beethoven and Mozart
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Punk Fest w/Manslaw, PS9, the Besmirchers, Standard Deviance, Gutter Town, Bleach Party USA and Pretty Ugly
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Significant Others
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$15
JULY 20
Guy Mintus Trio plays the music of George Gershwin and beyond
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Summer Night Market w/The Charities and The McCharmlys
Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $5
JULY 21
Andy McKee
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Quasi
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $22-$24
JULY 23
Ziggy Marley
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $66-$128.50
JULY 24
C-Kan
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$47
Mystery Skulls
Club Congress, 6 p.m., $20-$25
JULY 26
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29.50-$48
Local Love Presents w/The Classless Chaps, Chalako the Band, Black Cat Bones, Znora and Uncommon Crossroads
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Trish Toledo
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $22-$40
JULY 27
Grey Daze
The Rock, 8 p.m., $20
Indigenous Takeover
191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $12
Trish Toledo
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $22-$40
JULY 28
Citizen Cope
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $42.50-$55
JULY 29
Wand
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20
JULY 30
Aire De Verano
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35