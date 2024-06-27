Live Music Calendar: July

JULY 1

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25

Surely Tempo

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$20





JULY 3

Louis Armstrong’s Birthday Celebration w/Mysterious Babies

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15

Red Fang

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $27-$30





JULY 5

1st Annual BBQ and Music Festival w/Escape the Hive, the Crown Syndicate, Legion, Fortune Faded, Weapon of Pride and Midnite Vibez

House of Bards, 2 p.m., $15-$20

Tim Rachbach

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Wholly Cats Swing Club

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25





JULY 6

Dos Sueños

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10

Ian Moore

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $17-$20

The Jack, Mr Skynyrd and Drop D

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $15-$20

Odd Man Out plays the music of Metheny and Scofield

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30





JULY 8

Todd Rundgren

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$74.50





JULY 11

Emily Nenni

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20





JULY 12

Mike Davis & the New Wonders

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Sawyer Hill

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15

SOJA

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$40





JULY 13

80’s Big Hair Ladies Night w/Hair Razer

House of Bards, 7 p.m., $10

Mike Davis & the New Wonders

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

NB Ridaz

Encore, 8 p.m., $40-$250





JULY 14

Eyes Set to Kill

The Rock, 7 p.m., $23

Human Sounds

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival w/Slash

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$370





JULY 15

Tiny Stills

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $100





JULY 17

Juan Wauters

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18





JULY 19

The Decemberists

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$75

Guy Mintus Trio plays originals and reimaginations of Chopin, Beethoven and Mozart

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Punk Fest w/Manslaw, PS9, the Besmirchers, Standard Deviance, Gutter Town, Bleach Party USA and Pretty Ugly

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Significant Others

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$15





JULY 20

Guy Mintus Trio plays the music of George Gershwin and beyond

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Summer Night Market w/The Charities and The McCharmlys

Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $5





JULY 21

Andy McKee

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$35

Quasi

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $22-$24





JULY 23

Ziggy Marley

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $66-$128.50





JULY 24

C-Kan

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$47

Mystery Skulls

Club Congress, 6 p.m., $20-$25





JULY 26

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29.50-$48

Local Love Presents w/The Classless Chaps, Chalako the Band, Black Cat Bones, Znora and Uncommon Crossroads

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Trish Toledo

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $22-$40





JULY 27

Grey Daze

The Rock, 8 p.m., $20

Indigenous Takeover

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $12

Trish Toledo

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $22-$40





JULY 28

Citizen Cope

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $42.50-$55





JULY 29

Wand

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20





JULY 30

Aire De Verano

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35