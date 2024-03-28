Live Music Calendar: April

click to enlarge

APRIL 1

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25

Movements

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$35





APRIL 2

Intent

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10





APRIL 3

Bar Italia

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10

Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$66

Vibestrong

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10





APRIL 4

Brandon Sanders Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Old 97’s

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Suzy Bogguss

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$52.50





APRIL 5

The Black Moods

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $17

Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$70.50

Space Traveler’s Union

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $0-$10

Yayennings Quintet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Yonder Mountain String Band

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $35-$39









APRIL 6

“Broadway Legends” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$79

Flotsam and Jetsam

The Rock, 7 p.m., $20

Las Cafeteras

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30

Los Ángeles Azules

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $32-$125

New Misphoria

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10

Victor Gutierrez

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Yayennings Quintet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35





APRIL 7

Big Al and the Heavyweights

Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10

Black Kray

Encore, 8 p.m., $27.50

“Broadway Legends” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $14-$79

Century Room Jazz Jam

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free

Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney w/Chris Collins John Denver Tribute

Fox Tucson Theatre, 3 p.m., $35-$55

SaddleBrooke Singers

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m., $25

STRFKR

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27-$30





april 8

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25





april 9

A. Savage

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25

Bill Frisell

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., sold out

Chastity Belt

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17-$20

Julien-K and Priest

The Rock, 7 p.m., $20





april 10

Hot Club of Tucson

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $5-$10

Mark Hummel Blues Survivors w/Anson Funderburgh

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $17-$27

Sheer Mag

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20

Tinsley Ellis

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $26-$28

The Tributaries

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $40





april 11

Nick Finzer: A Centennial Celebration of JJ Johnson

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30





april 12

Bidi Bidi Banda - A Tribute to Selena

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $15-$20

Donny McCaslin with Jason Lindner, Jonathan Maron and Nate Wood

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$40

Holst’s “Planets” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$90

Hooker Hill, Burn’d Bridges, the Wind Below, Fortune Faded, the Crown Syndicate and Weapon of Pride

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Sextile

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$22

Steve Hackett

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$102

Taylor Hicks

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$62.50





april 13

The Brothers Comatose

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24.50-$29

Metal Fest XXX w/Never Reborn, Evasion, Pyrotechnica, Turbulance, Tormenta and Legion

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Sophia Rankin and the Sound

Club Congress, 6 p.m., $12-$15

Wild Women: Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$30





april 14

Cimafunk

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Holst’s “Planets” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $14-$90

Julie Buck’s Celebration of Life w/The Coolers, Wholly Cats Swing Club, Legion of Mario, Mr. Skynrd and Whose Blues

Hotel Congress Plaza, 3 p.m., $10 suggested donation





april 15

Alestorm

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $27.50-$37.50

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25





april 16

Geoff Tate

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$40





april 17

The Beths

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$28

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10





april 18

Agave Heritage Festival Industry Party w/Salvador Duran

The Century Room, 10 p.m., $5-$10 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard

Agave Heritage Festival MezCrawl w/Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15 or free with MezCrawl wristband

Phil Wickham

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7 p.m., $47-$97

Selena Tribute

Casino Del Sol Event Center, 8 p.m., $10

Tesla

Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger





april 19

Agave Heritage Festival Afterparty w/Rafael Moreno Quartet

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $5-$10 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard

Chevelle

Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger

Flor de Toloache’s Agave Heritage Festival Kickoff w/Som do Sisal

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30

Larry Redhouse Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Ty Segall

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28.50





april 20

’90s R&B Rewind featuring Dru Hill and Ginuwine

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $45-$65

Agave Heritage Festival Afterparty w/the Mambo Cat Trio

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $5-$10 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard

Bobby Pulido, Robert Pulido and Elida Reyna

Casino del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $18-$30

Chris Janson

Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger

Garth Live! with Drew Baloh

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35

Michael Weiss Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$70.50

Thee Sinseers and The Altons

191 Toole, 8 p.m., sold out





april 21

Agave Heritage Festival Wrap Party w/Zona Libre

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard

Asleep at the Wheel

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$52.50

City Morgue

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out

Cowboys & Grillz

Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger

Krooked Kings

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$22

Snow Strippers

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$30





april 22

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25

late night drive home

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22

Los Lonely Boys

Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger





april 23

Better Lovers

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $28-$30

Los Shadows

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$13

Michael Salgado

Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger





april 24

Corb Lund

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16-$20

Hot Club of Tucson

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10

SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m., $10

We the Kingdom

Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger

Zach Person

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18









april 25

Kai Wachi

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $20-$35

Lola Kirke

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

Maddie & Tae w/Walker Montgomery

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $30

Wiz Khalifa

Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger





april 26

Benise

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$98

Charles Wesley Godwin

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32-$108

Israel’s Arcade

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$14

Peter & Will Anderson play the music of Benny Goodman

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Sublime with Rome

Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger





april 27

Disband, Flying Half Full, Noah Martin, Harmony Punks, Then When and Queen Snakes

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Dylan Scott

Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger

Leigh Lesho

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $15

Rhiannon Giddens

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $33.50-$81

“A Spellbound Experience” w/Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30





april 28

Banda El Recodo

Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger

Bruce Cockburn

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $36.50-$52.50

Live from Laurel Canyon: James & Joni

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50

Mamma Coal’s Willie Hoot

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $12-$20

Skip Heller and the Voodoo 5

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10-$12





april 29

Benches

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15-$18

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25

Joy Again

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$24

Thy Art is Murder

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $27.50-$32.50





april 30

DB.Boutabag

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30