Live Music Calendar: April

APRIL 1
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
Movements
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$35
APRIL 2
Intent
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
APRIL 3
Bar Italia
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10
Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$66
Vibestrong
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
APRIL 4
Brandon Sanders Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Old 97’s
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Suzy Bogguss
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$52.50
APRIL 5
The Black Moods
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $17
Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$70.50
Space Traveler’s Union
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $0-$10
Yayennings Quintet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Yonder Mountain String Band
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $35-$39
APRIL 6
“Broadway Legends” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$79
Flotsam and Jetsam
The Rock, 7 p.m., $20
Las Cafeteras
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Los Ángeles Azules
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $32-$125
New Misphoria
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10
Victor Gutierrez
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Yayennings Quintet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
APRIL 7
Big Al and the Heavyweights
Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10
Black Kray
Encore, 8 p.m., $27.50
“Broadway Legends” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $14-$79
Century Room Jazz Jam
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney w/Chris Collins John Denver Tribute
Fox Tucson Theatre, 3 p.m., $35-$55
SaddleBrooke Singers
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m., $25
STRFKR
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27-$30
april 8
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
april 9
A. Savage
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Bill Frisell
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., sold out
Chastity Belt
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Julien-K and Priest
The Rock, 7 p.m., $20
april 10
Hot Club of Tucson
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $5-$10
Mark Hummel Blues Survivors w/Anson Funderburgh
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $17-$27
Sheer Mag
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Tinsley Ellis
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $26-$28
The Tributaries
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $40
april 11
Nick Finzer: A Centennial Celebration of JJ Johnson
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
april 12
Bidi Bidi Banda - A Tribute to Selena
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Donny McCaslin with Jason Lindner, Jonathan Maron and Nate Wood
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$40
Holst’s “Planets” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$90
Hooker Hill, Burn’d Bridges, the Wind Below, Fortune Faded, the Crown Syndicate and Weapon of Pride
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Sextile
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$22
Steve Hackett
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$102
Taylor Hicks
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$62.50
april 13
The Brothers Comatose
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24.50-$29
Metal Fest XXX w/Never Reborn, Evasion, Pyrotechnica, Turbulance, Tormenta and Legion
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Sophia Rankin and the Sound
Club Congress, 6 p.m., $12-$15
Wild Women: Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$30
april 14
Cimafunk
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Holst’s “Planets” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $14-$90
Julie Buck’s Celebration of Life w/The Coolers, Wholly Cats Swing Club, Legion of Mario, Mr. Skynrd and Whose Blues
Hotel Congress Plaza, 3 p.m., $10 suggested donation
april 15
Alestorm
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $27.50-$37.50
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
april 16
Geoff Tate
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$40
april 17
The Beths
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$28
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10
april 18
Agave Heritage Festival Industry Party w/Salvador Duran
The Century Room, 10 p.m., $5-$10 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard
Agave Heritage Festival MezCrawl w/Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15 or free with MezCrawl wristband
Phil Wickham
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7 p.m., $47-$97
Selena Tribute
Casino Del Sol Event Center, 8 p.m., $10
Tesla
Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger
april 19
Agave Heritage Festival Afterparty w/Rafael Moreno Quartet
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $5-$10 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard
Chevelle
Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger
Flor de Toloache’s Agave Heritage Festival Kickoff w/Som do Sisal
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Larry Redhouse Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Ty Segall
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28.50
april 20
’90s R&B Rewind featuring Dru Hill and Ginuwine
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $45-$65
Agave Heritage Festival Afterparty w/the Mambo Cat Trio
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $5-$10 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard
Bobby Pulido, Robert Pulido and Elida Reyna
Casino del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $18-$30
Chris Janson
Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger
Garth Live! with Drew Baloh
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35
Michael Weiss Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$70.50
Thee Sinseers and The Altons
191 Toole, 8 p.m., sold out
april 21
Agave Heritage Festival Wrap Party w/Zona Libre
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30 or free with Agave Heritage Festival lanyard
Asleep at the Wheel
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$52.50
City Morgue
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out
Cowboys & Grillz
Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger
Krooked Kings
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$22
Snow Strippers
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$30
april 22
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
late night drive home
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22
Los Lonely Boys
Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger
april 23
Better Lovers
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $28-$30
Los Shadows
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$13
Michael Salgado
Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger
april 24
Corb Lund
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16-$20
Hot Club of Tucson
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10
SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m., $10
We the Kingdom
Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger
Zach Person
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
april 25
Kai Wachi
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $20-$35
Lola Kirke
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20
Maddie & Tae w/Walker Montgomery
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $30
Wiz Khalifa
Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger
april 26
Benise
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$98
Charles Wesley Godwin
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32-$108
Israel’s Arcade
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$14
Peter & Will Anderson play the music of Benny Goodman
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Sublime with Rome
Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$12 or free for children 5 and younger
april 27
Disband, Flying Half Full, Noah Martin, Harmony Punks, Then When and Queen Snakes
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Dylan Scott
Pima County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger
Leigh Lesho
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $15
Rhiannon Giddens
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $33.50-$81
“A Spellbound Experience” w/Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
april 28
Banda El Recodo
Pima County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m., $6-$20 or free for children 5 and younger
Bruce Cockburn
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $36.50-$52.50
Live from Laurel Canyon: James & Joni
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
Mamma Coal’s Willie Hoot
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $12-$20
Skip Heller and the Voodoo 5
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10-$12
april 29
Benches
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15-$18
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
Joy Again
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$24
Thy Art is Murder
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
april 30
DB.Boutabag
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30