Live Music Calendar: February 2024

FEB. 1

The Mavericks

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$75

The Sinks

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12

Wholly Cats Swing Club

featuring Chelsee Hicks

The Century Room, 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15





FEB. 2

The Brother Brothers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$35

Gem & Jam w/Of the Trees, Spafford and Daily Bread

Pima County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m., $74-$1,772

Haydn’s Symphony No. 104

Valley Presbyterian Church,

7:30 p.m., $36-$88

Katherine Byrnes

The Century Room, 7:30 p.m. and

9 p.m., $15-$25

Local Love featuring Love Elixir, Orchadia, Tonight’s Sunshine, Noah Martin and Znora

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Sonórous

Green Valley Recreation Center,

7 p.m., $15-$25

Space Traveler’s Union

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m. free

FEB. 3

Criss Cross: Heather Hardy Plays Monk

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and

9 p.m., $15-$25

Gem & Jam w/The Disco Biscuits, Boogie T and LP Giobbi

Pima County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m., $74-$1,772

Haydn’s Symphony No. 104

Catalina Foothills High School, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $36-$88

Night Ranger

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$79.50

Orianthi

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34-$66.50

Outer Flame: Lost Barrio

Songwriter Circle featuring

David Huckfelt, Howe Gelb,

Gabriel Sullivan and Billy Sedlmayr

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $15-$18





FEB. 4

Gem & Jam w/Lettuce

Pima County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m., $74-$1,772

Haydn’s Symphony No. 104

Catalina Foothills High School,

2 p.m., $36-$88

Znora

Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10

FEB. 5

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and

8:30 p.m., $15-$25





FEB. 7

David Wax Museum

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18

Go Now! The Music of The Moody Blues – The Tribute

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $37

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10 reserved, free general admission





FEB. 8

Caro Pierotto

Green Valley Recreation Center,

6 p.m., $35

Clint Black

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall,

8 p.m., $33-$226.50

Lure w/In Lessons and Sr.

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12





FEB. 9

Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m.,

$29.50-$45.50





FEB. 10

Local Love featuring Oracle Jane Station, Soul of the Sun, the Crown Syndicate, Dedwin and Broken Rome

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours

The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra – Honoring Black History Month

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35





FEB. 11

Mike Sherm

Encore, 8 p.m., $20-$140





FEB. 12

“In the Mood for Love”: Joe Bourne and the Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35





FEB. 13

The Divas Tribute to Diana Ross and Olivia Newton-John

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35

Mardi Gras w/Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.

Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $20-$25

Mardi Gras w/The Mysterious Babies New Orleans Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15

One Night of Queen

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$71.50

Rhinestone Cowgirl Melly Dunn

Green Valley Recreation Center,

7 p.m., $30-$40





FEB. 14

DENM and Little Stranger

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $25-$28

“Addicted to Love”:

Liz Cracchiolo

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and

9 p.m., $20-$30

Gideon

The Rock, 6 p.m., $22

Mardi Gras Mambo 2024! featuring the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan Williams & the Zydeco Cha Chas

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$57.50

Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras

Encore, 8 p.m., sold out

Valentine Pop-Up Dance w/Open Road

Green Valley Recreation Center, 7 p.m., $15-$25

Yo La Tengo

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30





FEB. 15

Katy Kirby

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18

Matisyahu

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $36-$41





FEB. 16

Rachel Eckroth’s “Humanoid”

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and

9 p.m., $25-$35

Rachmaninoff’s Second

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$90

Smells Like Nirvana

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25





FEB. 17

Daniel, Me Estás Matando

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $22-$25

Drew Cooper

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Local Love Metal Fest XXVIII featuring Guardians, Tides, Coalescent, 33 Sum, Tormenta and I Don’t Konform

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Piano Men

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35

“Red, White, and Blue: Wurlitzer Journey of American Music”

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25





FEB. 18

Excision

Tucson Arena, 7:30 p.m.,

$47.50-$87.50

Mandy Patinkin

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$125

Marshall Crenshaw

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $25-$35

Rachmaninoff’s Second

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall,

2 p.m., $14-$90

Sonoran Dispatch:

Wes Anderson Soundtrack Live

Rialto Theatre, 2 p.m., $25-$40

Steven Banks

Leo Rich Theater, 3 p.m., $12-$45

Zulu

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$25





FEB. 20

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Journey’s “Escape”

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$40

Gov’t Mule

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$55

Husbands

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $17-$20

Miles Miller

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25





FEB. 21

Briscoe

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18

Gold Necklace

191 Toole, 191 Toole, 8 p.m.,

$20-$25





International Guitar Night XXIV

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10 reserved, free general admission





FEB. 22

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall,

7 p.m., $80-$106

Igor & the Red Elvises

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17-$20

Kronos Quartet

Centennial Hall, 7:30 p.m.,

$35-$95

Robin Spielberg

Green Valley Recreation Center,

1 p.m., $35

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $27.51





FEB. 23

Brian Culbertson

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m.,

$39.50-$54.50

West by Northwest

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and

9 p.m., $25-$35





FEB. 24

100 Years of Gershwin’s

“Rhapsody in Blue”

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$90

Coco Montoya

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30

SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings “Images and

Impressions”

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m., $10





FEB. 25

100 Years of Gershwin’s

“Rhapsody in Blue”

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $14-$90

The Nude Party

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$24

Pavlo

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$50





FEB. 27

Great Lake Swimmers

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18

Taj Mahal and Sona Jobarteh

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72.50

The Tributaries

Green Valley Recreation Center,

6 p.m., $35

The Wood Brothers

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34.50-$38





FEB. 28

Juanes

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $68.50-$104

The Sufrajettes

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$23

Turn the Page – Tribute to Bob Seger

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35





FEB. 29

Grieves

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

The Ten Tenors

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65

The Undercover Dream Lovers

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $18-$20