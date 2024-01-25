Live Music Calendar: February 2024

FEB. 1
The Mavericks
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$75
The Sinks
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12
Wholly Cats Swing Club
featuring Chelsee Hicks
The Century Room, 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15
FEB. 2
The Brother Brothers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$35
Gem & Jam w/Of the Trees, Spafford and Daily Bread
Pima County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m., $74-$1,772
Haydn’s Symphony No. 104
Valley Presbyterian Church,
7:30 p.m., $36-$88
Katherine Byrnes
The Century Room, 7:30 p.m. and
9 p.m., $15-$25
Local Love featuring Love Elixir, Orchadia, Tonight’s Sunshine, Noah Martin and Znora
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Sonórous
Green Valley Recreation Center,
7 p.m., $15-$25
Space Traveler’s Union
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m. free
FEB. 3
Criss Cross: Heather Hardy Plays Monk
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and
9 p.m., $15-$25
Gem & Jam w/The Disco Biscuits, Boogie T and LP Giobbi
Pima County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m., $74-$1,772
Haydn’s Symphony No. 104
Catalina Foothills High School, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $36-$88
Night Ranger
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$79.50
Orianthi
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34-$66.50
Outer Flame: Lost Barrio
Songwriter Circle featuring
David Huckfelt, Howe Gelb,
Gabriel Sullivan and Billy Sedlmayr
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $15-$18
FEB. 4
Gem & Jam w/Lettuce
Pima County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m., $74-$1,772
Haydn’s Symphony No. 104
Catalina Foothills High School,
2 p.m., $36-$88
Znora
Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10
FEB. 5
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and
8:30 p.m., $15-$25
FEB. 7
David Wax Museum
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
Go Now! The Music of The Moody Blues – The Tribute
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $37
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10 reserved, free general admission
FEB. 8
Caro Pierotto
Green Valley Recreation Center,
6 p.m., $35
Clint Black
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall,
8 p.m., $33-$226.50
Lure w/In Lessons and Sr.
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12
FEB. 9
Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m.,
$29.50-$45.50
FEB. 10
Local Love featuring Oracle Jane Station, Soul of the Sun, the Crown Syndicate, Dedwin and Broken Rome
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours
The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra – Honoring Black History Month
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
FEB. 11
Mike Sherm
Encore, 8 p.m., $20-$140
FEB. 12
“In the Mood for Love”: Joe Bourne and the Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35
FEB. 13
The Divas Tribute to Diana Ross and Olivia Newton-John
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
Mardi Gras w/Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.
Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $20-$25
Mardi Gras w/The Mysterious Babies New Orleans Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
One Night of Queen
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$71.50
Rhinestone Cowgirl Melly Dunn
Green Valley Recreation Center,
7 p.m., $30-$40
FEB. 14
DENM and Little Stranger
191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $25-$28
“Addicted to Love”:
Liz Cracchiolo
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and
9 p.m., $20-$30
Gideon
The Rock, 6 p.m., $22
Mardi Gras Mambo 2024! featuring the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan Williams & the Zydeco Cha Chas
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$57.50
Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras
Encore, 8 p.m., sold out
Valentine Pop-Up Dance w/Open Road
Green Valley Recreation Center, 7 p.m., $15-$25
Yo La Tengo
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30
FEB. 15
Katy Kirby
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
Matisyahu
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $36-$41
FEB. 16
Rachel Eckroth’s “Humanoid”
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and
9 p.m., $25-$35
Rachmaninoff’s Second
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$90
Smells Like Nirvana
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
FEB. 17
Daniel, Me Estás Matando
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $22-$25
Drew Cooper
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Local Love Metal Fest XXVIII featuring Guardians, Tides, Coalescent, 33 Sum, Tormenta and I Don’t Konform
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Piano Men
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
“Red, White, and Blue: Wurlitzer Journey of American Music”
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25
FEB. 18
Excision
Tucson Arena, 7:30 p.m.,
$47.50-$87.50
Mandy Patinkin
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$125
Marshall Crenshaw
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $25-$35
Rachmaninoff’s Second
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall,
2 p.m., $14-$90
Sonoran Dispatch:
Wes Anderson Soundtrack Live
Rialto Theatre, 2 p.m., $25-$40
Steven Banks
Leo Rich Theater, 3 p.m., $12-$45
Zulu
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$25
FEB. 20
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Journey’s “Escape”
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Gov’t Mule
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$55
Husbands
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $17-$20
Miles Miller
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
FEB. 21
Briscoe
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
Gold Necklace
191 Toole, 191 Toole, 8 p.m.,
$20-$25
International Guitar Night XXIV
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10 reserved, free general admission
FEB. 22
The Glenn Miller Orchestra
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall,
7 p.m., $80-$106
Igor & the Red Elvises
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Kronos Quartet
Centennial Hall, 7:30 p.m.,
$35-$95
Robin Spielberg
Green Valley Recreation Center,
1 p.m., $35
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $27.51
FEB. 23
Brian Culbertson
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m.,
$39.50-$54.50
West by Northwest
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and
9 p.m., $25-$35
FEB. 24
100 Years of Gershwin’s
“Rhapsody in Blue”
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$90
Coco Montoya
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30
SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings “Images and
Impressions”
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m., $10
FEB. 25
100 Years of Gershwin’s
“Rhapsody in Blue”
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $14-$90
The Nude Party
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$24
Pavlo
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$50
FEB. 27
Great Lake Swimmers
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
Taj Mahal and Sona Jobarteh
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72.50
The Tributaries
Green Valley Recreation Center,
6 p.m., $35
The Wood Brothers
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34.50-$38
FEB. 28
Juanes
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $68.50-$104
The Sufrajettes
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$23
Turn the Page – Tribute to Bob Seger
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
FEB. 29
Grieves
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
The Ten Tenors
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65
The Undercover Dream Lovers
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $18-$20