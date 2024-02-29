Live Music Calendar: March

March 1
Classic Albums Live performs Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America”
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45
Neutral Terrain, the Hawthorne Experience and Desert Child
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson and Jason D. Williams
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $30-$35
Russell Hall Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Space Traveler’s Union
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Sunny Sweeney
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16-$20
March 2
The Bennu
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Chuck Redd Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Emily Xander Trio
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
M. Ward
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $34-$38
The Wailin’ Jennys
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$55
March 3
Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot!
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $69-$127.50
Century Room Jazz Jam
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
Fortuna Malvada
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Mahalia
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $27.50
Mom Jeans
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $32.50-$35
Southbound Pilot
Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10
Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 1: Claude Debussy, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Maurice Ravel and Franz Schubert
Leo Rich Theater, 3 p.m., $12-$170
March 4
Chuck Redd with the Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35
Deadwolff w/Napalm Strike
The Rock, 7 p.m., $13
March 5
Gregory Alan Isakov
w/Leif Vollebekk
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $46-$68
Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 2: Florence Price, Franz Schubert, Samuel Barber and Gabriel Faure
Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$170
March 6
Mania: The ABBA Tribute
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
Municipal Waste
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $37
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10 reserved, free general admission
Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 3: Gustav Mahler, Dmitri Shostakovich, Johann
Sebastian Bach and Robert
Schumann
Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$170
March 7
The Brook & the Bluff
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
John Waite
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34-$71.50
Wholly Cats Swing Club featuring Chelsee Hicks
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15
March 8
International Women’s Day Mini-Fest! w/The Deadly
Nightshade, Lisa Koch and Barbara Higbie
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25
Kendra Morris
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Mark Normand
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $35-$159.75
Michael Eckroth Latin Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Tom Walbank Blues Duo
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 4: Zoltan Kodaly, Dmitryi Shostakovich, Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms
Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$170
March 9
Cocktail Hour Duo with Naim Amor and Marco Rosano
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10
Dog ’N’ Butterfly: The Heart Experience
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
Mastadonna
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours
The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Of the Lost
191 Toole, 6:15 p.m., $12-$15
Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Celebration 2024: Franz Schubert, Edvard Grieg, Ross Edwards, Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák
Leo Rich Theater, 6 p.m., $150
March 10
Aparna Nancherla
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Century Room Jazz Jam
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
Hurricane Ruth
Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10
Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 5: Charles Martin Loeffler, Pierre Jalbert and César Franck
Leo Rich Theater, 3 p.m., $12-$170
Tyler Wright
The Century Room, 4 p.m., $10
March 11
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$55
March 12
Buzzcocks
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$55
Gabrielle Pietrangelo
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $15
March 13
Enanitos Verdes
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $59.50-$89
March 14
Britain’s Finest: The Ultimate Beatles Experience
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
Iron Priestess (Iron Maiden tribute)
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., free
Kalan.FrFr
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Kansas
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$124
Margaritas Podridas
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Rob Boone Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15
March 15
Adam Larson Piano Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Altan
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50
Desert Child
Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $10
Flogging Molly
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $50.72-$67.62
Hardscrabble Road Band
Green Valley Recreation Center, 7 p.m., $15-$25
Indigenous Takeover featuring Nutt, Oroku Saki, Dogyard, Dogs Throw Spears and Kreatures
191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $15
Johnny Gill
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $49-$85
Single Finger Theory, Guardians, Gorethodox and Non Grata
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
Thøger Lund Trio
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Wayback Machine featuring Heather Hardy
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10
March 16
Adam Larson Guitar Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Devendra Banhart
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6:30 p.m., $30-$35
Hockey Dad
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Lee Gardner Trio
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
The Outlaws
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $40-$60
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra: “Daniel Asia and Dvorak’s Masterpieces”
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: “She’s Got Soul!”
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $12-$65
March 17
Century Room Jazz Jam
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
Here Come the Mummies
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$55
Paradise Kitty (Guns N’ Roses tribute)
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26
A Skylit Drive
The Rock, 7 p.m., $20
Thistle & Bear w/Pineross
The Century Room, 5 p.m., $15-$25
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: “She’s Got Soul!”
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $12-$65
Twst’d Clover: YWCA Benefit featuring Jay Shale, Aja Cruz, Thee Vibe Creator and Avriana
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $25
March 19
Lucky Devils Band
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., free
Toto
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $62-$112
March 20
Bernstein/Goldings/Stewart
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta & Dolly
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50
March 21
03 Greedo
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $37-$40
Bernstein/Goldings/Stewart
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
DJ Pauly D
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$45
The White Buffalo
Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
March 22
Alicia Villarreal
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $65-$85
Cycotic Youth, Oppressed Logic, the Sindicate, Noxious and Overthinking
The Rock, 7 p.m., $15
Decibels for David: A Benefit for David Rodgers w/Sex Prisoner
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10 donation
Peter Saxe Quartet plays the music of Ellington and Strayhorn
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Tansy Wine
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Tucson Swing Festival
w/Mysterious Babies
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10
March 23
The Adams Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Local Love featuring Hannibal Havoc, Tommy Will, Jivin
Scientists, the Raskal, Az the World Burnz, Shaun Harris, Midnite Vibez and DJ Looney
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Reno Del Mar
The Century Room, 2 p.m., $10-$15
Richie Furay and Firefall
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$85.50
Tansy Wine
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Tennessee River: A Tribute to Alabama
DesertView Performing Arts Center: 7:30 p.m., $35
March 24
Century Room Swing Festival Jazz Jam
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52
Pat Travers Band
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $35
Songwriter Roundtable w/Eric Schaffer, John Coinman and Gabrielle Pietrangelo
The Century Room, 4 p.m., $10-$15
March 26
Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $23.50-$35
Tablao Flamenco
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35
March 27
Amor Deluxe
Club Congress, 7 p.m., free
Fauré Quartett
Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$45
Tucson Pops with Gabriel Ayala
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
March 28
The Rhythmatics
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
Ridin’ the Storm Out
(REO Speedwagon tribute)
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., free
March 29
Jonathan Eldridge II
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Sheryl Ann Mckinley: A Tribute to Astrud Gilberto on Her 1st Heavenly Birthday
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
Tides
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10
Victoria Canal
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
March 30
Armen Donelian with Jay
Anderson and Dennis Mackrel
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$405
Dogs in a Pile
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$22
Randy Linder (Creedence
Clearwater Revival tribute)
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35
Vs Self
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
March 31
Century Room Jazz Jam
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
The Coolers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
The Rock, 7 p.m., $27