Live Music Calendar: March

March 1

Classic Albums Live performs Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America”

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45

Neutral Terrain, the Hawthorne Experience and Desert Child

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10

Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson and Jason D. Williams

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $30-$35

Russell Hall Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Space Traveler’s Union

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Sunny Sweeney

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16-$20





March 2

The Bennu

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Chuck Redd Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Emily Xander Trio

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

M. Ward

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $34-$38

The Wailin’ Jennys

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$55





March 3

Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot!

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $69-$127.50

Century Room Jazz Jam

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free

Fortuna Malvada

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Mahalia

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $27.50

Mom Jeans

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $32.50-$35

Southbound Pilot

Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10

Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 1: Claude Debussy, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

Maurice Ravel and Franz Schubert

Leo Rich Theater, 3 p.m., $12-$170





March 4

Chuck Redd with the Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35

Deadwolff w/Napalm Strike

The Rock, 7 p.m., $13





March 5

Gregory Alan Isakov

w/Leif Vollebekk

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $46-$68

Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 2: Florence Price, Franz Schubert, Samuel Barber and Gabriel Faure

Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$170





March 6

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18

Municipal Waste

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $37

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10 reserved, free general admission

Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 3: Gustav Mahler, Dmitri Shostakovich, Johann

Sebastian Bach and Robert

Schumann

Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$170





March 7

The Brook & the Bluff

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25

John Waite

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34-$71.50

Wholly Cats Swing Club featuring Chelsee Hicks

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15





March 8

International Women’s Day Mini-Fest! w/The Deadly

Nightshade, Lisa Koch and Barbara Higbie

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25

Kendra Morris

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20

Mark Normand

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $35-$159.75

Michael Eckroth Latin Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Tom Walbank Blues Duo

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 4: Zoltan Kodaly, Dmitryi Shostakovich, Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms

Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$170





March 9

Cocktail Hour Duo with Naim Amor and Marco Rosano

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10

Dog ’N’ Butterfly: The Heart Experience

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35

Mastadonna

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours

The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15

Of the Lost

191 Toole, 6:15 p.m., $12-$15

Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Celebration 2024: Franz Schubert, Edvard Grieg, Ross Edwards, Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák

Leo Rich Theater, 6 p.m., $150





March 10

Aparna Nancherla

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$30

Century Room Jazz Jam

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free

Hurricane Ruth

Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10

Tucson Winter Music Chamber Festival Day 5: Charles Martin Loeffler, Pierre Jalbert and César Franck

Leo Rich Theater, 3 p.m., $12-$170





Tyler Wright

The Century Room, 4 p.m., $10





March 11

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$55





March 12

Buzzcocks

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$55

Gabrielle Pietrangelo

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $15





March 13

Enanitos Verdes

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $59.50-$89





March 14

Britain’s Finest: The Ultimate Beatles Experience

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35

Iron Priestess (Iron Maiden tribute)

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., free

Kalan.FrFr

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$35

Kansas

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$124

Margaritas Podridas

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Rob Boone Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $10-$15





March 15

Adam Larson Piano Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Altan

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50

Desert Child

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $10

Flogging Molly

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $50.72-$67.62

Hardscrabble Road Band

Green Valley Recreation Center, 7 p.m., $15-$25

Indigenous Takeover featuring Nutt, Oroku Saki, Dogyard, Dogs Throw Spears and Kreatures

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $15

Johnny Gill

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $49-$85

Single Finger Theory, Guardians, Gorethodox and Non Grata

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10

Thøger Lund Trio

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Wayback Machine featuring Heather Hardy

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10





March 16

Adam Larson Guitar Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Devendra Banhart

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6:30 p.m., $30-$35

Hockey Dad

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Lee Gardner Trio

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

The Outlaws

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $40-$60

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra: “Daniel Asia and Dvorak’s Masterpieces”

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: “She’s Got Soul!”

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $12-$65





March 17

Century Room Jazz Jam

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free

Here Come the Mummies

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$55

Paradise Kitty (Guns N’ Roses tribute)

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26

A Skylit Drive

The Rock, 7 p.m., $20

Thistle & Bear w/Pineross

The Century Room, 5 p.m., $15-$25

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: “She’s Got Soul!”

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $12-$65

Twst’d Clover: YWCA Benefit featuring Jay Shale, Aja Cruz, Thee Vibe Creator and Avriana

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $25





March 19

Lucky Devils Band

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., free

Toto

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $62-$112





March 20

Bernstein/Goldings/Stewart

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta & Dolly

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50





March 21

03 Greedo

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $37-$40

Bernstein/Goldings/Stewart

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

DJ Pauly D

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$45

The White Buffalo

Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25





March 22

Alicia Villarreal

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $65-$85

Cycotic Youth, Oppressed Logic, the Sindicate, Noxious and Overthinking

The Rock, 7 p.m., $15

Decibels for David: A Benefit for David Rodgers w/Sex Prisoner

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10 donation

Peter Saxe Quartet plays the music of Ellington and Strayhorn

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Tansy Wine

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Tucson Swing Festival

w/Mysterious Babies

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10





March 23

The Adams Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Local Love featuring Hannibal Havoc, Tommy Will, Jivin

Scientists, the Raskal, Az the World Burnz, Shaun Harris, Midnite Vibez and DJ Looney

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Reno Del Mar

The Century Room, 2 p.m., $10-$15

Richie Furay and Firefall

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$85.50

Tansy Wine

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Tennessee River: A Tribute to Alabama

DesertView Performing Arts Center: 7:30 p.m., $35





March 24

Century Room Swing Festival Jazz Jam

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52

Pat Travers Band

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $35





Songwriter Roundtable w/Eric Schaffer, John Coinman and Gabrielle Pietrangelo

The Century Room, 4 p.m., $10-$15





March 26

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $23.50-$35

Tablao Flamenco

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35





March 27

Amor Deluxe

Club Congress, 7 p.m., free

Fauré Quartett

Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$45

Tucson Pops with Gabriel Ayala

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30





March 28

The Rhythmatics

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15

Ridin’ the Storm Out

(REO Speedwagon tribute)

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., free





March 29

Jonathan Eldridge II

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Sheryl Ann Mckinley: A Tribute to Astrud Gilberto on Her 1st Heavenly Birthday

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Tides

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10

Victoria Canal

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25





March 30

Armen Donelian with Jay

Anderson and Dennis Mackrel

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$405

Dogs in a Pile

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$22

Randy Linder (Creedence

Clearwater Revival tribute)

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $35

Vs Self

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20





March 31

Century Room Jazz Jam

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free

The Coolers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

The Rock, 7 p.m., $27