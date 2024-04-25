Backstage Pass: Benches’ new single came about quickl

Benches recently released its new single, “Naïve,” and it’ll bring it to 191 Toole on Monday, April 29.

“Our new single wasn’t necessarily easy, but it came together really fast,” said drummer Ethan Bowers. “From start to finish, we wrote it in two rehearsals. We immediately all really liked it.”

Reminiscent of 1990s Brit Pop, melded with shoegazer rock, Benches draws on everything from evolving technology to social relationships while writing songs.

Following the success of earlier singles such as “Angry Lizard Noise” and “Monodrama,” Benches worked with Grammy-nominated producer Martin Cooke on the complex songs. Three of the songs were released in 2022, including the breakthrough track “Violent.”

“It feels connected to everything else,” Bowers said about how the new songs fit in with the catalog.

“‘Naïve’ is the first song that we all wrote, together, from start to finish. That’s a little new. I think people can hear that. Tone-wise, it’s a little different than everything else existing in our library of music right now.”

Benches — which also includes vocalist/guitarist Anson Kelley, lead guitarist Evan Ojeda and bassist Charlie Baird — is looking forward to playing 191 Toole.

“We don’t want to spoil too much about our show,” said Ojeda coyly. “I will say our good friends Floats from Texas will be on the bill for the whole run. It’s going to be a good time.”