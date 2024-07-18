Backstage Pass: Uncle Kracker - New album is ‘still me’

Uncle Kracker has a mantra: “I grow up, but I just don’t grow old.”

He shares that sentiment on his new album “Coffee & Beer.”

“It’s not a big departure,” he said with a laugh. “There’s a lot of similar-sounding stuff. Nothing seems to change in my world. It’s like Groundhog Day. I don’t write the same thing over and over. I definitely haven’t. But I don’t think people will be disappointed.

“It’s fun and still me — just a few years later. Some material is a little more mature. I grow up but I just don’t grow old.”

Born Matthew Shafer, he will headline The Maverick on Thursday, July 25.

It marks an off date for Uncle Kracker, who’s opening for Kenny Chesney on his stadium tour. He will not be on the bill when Chesney plays Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

“In Tempe, I’ll probably play a lot of old stuff,” he said. “We’re going to throw new stuff in there. We’re not going to smother people with brand-new stuff, though — just a few things. I’ll pull up a lot of old rap stuff.”

“We’re going from 30 minutes with Chesney, to an hour and a half in Tempe. It’ll be loose.”

Uncle Kracker guested on Chesney’s 2004 offering “When the Sun Goes Down.” On his own, he’s scored hits with “Drift Away” and “Follow Me.” The Mount Clemens, Michigan, native moved to Nashville a year ago and lives about 2 minutes from Chesney, he said.

“Coffee & Beer” is Uncle Kracker’s first full-length in 12 years. The 13-track feel-good collection once again mixes country, pop, rock and hip-hop, with his clever lyrics woven throughout.

Reteaming on “Coffee & Beer” with longtime collaborator and producer, Josh Bright, Uncle Kracker serves the tender and cinematic “Sweet 16,” the laid-back “Beach Chair” and the swagger of “Life Goes On.”

“I’m so stoked to finally be releasing this project that I’ve been working on for a while,” Uncle Kracker said.

“I wanted to give my fans a soundtrack to summer and what’s better than the balance of first coffee…then beer? ‘Coffee & Beer’ is going to be a fun one.”