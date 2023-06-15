A stoner gift guide for dads on Father’s Day

click to enlarge (Susan’s Own/Submitted) Susan’s Own offers a variety of cannabis and CBD products.

New CBD and cannabis products are always fun to try, but especially relaxing for dads spending stressful summer days at home with the kids.

Here are a few cannabis-friendly products by Blazy Susan that families can buy dear old dad for Father’s Day.

Blazy Susan

This forward-thinking and consumer-focused brand makes some of the best rolling accessories, as their fun and vibrant packaging is striking.

Their customizable spinning rolling tray features an innovative design with small compartments for all types of smoking accessories and supplies including lighters, pre-rolls, bangers and cellphones.

Blazy Susan spinning rolling tray



The Blazy Susan spinning rolling tray ($120) was built by smokers for smokers. The Blazy Susan is 15.5 inches in diameter and is constructed from high-quality birch. It is hand finished with a fine Italian varnish to ensure a sleek and smooth rolling experience.

The half-moon rolling tray

Available in cherry, birch or black, this new tray design has three areas to break down herb. Blazy Susan has invented a cone-filling area for anyone who prefers to fill over rolling.

It’s half the size of the spinning rolling tray, but there’s more than enough room for tools, papers and a cellphone/tablet to watch your favorite shows while you roll up. Add a silicone ash tray/debowler or dab station to get the most out of your rolling tray. ($64.99)

Blazy Susan pink rolling papers

These pink rolling papers are vegan and non-GMO. They are made in France using premium materials that deliver a high-quality slow burn with no aftertaste. Blazy also makes pink pre-rolled cones, which are the perfect option for anyone looking for a convenient and easy way to smoke.

Blazy’s accessories have options for any smoker, from casual to connoisseur. Available now in purple, too.

Purple and pink hemp plastic rolling trays

Purple and pink hemp plastic rolling trays are functional. Blazy Susan’s purple hemp plastic rolling tray comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. It includes a 3-inch grinder cutout and a wide and open rolling area with an indented center portion to make rolling and stuffing cones easier.

Includes Bic and Clipper lighter holes, various holes for rolled goodies and vape pens along with a 14 mm male slot, slots for 1 1/4 and king-size rolling papers and cellphone slot for vertical or horizontal viewing. ($29.99)

For CBD lovers

Susan’s Own’s full-spectrum CBD muscle balm treats problem areas quickly. Rub the retractable stick onto the surface of any muscle, joint or any painful area and the 4,000 mg full-spectrum CBD will immediately go to work, relieving and relaxing without leaving behind a greasy mess. The balm is designed to be stronger and penetrate deeper than other balms on the market. ($74)

Full-spectrum CBD tinctures from Susan’s Own

These full-spectrum 1,000 mg tinctures are made with American-grown hemp and offer the maximum relief, focus and wellness.

Choose from original, with no added flavor; or two summery flavors, lemonade or creamsicle. ($49.99 for a 1-fluid ounce bottle.)

Susan’s Own full-spectrum CBD bath bombs

These have lush floral scents to create an aromatherapy experience. They feature biodegradable glitter and rose and lavender flakes. They contain 100 mg of full-spectrum CBD to melt away the strain of the day. Choose lavender or rose. The bombs retail for $16.