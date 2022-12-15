Trico Electric Cooperative awards $70K in POWER Grants

(Submitted) Trico Electric Cooperative donated $1,000 to the I-19 Rotary Warmth from the Heart Project, which provides free cold weather clothing for adults, children and families struggling to stay warm. “Trico’s generous donation made it possible for so many people to be warm this winter,” Joyce Finkelstein said.

Trico Electric Cooperative’s staff believes that connection powers its purpose. This connection brings us together as a community — with the understanding that we can do more together than we could do by ourselves.

They support the community through The Trico Electric Charitable Trust. Since 1996, the trust has donated more than $900,000 to local community organizations, schools, veterans groups, first responders, and food banks.

In 2022, the trust awarded $70,000 in POWER Grants to nonprofits providing critical services in southern Arizona. Those grants would not be possible without contributions from members who participate in Operation Round Up, where they round up their electric bill.

The Arivaca Human Resource Group, which provides daily meals and emergency food boxes to clients within the community, received a $5,200 POWER Grant in the spring. The organization wanted to purchase a small walk-in refrigeration unit along with shelving from the Sahuarita Food Bank but could not afford it. With help from lender CoBank, which matched Trico’s grant, they purchased the refrigeration and freezer unit.

“This is something we have desperately needed in order to store food we use for the daily meals we serve and for the emergency food boxes we provide for our community members in need,” said Sahuarita Food Bank President Rick Vogel.

The Arizona Burn Foundation, which received a $7,400 POWER Grant, partners with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms in low-income and high-risk areas across Arizona to keep communities safe.

“Your kindness means so much to parents, caregivers, burn survivors and children in the burn community,” Catherine Sebesta said.

Youth On Their Own received $2,500 to provide basic needs, financial assistance, guidance and support services to Tucson/Pima County’s students experiencing homelessness with the goal of high school graduation.

“Every day I meet kids whose lives are better because of the generosity of organizations like yours. They have a fighting chance to finish high school and plan for the future because you showed them that you believe they can succeed,” Fred Rodriguez said.

Sister Jose Women’s Center received $5,000 to provide a cooling center for women experiencing homelessness during the extreme heat.

“Your donation will have a transformative impact on the lives of the women we serve. Contributions like yours, make an immeasurable difference and open up a path to a sustainable existence for our guests. Thank you for taking on this vital and rewarding work with us,” Jean Fedigan said.

Friends In Deed, a Green Valley nonprofit, received a $2,500 grant to provide transportation to senior citizens going to medical appointments.

“Because Friends In Deed operates entirely on donations, we are very appreciative of your generosity,” said Jan Morgan, Friends in Deed operations manager.

“These funds will be helpful in assisting with operations of our Transportation Program, which provides rides to Green Valley seniors to medical appointments, including the expenses of operating our wheelchair vans for those who require a wheelchair trip. Thank you for your generosity.”

Arivaca Helping Hearts received an $8,500 POWER Grant and used the funds to repair a swing bridge, install a fence around the playground and to purchase physical education equipment at San Fernando Elementary School in Sasabe.

“This makes their playground equipment usable again. It’s nice to know the students at San Fernando are safe on the playground,” said Michelle Davis, grant coordinator.

Info: trico.coop/power-grants