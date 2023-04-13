We Have High Expecations About These Local Products

Tvape

tvape.com

Utillian 8

Price: $219.99

Purchase: tvape.com

The Utillian 8 is a wax E-rig that boasts as one for the beginner to the sophisticated concentrate connoisseur. Upon first impression, the device is very sexy. The static black has a clean look, and the protective cloth around the base and intake is a nice touch for security. The bubbler portion, with a frosted black finish, also helps reinforce the impression this is a high-end device. The carrying case is sturdy and high quality and comes with the manual, cleaning wipes and charger so everything you need is included with the initial purchase.

While the looks are nice, it really all comes down to performance in this industry, and the Utillian 8 did not disappoint. As someone who enjoys a wide variety of concentrates and different manners of consuming them, I would be hard-pressed to find a better device for at home. Loading the stainless steel burst 3D atomizer is a breeze, as the lid for it features a scoop that you can dig right in and load up. This helps make what can sometimes be a messy process with concentrates a breeze. From there, you hit the button on the side of the U8 and it gets down to business. The red light blinks, indicating it’s cooking, and when it turns green, it’s ready for a hit. The vaporizer aspect with the bubbler makes for an extremely smooth draw and smoking experience.

I’ve been using the device for several weeks and cleanup of the atomizer is very simple with alcohol wipes to remove the gunk to keep you going. The bubbler portion has remained very clean as well, but a simple once over did the trick to keep it looking new. Overall, this product is a 10/10.

—Tyler Vondrak





Tronian Gammatron

Price: $109.99

Purchase: tvape.com

Since states have allowed recreational use, there have been the waves of E-pens and updates in technology for portable smoking devices. They ran the gamut of cotton wicks to the current ceramic wicks. I’m a fan of portable smoking devices that take the push of a button to start, but the product inside can vary greatly in quality and experience. The Tronian Gammatron has been the solution to all my problems for an efficient, discreet and effective device.

It’s a very sturdy device, but it doesn’t feel like there’s a steel bar in the front pocket. The all-black version is perfect, as it’s not too showy but still has a sleek feel.

The overall performance of the device steals the show. Loading it is simple, with the scoop attached to the lid of the mouthpiece. Simply scoop the concentrate, select your temperature, hit the button for a couple seconds, and you are ready to rip. Depending on the wattage you select, there are three options; you can draw a mellower amount or on the highest setting a full-blown wax rig-size rip. There are a variety of tolerances when it comes to wax. With sharing, you can easily set this up as to not blow your buddies back to Mars for 90 minutes.

The device comes with a compartment that unscrews from the bottom and stores a decent amount.

I cannot recommend this one enough for folks who are fans of pens but are looking to take control and cut costs on cartridges. I like the option of having a couple different strains for any occasion and, with this, you can load up as you go. If you are into portables or would like a high-end smoking experience for your concentrates anywhere you go, look no further than the Gammatron.

—Tyler Vondrak





Releaf Brand Products

Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center

8060 E. 22nd Street, Suite 108, Tucson

520-886-1760





Releaf Brand Topicals

I reviewed the body balm, muscle jelly and mineral bath soak from Releaf Brand Topicals, and they were all magnificent. Each has its own unique remedies for various ailments. I personally was having back pain the week of testing, so the timing was perfect.

Body balm

1:1 350 mg CBD/THC

THC: 194.04 mg

CBD: 200.97 mg

Sold in 1.15 ounces

Price: $20

The body balm had a nice but not overwhelming aroma when applied. I put it on achy arms and legs after a long day of walking. About 15 seconds after application the slight warming effects kicked in and I could feel a smoothing and relaxing sensation in my muscles. It’s definitely worth a try for those out there standing on their feet or lifting things all day.

Muscle jelly

1:1 350 mg CBD/THC

THC: 139.15 mg

CBD: 165.71 mg

Price: $20

The muscle jelly was a little like the body balm but had an Icy Hot kick to it. I applied this one to my back, and right when the icy feeling kicked in I could feel some relief coming on. Another one where the aroma was pleasant and not overwhelming. I can see myself using this on a regular basis after a long day to get rid of aches and pains.

Mineral bath soak

1:1 250 mg

THC: 152.28 mg

CBD: 88.98 mg

Price: $25

The mineral bath soak was an experience. Add THC/CBD to a nice soak in the tub and you can’t lose. The nice lavender scent gives spa day vibes and I was thoroughly impressed with the effects. My muscles felt like they went on vacation and my mind could decompress. I would recommend this to any cannabis aficionado who appreciates a nice soak in the tub.





Releaf Brand Flower

I reviewed four strains of Releaf Brand Flower — three hybrids and an indica, stomper, jungle cake, Girl Scout cookies and Astro pops. I was impressed by all four.

All of the flower buds were nice and dense and had a great aroma opening the jar.

Astro pops: indica

THC: 22.16%

Astro pops had a nice fruity smell and were my favorite for taste. I tried this about an hour before bed. It put me right in viewing mode before I had to peel myself off the couch and make my way to the bedroom.





Stomper: hybrid

THC: 21.82%

Stomper also had a fruity smell but a little danker. This one was really nice out of the bong and leaned more toward sativa in its vibe. It was an enjoyable experience. I had work to do outside, and this little helper made every task a little more enjoyable.





Jungle cakes: hybrid

THC: 23.21%

Jungle cakes had a strong danky, almost cheesy aroma. It hit like a ton of bricks. It leaned toward indica as I was more into chilling than getting a bunch done. I could see painting or getting to that puzzle on the back table that I’ve been looking to complete.





Girl Scout cookies: hybrid

THC: 21.88%

Girl Scout cookies is an all-time great strain, and the growers at Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center definitely do it justice. Upon cranking the jar, the danky aroma is prevalent. The sativa-leaning euphoria and touch of energy makes for an extremely enjoyable experience. It’s easy to rock this strain playing 18 holes or taking a hike. It’s that extra salt and pepper to your meal of a day.





Releaf bar cannabis-infused chocolate

Flavors: dark chocolate, coffee bean dark chocolate, white chocolate and milk chocolate

THC: 100 mg, 10 mg per square

Weight: 2.11 ounces

There was rumor that Desert Bloom Releaf Center hired a confectioner, and after trying its new cannabis-infused chocolate bars, I can all but confirm. The bars’ effects were really nice and consistent throughout the line with amount dosed. That is always a nice attribute on the edibles front, but the star of the show here is the flavor. These chocolates are so good that one would be tempted to eat the whole bar and go on an interstellar adventure. The coffee bean dark chocolate was the favorite for my tastes, but all four of them were incredible and could be a stand-alone product without the THC. For anyone who’s a fan of edibles and a fan of chocolate, this is a must-try.

—Tyler Vondrak

Pure Edibles

pureedibles.com

Pure gummies

Flavors: fruit punch (sativa), watermelon (indica) and berry sleepy (indica and CBN)

THC: 100 mg, 10 mg per piece

Pure gummies have been one of my personal favorites for a few years. Their consistency on dosing and great taste has made it an easy go-to when looking for a reliable gummy. The three cans I tried were all nice in their own way.

The fruit punch sativa was perfect for a Friday night with friends. The 10 mg dose is just enough to make sure you know it’s there without being too much.

The watermelon sativa went well with movie night on a Thursday. The 10 mg dose was not too much.

My favorite was berry sleepy, which I took 30 minutes before bed. By the time my head hit the pillow, I was all but ready for dreamland. The most impressive part of this product was I didn’t get the THC grogginess I’ve experienced from other nighttime aid edibles. I strongly recommend it for anyone looking for a reliable sleep aid that won’t roll into the next day.

—Tyler Vondrak

Verano

bits.verano.com

Verano Bits Gummies

Flavors: yuzu zone, guava go, elderberry wellness, pomegranate R&R and acai affection

THC: 1:1

5 mg CBG: THC each

100 mg CBG: THC Total

Verano has done some great things with its flower strains, and now it is unleashing a whole new wave of edibles on Arizona. Their Bits line is focused on enhancing — not overtaking — which, as a person who has taken too many edibles in a single sitting, is a welcome change. The 5 mg pieces are super simple to dose and see where they take you. Not only do they contain THC but other fun ingredients like ginseng, guarana, elderflower and rose hip, depending on the variety. All five varieties had a very nice effect that corresponded with their description on the front.

The Yuzu Zone features a bit of sativa, ginseng and reishi. With a hint of mindfulness, it stirred the creative juices.

The Acai Affection serves a bit of hybrid, rose and rose hip. A pinch of this one made for a great vibe going into the weekend.

The Pomegranate R&R has a bit of indica, ashwagandha and lemon balm. It definitely puts a capital R in R&R. Perfect for wrapping up an evening and gently relaxing before bed.

With indica, elderflower and acerola, the Elderberry Wellness was a perfect cap to a long day. The indica’s drowsy effects were there, and I could easily unwind and feel healthier for it.

The Guava Go is the opposite. It features sativa, coffee fruit and guarana — essentially a little bliss bomb. It’s perfect for any social outing or even doing the dishes. It had a nice touch of euphoria without an overwhelming sense of inebriation. This could easily be an everyday microdoser.





Verano Reserve and Essence Flower

verano.com/shop

Verano Essence

Strain: the soap

THC: 24.51%

Opening the jar on the soap, it’s immediately clear it’s a premiere strain of flower. The aroma is a terp-filled dream that almost has a cheesy pine smell to it — and I mean that in all the best ways. The high-quality nugs burn quite nicely in a bong or rolled up. The taste was extremely pleasant, almost a bit creamy but with that top-tier, almost pine aftertaste. As a big fan of sativas, I noticed right away just how pleasant the high is on this. Some sativas, once they get up there in the 24% range, can deliver a bit of anxiety on the tail end. There was no such feeling here. There was a proper relaxed head high that wasn’t overbearing to the point on incapacitation, even after several rips. I felt like I could still go on a hike or clean the house after this but had a pleasant amount of euphoria. I strongly recommend this for anyone looking for a nice go-to daily sativa.

Verano Reserve

Strain: tres leches

THC: 28.97%

Cracking the jar on this one reveals giant impressive nugs and a fruity terp with the little bit of purps poking through. This is far and wide one of my favorite strains and flower. Verano did this justice as the aroma translates to the taste for a luxury smoking experience. It’s fruity and dank with just everything you’d expect from a top-tier strain. This is perfect for a party. As a 28.97%, it is enjoyable all around. With its flavorful flower, it is easy to take two or three rips. The full-body relaxation and mild head high made me feel creative and conversational. I recommend for the sativa connoisseur or anyone looking to make a splash with the gas they bring to the party.

—Tyler Vondrak

I.O. Extracts

Available at NatureMed, 5390 W. Ina Road, Tucson

520-620-9123

Follow @ IOExtracts





I.O. Extracts / Potent Planet Sauce Pod:

Strain: liquid imagination (hybrid)

THC: 81.38%

CBD: .11%

Total cannabinoids: 85.11%

Total weight: 1 gram

The old adage of big things come in small packages has never been truer with the collaboration disposable sauce pen from I.O. Extracts and Potent Planet.

Fitting discretely in the palm of your hand, this device can knock your socks off with the 85.11% total cannabinoids. Two to three puffs do the trick. I love a product that overdelivers, and this checked every bill. The taste came through on the pen immediately. There’s a fruit-forward beginning mixed with that classic gelato aftertaste making for a delicious experience. Being a hybrid, it offered a happy and energetic beginning followed by a calming relaxed vibe about 20 minutes in. Strongly recommend for the daily smoker on the go or anyone looking for a high-quality clean-looking product that gets the job done in just a couple pulls.

I.O. Extracts cured badder

Strain: True OG x platinum kush mintz (hybrid)

THC: 77.97%

CBD: .14%

Total cannabinoids: 89.86%

Total weight: 1 gram

I’ve been a huge fan of I.O. Extracts, so getting a chance to sample its cured badder was a real treat. Upon opening, I was greeted with a terpy smell, with a bit of pine, but mostly a fruit-forward aroma. The badder is my preferred form of concentrate, as it’s so easy to manage and use. I.O. Extracts was no different, and using it in my concentrate-specific vaporizer made for an even more enjoyable experience. The terpy taste translated right away, and the expected effects were immediate. This strain combo, in particular, I feel is a very clean high. Immediately, it was relaxing, but I wasn’t looking for a three-bedroom rental on the moon. This one I felt was definitely more of an evening relaxer than a wake-and-bake strain, but depending on your tolerance you could definitely make it work. I’d recommend this to anyone looking for a premium concentrate experience with a solid hybrid strain that delivers a clean and relaxing high.

—Tyler Vondrak

Earth’s Healing

North location: 78 W. River Road, Tucson, 520-253-7198

South Location: 2075 E. Benson Highway, Tucson, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org





Earth extracts cold cured live hash rosin

Strain: white rainbows (hybrid)

THC: 66.98%

CBD: .15%

Total weight: 1 gram

The fruity and pungent aroma lets you know you are definitely dealing with a nice green-to-purple ratio flower strain for the main ingredient. Like badder, the cold cured live hash rosin is really easy to deal with. While flakier than other forms of concentrate, the ability to grab the right amount for your dose is super easy. A definite plus is the nice grape flavor profile and the effects were super nice for a hybrid. It brought that bit of relaxation you’d expect but was much more of a fun social strain. The experience is clean, and this is a true feel-good strain that just makes everything around you that much better. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who enjoys a wide variety of concentrates. It’s also ideal for those who get anxious from a pure sativa but want a feel-good strain that won’t knock them out.

Earthgrow pre-roll pack

Strain: golden lemons (hybrid)

THC: 24.67%

CBD: 0%

Total weight: 3.5 grams

Earth’s Healing’s Earthgrow packs have a super-premium vibe from the start. The packing is clean and the top closes with a magnet, which makes everything feel fancier. However, what is packaging without a product that delivers? This pre-roll pack immediately made its way to my top five. The name — Golden Lemons — is literal. As soon as you open it, the smell of a pungent lemon grove surrounds you. The super citrus strain and the flavor during smoking matches it. I literally let out an audible, “Oh, wow!”

The effects here start at the top of the head and work their way down. An immediate euphoria is met with an overall relaxation of the muscles and body. It leans more toward indica and is perfect for decompressing. I would recommend to anyone looking for a truly tasty smoke session that will leave everyone chilling and vibing.

Earthgrow Flower

Strain: rainmaker (hybrid)

THC: 20.26%

CBD: 0%

Total weight: 3.5 grams

I’ve had some cheesy strains in my life, but this rainmaker was like diving into a cave of aging Gruyere. After the cheesy blast to shake your hand, there are notes of a lil citrus and skunk. This unique strain has a ton of personality. The buds themselves are green with amber hairs. They have a nice squish factor, dried nicely and they still have some pop to them. The flavor while smoking had much more of the citrus and skunk forward and wasn’t as cheesy as you’d expect from the initial whiff. Effects were immediate and were like a warm blanket over the shoulders. Very relaxing and mood booster. Subdued enough on the sativa side for an evening session but could also see hitting this before hitting the lake or beach and just enjoying the scenery. It’s a definite recommendation for anyone looking for a really unique aromatic smoking experience with a nice mood boost for effect.

—Tyler Vondrak

Curaleaf

695 N. Oracle Road, Suite 117, Tucson

520-293-3315

curaleaf.com





JAMS sour strawberry lemonade fast-acting jellies

Strains: sativa

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 93.87 mg THC

Curaleaf launched these fast-acting jellies just in time for spring. The gummies/jellies are nice and sour with a little sweetness. The sour strawberry lemonade tastes like biting into a fresh strawberry with a splash of lemon. Pucker up for these specially formulated cannabis-infused gummies that produce a faster effect, with an activation time of 15 to 45 minutes. After just one 5 mg gummy, the sativa strain cleared any aches and pains with a balanced clear, alert, energetic and creative effect in about 20 minutes. Each fast-acting jelly contains 5 mg THC with 20 fast-acting jellies per 100 mg pack. They are gluten free and should not be consumed on an empty stomach.

JAMS sour watermelon lime

fast-acting jellies

Strains: indica

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 91.48 mg THC

One 5 mg jelly was consumed. The taste was sweet and refreshing, with a fair amount of sourness. The effect took about 35 minutes for the mellow effect, producing calm and chill energy. For a more significant high, a second 5 mg gummy was eaten.

JAMS sour green apple fast-acting jellies

Strains: hybrid

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 100.87 mg THC

As expected, these gummies had a real sour green apple taste that was balanced with light sweetness. There is no weed taste, just delicious fruit flavor. One 5 mg jelly was consumed, and the balanced creative and calm effect took approximately 20 minutes to achieve.

JAMS mixed fruit jellies

Strain: indica

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 94.16 mg THC

Curaleaf also just introduced JAMS jellies. Each package contains 10 pieces of 10 mg each THC gummies with a total of 100 mg per pack. These fruit-forward tasty treats are naturally flavored and long lasting. There are three flavors and three strains to choose from: mixed fruit (indica), ruby red grapefruit (sativa) and peach (hybrid). Per the package, the JAMS jellies take 60 to 90 minutes to feel the full effect. The effects are typical of an indica, with a warm, relaxing, happy, mellow high that lasts long. The mixed fruit had a heavy berry taste, but not overwhelming. It tasted like fresh berries and smooth with no cannabis taste.

JAMS ruby red grapefruit jellies

Strain: sativa

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 93.12 mg THC

It tastes just like grapefruit, only a bit sweeter and with no weed taste. I felt the effect within 38 minutes. It’s the perfect gummy for video game players with a nice high. However, it didn’t sap any energy and kept gamers active and alert for playing “Resident Evil 4” and nongamers stayed happy, energetic for doing chores around the house.

JAMS choco dark chocolate

peppermint

Strain: hybrid

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 105.97 mg THC

This yummy decadent chocolate candy bar is a high-octane adult dessert. All JAMS chocos are expertly formulated, cannabis-infused artisan chocolate bars in three hybrid flavors: dark chocolate peppermint, milk chocolate pretzel and white chocolate birthday cake. Each choco bar has easily-portionable 5 mg THC-per-square pieces with a total of 20 squares per bar. I consumed two 5 mg squares, and the full effect of the high took 60 to 90 minutes. Still, I was able to keep focused while cooking or doing ordinary house chores. After dinner, the effect gave a relaxed, cozy feeling. It was soothing and comfortable. The taste was delightful, similar to a dark chocolate peppermint patty candy. Each choco flavor contains milk and are manufactured in a plant that handles tree nuts, soy, peanuts and dairy.

JAMS choco white chocolate

birthday cake

Strain: hybrid

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 101.66 mg THC

The white chocolate birthday cake tastes like a cupcake with frosting. I consumed two squares (10 mg total), and it took approximately 90 minutes for the light, goofy, fun high. It’s a very tasty treat for after dinner or as a snack to help you unwind from a busy day; a naughty delicious dessert with a twist. Make sure to store in a cool, dry place.

Halo Infusion

haloinfusion.com

Available at: Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, Tucson

520-664-2251

thegreenhalo.com





Canna confections daily dose vanilla caramels

1:0 THC/CBD

Strain: sativa

Trace amount of other cannabinoids

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 20 mg THC/100 mg THC

These delicious caramels come in a two-pack of caramel candy, 10 mg of THC each and a 10 pack with 100 mg THC total. But beware, the high can sneak up on you after two hours or more. It is recommended to take half a caramel (5 mg) first, wait about 90 minutes, and if more THC is needed take the other half. They tasted just like caramel candy, chewy and sweet, with a mild cannabis taste. The first hour or so gives you energy, creativity and joy. Great for daytime high that keeps you calm but active.

Cannabliss THC Gummies

1:0 THC/CBD

Strain: sativa

Trace amount of other cannabinoids

CBD: 0 CBD

THC: 100 mg THC

These star-shaped gummies are easy for microdosing. They are tasty and have a lighter sweetness but more chew. The high is mellow, but it’s easy to focus, especially during intense video gaming with friends.

Cannabliss sour gummies

1.0 THC/CBD

Strain: indica

Trace amount of other cannabinoids

CBD: 0 CBD

THC: 100 mg THC

The taste has a light sweetness, and the sourness is less than your average sour candy chew. It took about 45 minutes for the high and 60 minutes for the full high. The high was soothing, took away pain, and I fell asleep with ease. It’s great for bedtime to ease pain, anxiety and insomnia.

Healthful Flowers

5460 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson

520-279-1819

healthfulflowers.com





Vegan 3:1 ratio gummies-dragonfruit

3:1 CBD/THC

Strain: CBD blend

CBD: 10 mg CBD

THC: 3 mg THC

Total per package: 130 mg

These gummies (10 gummies per pack) are crafted from hemp-derived Delta-9 THC (3 mg) and 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. They are truly vegan and are made with no gelatin. Therefore, the gummies break down faster in your body and give you a quicker effect. The gummies were not overly sweet but tasted like dragonfruit. It calmed me and relieved pain after 20 to 30 minutes. There was no real “high,” per se, but it gave a very comfortable, relaxing feel. My mind was clear to do normal daily activities minus body pain or aches. They are the perfect CBD/THC product for on-the-go with a clear head and for those who wish not to smoke or vape.

Vegan 3:1 ratio mixed fruit gummies

3:1 CBD/THC

Strain: CBD/THC blend

CBD: 75 mg CBD

THC: 25 mg THC

Total per package: 1,000 mg

These large gummies have an almost floral taste that balances the slight sweetness for a very fresh, pleasant taste. Now, these gummies have a bit of a kick. They are vegan. We got our effect within 20 to 30 minutes. Beware: They are made with 25 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and 75 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Even if you have a high resistance to THC, start with half of a gummy. After an hour, if not seeing much of a high, take the other half. The blend of CBD and THC sustains a balanced and calming effect, keeping your mind clear but a little sleepy or inactive.

Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105, Tucson

520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com





Roaring 20s REST pack of six pre-rolls

Strain: indica

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 24.36% THC/CBD

The flower tastes lemony and fresh in this pack of six small pre-roll joints. It delivers a really potent high that has staying power. I took about three hits off the blunt and was pleasantly stoned. This flower pre-roll is good for a night of watching television or reading a good book.

High Scorez gastropop 1.2 g pre-roll

Strain: indica

CBD: 0.04% CBD

THC: 29.22% TC

High Scorex tastes earthy and mellow. It has a very nice high that creeps up on you and prepares you for bed. I took two hits off a joint and was nicely stoned, only to get more stoned as it snuck up to maxim high. Great for getting ready for bedtime.

Zenzona Vegan Blackberries & Cream RSO Gummies

Strain: hybrid-indica forward

CBD: 0 mg CBD

THC: 100 mg THC

These must be some of the best tasting gummies in Tucson, as they have a delicious fruit and cream taste and mild sweetness. They are gluten and gelatin free, made from scratch in Tucson. The effects hit in about 30 to 45 minutes. It is a calming, stress-free and relaxed high, perfect for watching a fun movie on TV or chilling with friends.