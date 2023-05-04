20 in Tucson: A list of great Mexican American cuisine

It’s all too common to see Tucsonan food labeled in a way that ignores the unique blend of culture that swirls to make a city that has plates as American as they are Mexican. In a nation of immigrants and hard workers, people that bring their livelihoods with them, whether it be through learning their relatives’ secrets and passing the torch along, or by coming up with something completely new, should be celebrated. Tucson Weekly has compiled a list highlighting the varied and delicious work of Mexican American cuisine in 20 terrific places.

Anita’s Street Market



849 N. Anita Avenue, Tucson

520-882-5280, anitasstreetmarket.com

Anita’s Street Market? More like, I need a treat that hits, amirite? Enter the pizzadilla. More creative than any pun, the pizzadilla is something else. Don’t worry — they have familiar classics such as their awesome birria burro as well.

BK

2680 N. First Avenue, Tucson, 520-207-2245

5118 S. 12th Avenue, Tucson, 520-295-0105

bktacos.com

No, this BK isn’t Burger King; the “B” is Benny, the “K” Karelia, according to David at the southern location. There is a McDonald’s-type showdown going on here, though more between fans than restaurants. See, BK is famous for its Sonoran dogs, that famous concoction that is perhaps more American than Mexican, but inspired and delicious nonetheless. Just across 12th Avenue, El Guero Canelo offers the Tucsonan dish as well. Even BuzzFeed made a video comparing the two! However, this comparison shouldn’t define either — BK has a lot more going for it than just dogs. Go see for yourself!

Boca by Maria Mazon

533 N. Fourth Avenue, Tucson

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Anyone who has taken a stroll down Tucson’s Fourth Avenue can spot the titular bright red lips that adorn possibly the most prestigious spot on the list. Winner of multiple accolades and helmed by Chef Maria Mazon, who starred on Food Network’s “Chopped” and “Top Chef,” Boca brings both Sonora and Tucson into dishes that are works of art.

El Charro

311 N. Court Avenue, Tucson

520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com

Respect is commanded by this Tucson legend, and for good reason. It’s hard to find as many restaurants old as this in Arizona, let alone Tucson, having been founded in 1922. According to their website, the original owner Monica Flin invented the chimichanga. True or not, they definitely have the flavor to make you believe it.

El Molinito

3675 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 520-744-1188

5380 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, 520-747-9162

el-molinito.com

It’s time to go big. Build-your-own dish fiesta packs starting at $10.99 a person! Buffet style! Dine-in, carry-out and catering! Eleven hours a day, seven days a week!

La Botana

3200 N. First Avenue, Tucson

520-777-8801, labotanatacos.com

“Tacos + Patio + Amigo,” is La Botana’s motto, and it’s followed to a T. This place is all about bringing the fam or friends. It’s about cracking open a cold one or ordering something fancier. It’s about great atmosphere and a friendly staff. The cherry on top? They have specials and deals out the door.

La Casita de Molina

3220 W. Valencia Road, Tucson

520-883-8152, lacasitademolina.com

A hidden gem, this place is polished. And so will be the plate of any guest who steps through the door of this wonderful South Tucson establishment on Valencia. The salads here are the stars of the show, especially their take on topopo salad — a volcano of flavor.

La Chingada

110 E. Pennington Street, Tucson

520-867-8441, lachingadacocina.com

Cover your kids’ ears — the translation for this one is a cheeky name for a restaurant, so be careful saying “vamanos!” around people who speak Spanish. Look it up if you don’t get it. The food and atmosphere here is as good as their humor, with a killer line up of musicians including Luis Lopzond, Erick Grillo and Mariachi Pueblo Viejo at the moment, all on separate days. As for the food, there’s a lot to take in. From their shrimp mango ceviche to their Mazapan horchata, their tortilla soup to their churros, this one’s special.

La Parrilla Suiza

5602 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, 520-747-4838

4250 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 520-572-7200

2720 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 520-624-4300

laparrillasuiza.com

For those that don’t know the language, in Spanish suiza means Swiss. Confused? Well, its all about sauce. As the story goes, a Swiss immigrant made a milk-based, creamy sauce at one of their cafes in Mexico City in 1950, hence the name. Suiza-style sauces commonly feature tomatillos, herbs and cheese, with La Parrilla Suiza certainly doing the stuff justice.

Leo’s Mexican

5114 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson

520-325-9180, orderleosmexicanrestaurant.com

Super simple and super scrumptious, Leo’s feels like an old favorite even on your first time. A must-have is the shrimp fajitas, little angels from the sea sizzling in sautéed heaven.

Micah’s Restaurant

2908 S. Fourth Avenue, Tucson

520-623-5307, michascatering.com

In middle school, I had a pin that read “I HEART MENUDO.” I was never sure if it was for the dish or the band, but I’d still wear it with pride while slurping down bowl after bowl of the stuff at Micah’s. “Owned and Operated by the Mariscal Family Since 1976,” states their website, and it’s obvious from the first bite it’s true with love.

Mi Nidito

1813 S. Fourth Avenue, Tucson

520-622-5081, miniditorestaurant.com

Voted best restaurant in Southside 2022 as part of Weekly’s “Best of Tucson,” Mi Nidito, or “My Little Nest,” has been serving it up since 1952. Make sure to try the president’s plate: $19.95 for a bean tostada, birria taco, chile relleño, chicken enchilada and beef tamale. It’s the famous meal of former president Bill Clinton, who visited February 1999.

The Quesadillas

2418 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson

520-296-1345, thequesadillas.com

A newer entry off the list that sprung up in 2015, The Quesadillas is a severely underrated hit that will no doubt become a classic. Their mesquite-style carne asada along with their solid al pastor is deceivingly deep for such a fast-paced and inexpensive spot to grab a bite. Oh yeah, the quesadillas come with a bean taco, too, so add that to The Quesadillas’ pile of wins.

Reforma

4340 N. Campbell Avenue, Suite 101, Tucson

520-867-4134, reformatucson.com

This chic and sexy restaurant is all about modern twists and tequila. In fact, it boasts the largest collection of mezcal and tequila in Arizona. Located on River and Campbell, Reforma is a great place to stop by and catch a soccer game while enjoying fresh takes on classics.

Rollies Mexican Patio

4573 S. 12th Avenue, Tucson

520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com

Personality is dripping from every corner of this stylish location. Its blue trimmed open-air pink patio standing out like an oasis. This is no illusion, though — they brag “Best Birria” as voted in Weekly’s “Best of Tucson” three years in a row!

Rosa’s Mexican Food

1750 E. Fort Lowell Road, Suite 164, Tucson

520-325-0362, tucsonmexicanrestaurant.com

Since 1970, Rosa’s has been hooking up guests with food as sweet as its name. Try out their domestic or imported beers served by the bucket or the bottle. Not feeling beer? They have a decent selection of wine as well, with white zinfandel and chardonnay. Make sure to try their nachos, a dish even fancier than the wine.

Tacos Apson

6741 N. Thornydale Road, Suite 121, Tucson, 520-395-0871

3501 S. 12th Avenue, Tucson, 520-670-1248

tacosapson.com

You know the place is legit when the online menu translates carne asada al carbon as carbonated beef. Jokes aside, this place does know what’s up. Remember BK and Güero Canelo’s Sonoran dogs? Well, Tacos Apson does them too, and damn well with “el verdadero sabor Sonorense,” The true Sonoran flavor. And it’s not only the dogs that this is true for; Tacos Apson has tacos of every variety, with its eponymous Apson, (cheese, green chile, onion, bacon and mushrooms, as per the website) being highlighted.

Tania’s Mexican Food

2856 W. Drexel, Tucson, 520-883-1595, taniasmexicanfood.com

A staple of Drexel, Tania’s is a classic family restaurant run by the woman herself, Tania Dorame. She says Weekly readers should stop by and try their sausage and egg burrito — it’s No. 0 on the menu for a reason!

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street, Tucson, 520-240-6947

402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-392-0224

tumerico.com

Seeing Tumerico on the list is like seeing an old friend; you may not hang out for a while, but when you do, oh boy. Right now, Vernardo Serna, jack-of-all-trades at Tumerico, says they make a mean vegan tamal. This Latin-inspired vegan affair has the power to turn enemies into lovers in just a bite.

Villa Mexican Food

2840 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 520-544-0015

Looking for something personal? Try Villa Mexican Food— the combinations here are almost too much to handle. Almost. There’s a dazzling array of meats, sauces and cheese here, and the combination plates balance them to one’s liking. Not looking to mix and match? Try their fun six mini chimis that feature either green or red chili meat.