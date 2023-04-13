Sonoran Cannabis Expo is energized, educational

click to enlarge (File photo) Matt Baquet, Sonoran Cannabis Expo organizer, said there will be more than a dozen vendors at the event.

Energized, exclusive, educational even — these are the words event organizer Matt Baquet used to describe two special events happening in Downtown this 4/20.

Presented by Earth’s Healing Dispensary and sponsored by Tucson Weekly, the Sonoran Cannabis Expo at Whistle Stop Depot will see hundreds enjoy panels, samplings and other cannabis offerings as they celebrate the holiday.

With over a dozen vendors — including Tucson favorites such as Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center and Best Budz AZ, as well as more national brands such as STIIZY — Baquet said guests can sample products, encounter industry veterans, network with similar-minded folk, and learn new developments in the world of cannabis in the desert.

“There are not enough professional networking experiences in the Southern Arizona cannabis industry,” Baquet said.

“So, as much as I know this event is going to be chill vibes and lots of fun, I wanted to put something together that was serious in a manner where local growers can meet people doing innovative things. It’s an ‘all boats rise’ situation.”

Running from 4 to 7 p.m., the event takes place in Whistle Stop Depot just south of Fifth Avenue. The art-filled and ever-popular venue is no stranger to cannabis meetups; it’s also where expo collaborator AZ Cannafriends holds monthly meetings. Here, people can “meet in-person to network and build strong professional and friendly connections.”

Attendees also include JJ Crossan and other growers from Athena Ag, a cannabis cultivation supply company, and Awareness Ranch, which “was established to develop sustainable and resilient agricultural practices” and “provide(s) healthy, natural foods and educational opportunities to Tucson and our surrounding communities,” according to its website. Information and advice for first-time growers will be given, Baquet said excitedly.

Tickets start at $23 from the Sonoran Cannabis Expo website.

After the expo is the Sonoran Cannabis Concert about a mile away at Hotel Congress.

Headlined by rapper RXKNephew, the Grateful Dead tribute band Top Dead Center and New York country singer-songwriter Dougie Pool, the concert starts at 7 p.m. A separate ticket is required; they are $23.

Those who purchase tickets to both events will receive a discount at checkout.

Baquet said the recent legalization of cannabis in the Grant Canyon State caused the huge explosion in events related to the plant, drawing in musical acts and vendors from all over the country.

“The gates were open. It was then that we all knew we could make something happen,” he said. “I encourage people to come down. The cannabis industry can be super collaborative just like a lot of other things in Tucson are.”

Sonoran Cannabis Expo

WHEN: 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20

WHERE: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $23.18; 21 and older

INFO: sonorancannabisexpo.com





Sonoran Cannabis Concert

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20

WHERE: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $23.18; expo and concert are $39.14

INFO: sonorancannabisexpo.com