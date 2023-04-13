Best restaurants to satisfy the munchies in Tucson

Tumerico

When Tucsonans are hungry, they get a Sonoran dog. They get raspados or an eegees. It’s a no-brainer.

When they’re stoned, they get two of each.

There’s no shortage of yummy food to hit the spot during those high times in the desert. With so many, it’s easy for stoner brain to set in. But anyone can get high with a little help from Tucson Weedly’s list of the best places to satisfy your munchies. And with friends, too, designated drivers are a must. Here are our top choices.

420 Taco - Food truck

The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview

Can’t go wrong with a place that says, “All of our meats are smoked low and slow and transformed into a culinary masterpiece.” Satisfy your munchies here with items like the el jefe, house-brined pastrami, topped with jack cheese, Dijon, pickles and pickled onions on a birote ($13.50); or the el gringo, pulled pork smothered with its smoked green salsa and jack cheese ($11.50).

The American Eat Co.

1439 S. Fourth Avenue, 520-867-8700, americaneatco.com

The American Eat Co.’s calls itself “Tucson’s First Local Food Court,” which boasts seven restaurants with full bar, arcade and coffee shop. Oh, and it has live music on Fridays.

Bison Witches Bar & Deli

326 N. Fourth Avenue, bisonwitches.com

Looking for a fun place to duck into while flying high on Fourth Avenue? Bison Witches hooks it up with its bread bowls, sandwiches and stellar environment anyone can enjoy.

Botanas & Munchies World

The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview

Popular items include tosti-esquite (Tostitos, corn, cheese mayo and butter). Need we say more?

Eegee’s

Over 26 locations in the Tucson area, eegees.com

It would be a crime not to include Eegee’s on the list. A certifiable Tucson classic, its grinders and slushies never miss. Plus, every month, there’s a new limited-time flavor of the month.

El Guero Canelo Restaurant

5201 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-9005, elguerocanelo.com

Finally, a place with mind-blowing Sonoran-style hot dogs makes the list. For just under $5, money is still left over for weed.

Espressoul Café - Coffee truck

The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview, Instagram: @espressoul_cafe

This female-owned coffee truck pours “Persian passion into every cup.” Drink up!

Frybread on the weekends at Mission San Xavier del Bac

1950 W. San Xavier Road, 520-294-2624

Fry bread may just be the ultimate stoner food. It comes savory with beef, tomatoes, cheese and lettuce, or sweet with honey, sugar and cinnamon. The fact that this fry bread is at the San Xavier Mission located at the San Xavier reservation, part of the Tohono O’odham Nation, means that not only is the food authentic as hell, but that it can also be enjoyed after visiting the over 230-year-old chapel.

Jerry Bob’s

1325 Duval Mine Road, 520-399-2500, jerrybobs.com

Jerry Bob’s is the de facto diner in the area not only for its friendliness but its solid clubs and soup of the day.

Karichimaka

5252 S. Mission Road, 520-883-0311

Rounding out Southern Tucson, this spot can proudly brag about its jaw-dropping chimichangas and chorizo. Family owned since 1949, this gem is perfect for a meal — high or sober.

La Estrella Bakery Inc.

5266 S. 12th Avenue, 520-741-0656, laestrellabakeryincaz.com

Moving down to South Tucson, La Estrella Bakery Inc. deserves respect. Munchies of the sweet and savory variety are no match here; it offers tamales and tortillas and hebillas and pan fino.

Ricuras De Venezuela: Arepas & More - Food truck

The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview, ricurasdevenezuela.com

Satisfy those Venezuelan food cravings with Ricuras de Venezuela, which boasts a healthy lineup of arepas, cachapas and empanadas.

Serene Kitchen

Food delivery and catering, 520-534-6542, facebook.com/theserenekitchen

Variety is key at this Black-owned delivery service, which boasts THC-infused desserts, delivery and the occasional pop-up event. Contact its Facebook page for more information.

Sushi Kito

5650 S. 12th Avenue, Suite 180, Tucson

The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview

sushi-kito-restaurant.business.site

Sushi Kito doesn’t mess around. The menu looks simple, but it’s really anything but.

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street; 402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-240-6947, 520-392-022,
tumerico.com

Featuring vegan and vegetarian options with a Latin influence, Tumerico is well known for its Instagram-worthy dishes.

Viva Burrito Company

1372 W. St. Marys Road

The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview

520-623-5211, vivaburritoco.com

Open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays, Viva Burrito offers meals based on age-old culinary recipes. When you have the munchies, it comes down to speed. Viva Burrito serves quickly.

