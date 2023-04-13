Best restaurants to satisfy the munchies in Tucson

When Tucsonans are hungry, they get a Sonoran dog. They get raspados or an eegees. It’s a no-brainer.
When they’re stoned, they get two of each.
There’s no shortage of yummy food to hit the spot during those high times in the desert. With so many, it’s easy for stoner brain to set in. But anyone can get high with a little help from Tucson Weedly’s list of the best places to satisfy your munchies. And with friends, too, designated drivers are a must. Here are our top choices.
420 Taco - Food truck
Instagram@420_taco
The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview
Can’t go wrong with a place that says, “All of our meats are smoked low and slow and transformed into a culinary masterpiece.” Satisfy your munchies here with items like the el jefe, house-brined pastrami, topped with jack cheese, Dijon, pickles and pickled onions on a birote ($13.50); or the el gringo, pulled pork smothered with its smoked green salsa and jack cheese ($11.50).
The American Eat Co.
1439 S. Fourth Avenue, 520-867-8700, americaneatco.com
The American Eat Co.’s calls itself “Tucson’s First Local Food Court,” which boasts seven restaurants with full bar, arcade and coffee shop. Oh, and it has live music on Fridays.
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
326 N. Fourth Avenue, bisonwitches.com
Looking for a fun place to duck into while flying high on Fourth Avenue? Bison Witches hooks it up with its bread bowls, sandwiches and stellar environment anyone can enjoy.
Botanas & Munchies World
The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview
Popular items include tosti-esquite (Tostitos, corn, cheese mayo and butter). Need we say more?
Eegee’s
Over 26 locations in the Tucson area, eegees.com
It would be a crime not to include Eegee’s on the list. A certifiable Tucson classic, its grinders and slushies never miss. Plus, every month, there’s a new limited-time flavor of the month.
El Guero Canelo Restaurant
5201 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-9005, elguerocanelo.com
Finally, a place with mind-blowing Sonoran-style hot dogs makes the list. For just under $5, money is still left over for weed.
Espressoul Café - Coffee truck
The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview, Instagram: @espressoul_cafe
This female-owned coffee truck pours “Persian passion into every cup.” Drink up!
Frybread on the weekends at Mission San Xavier del Bac
1950 W. San Xavier Road, 520-294-2624
Fry bread may just be the ultimate stoner food. It comes savory with beef, tomatoes, cheese and lettuce, or sweet with honey, sugar and cinnamon. The fact that this fry bread is at the San Xavier Mission located at the San Xavier reservation, part of the Tohono O’odham Nation, means that not only is the food authentic as hell, but that it can also be enjoyed after visiting the over 230-year-old chapel.
Jerry Bob’s
1325 Duval Mine Road, 520-399-2500, jerrybobs.com
Jerry Bob’s is the de facto diner in the area not only for its friendliness but its solid clubs and soup of the day.
Karichimaka
5252 S. Mission Road, 520-883-0311
Rounding out Southern Tucson, this spot can proudly brag about its jaw-dropping chimichangas and chorizo. Family owned since 1949, this gem is perfect for a meal — high or sober.
La Estrella Bakery Inc.
5266 S. 12th Avenue, 520-741-0656, laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Moving down to South Tucson, La Estrella Bakery Inc. deserves respect. Munchies of the sweet and savory variety are no match here; it offers tamales and tortillas and hebillas and pan fino.
Ricuras De Venezuela: Arepas & More - Food truck
The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview, ricurasdevenezuela.com
Satisfy those Venezuelan food cravings with Ricuras de Venezuela, which boasts a healthy lineup of arepas, cachapas and empanadas.
Serene Kitchen
Food delivery and catering, 520-534-6542, facebook.com/theserenekitchen
Variety is key at this Black-owned delivery service, which boasts THC-infused desserts, delivery and the occasional pop-up event. Contact its Facebook page for more information.
Sushi Kito
5650 S. 12th Avenue, Suite 180, Tucson
The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview
sushi-kito-restaurant.business.site
Sushi Kito doesn’t mess around. The menu looks simple, but it’s really anything but.
Tumerico
2526 E. Sixth Street; 402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-240-6947, 520-392-022,
tumerico.com
Featuring vegan and vegetarian options with a Latin influence, Tumerico is well known for its Instagram-worthy dishes.
Viva Burrito Company
1372 W. St. Marys Road
The Backyard: 890 W. Grant Road, at Fairview
520-623-5211, vivaburritoco.com
Open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays, Viva Burrito offers meals based on age-old culinary recipes. When you have the munchies, it comes down to speed. Viva Burrito serves quickly.