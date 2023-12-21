Treats for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is all about partying. But what if you’re the host? What do you serve? Here are a few last-minute dishes to whip up.

A Signature Side Dish

Almost every get-together – whether it’s family, friends or neighbors – always has one dish that’s the star of the show, time after time. It’s usually a staple dish, but that doesn’t always mean it’s the main course.

It can be a side dish that pairs with almost everything else on the table. The kids gobble it up, and the adults ask, “Can I have that recipe?”

Side dishes can be some of the most enjoyed foods at every meal. There is a large variety of options and a multitude of possibilities and variations of almost each and every classic side dish.

There are a lot of elements that go into making a stellar side, however. It must have lots of flavor, and the seasoning needs to be on point.

Next time you’re looking for a versatile, delicious side dish nearly everyone will love, try these Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. They have a perfect potato texture and are full of creamy goodness, with a horseradish kick to savor.

To make these potatoes, start with 2 quarts of water in a large pot. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 3 pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes, then boil 15-20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of water from the pot.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk 16 ounces of sour cream, 1/4 cup of horseradish, salt and pepper.

Add butter to warm potatoes, then mash. Add sour cream mixture, chives and reserved water halfway through mashing.

Once you have the desired consistency, your potatoes are ready to serve with additional butter and chives.

Once you sink your spoon into a bowl of these flavor-packed potatoes, you’ll understand why there are never any leftovers. These potatoes can satisfy almost any appetite with a unique flavor combination and appealing aroma.

Find more side dish recipes at

www.culinary.net



Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

Servings: 4-6

2 quarts water

1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, halved

1 stick of unsalted butter, cut into 8 slices, divided

16 ounces sour cream

1/4 cup horseradish, prepared and squeezed of moisture

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup chopped chives, plus additional for topping

In saucepan, bring water and 1 teaspoon salt to boil. Add potatoes and boil 15-20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup liquid.

Drain potatoes and place in bowl. Add six slices of butter and mash potatoes coarsely.

In medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, horseradish, remaining salt, pepper and chives. Add mixture to mashed potatoes. Add reserved water. Mash to combine.

Transfer to serving bowl and top with remaining butter pieces and additional chives.



DELECTABLE DESSERTS

Once the table is cleared and gifts are put away, it’s often time for one of the favorite moments of holiday gatherings. The taste (and smell) of those divine desserts you may only make once a year are enough to keep guests hungry even after the main course.

Put a new staple on holiday menus for years to come with this Cran-Raspberry Quinoa Pudding Trifle that combines fresh raspberries, vibrant cranberry sauce, orange juice and orange zest for a unique dessert. Ready in 30 minutes, it can be an easy way to impress everyone at the table with a creamy pudding base inspired by favorite winter flavors.

As a tasty treat that’s ideal for just about any occasion, this take on rice pudding is made using Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa, which offers a heat-safe, BPA-free and FDA-approved bag and is easily prepared in just 10 minutes. Its light, nutty flavor and versatility create a pudding that’s perfect for a wide range of pairings, from satisfying chocoholics or pumpkin-spice fanatics to whipping up a sweet, simple dessert.

For a comforting dish full of familiar cold-weather flavors, serve Pumpkin Pecan Rice Pudding Bars. Pumpkin-spice fanatics can enjoy their favorite ingredient mixed into a rice pudding base sweetened with coconut milk, brown sugar, vanilla extract, whipping cream and maple syrup.

This holiday-inspired dessert relies on the fluffiness of Success Boil-in-Bag White Rice as a high-quality, precooked solution. The boil-in-bag rice is quick and easy with no measuring and no mess, and it’s ready in 10 minutes to make seasonal recipes a cinch.

Find more sweet holiday recipe inspiration at www.successeice.com.

Cran-Raspberry Quinoa Pudding Truffle

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 6

Quinoa Pudding:

2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa

4 cups almond milk

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Creamy Yogurt Layer:

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup cranberry sauce1/4 cup orange juice1 teaspoon orange zest2 cups fresh raspberries1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted2 cups gluten-free vanilla cookies, chopped1/2 cup fresh raspberries

To make quinoa pudding: Prepare quinoa according to package directions, substituting almond milk for water. Drain, reserving almond milk.

Remove quinoa from bags and stir into almond milk in saucepan over medium heat. Stir in honey, vanilla and cinnamon. Bring to simmer. Cook, stirring constantly, 5-8 minutes, or until thickened slightly. Refrigerate 45-60 minutes, or until well-chilled.

To make creamy yogurt layer: In large bowl, stir yogurt, honey and vanilla. In separate bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form. Stir whipped cream into yogurt mixture until blended. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To make cran-raspberry layer: In medium bowl, stir cranberry sauce, orange juice and orange zest. Gently fold in raspberries.

To assemble: In 10-cup trifle dish, layer 1/3 quinoa mixture, 2 tablespoons almonds, 1/3 cran-raspberry mixture, 1/3 vanilla cookies and 1/3 yogurt mixture. Repeat layers twice. Garnish with remaining raspberries and almonds.

Prep time: 10 minutesCook time: 40 minutesServings: 4-6

1 bag Success White Rice

1 cup pecans

4 cups coconut milk

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Prepare rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spread pecans on baking sheet and toast 8-10 minutes. Cool then chop.

In large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine milk, pumpkin, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Slowly add about 1/2 cup hot liquid to eggs and beat well. Stir egg mixture back into saucepan and cook over medium-high heat 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cooked rice, vanilla and pecans.

Pour mixture into greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes, or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.

Whip heavy cream to soft peaks, then add maple syrup and continue beating until peaks form. Serve with warm pudding.

Tip: For sweeter pudding, increase brown sugar to 1 1/2 cups.