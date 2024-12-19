Spark the Conversation: Roll with this advice to prepare for the holidays

Something almost everyone at the holiday dinner table can agree upon It’s time to stop arresting responsible cannabis consumers.

We know that modern politics can be divisive. But the need to legalize marijuana is one of the few political issues that unites majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.

Haven’t yet discussed cannabis policy with your friends and family? Now’s the time. NORML has the facts you need to make the case for ending marijuana prohibition.

Since its founding, NORML has sought to change the way people think about cannabis. Those changes occur one conversation, one dinner table, at a time.

So this year, pass the stuffing and spark up the conversation. Encourage your friends and family to join you on the right side of history, to take action, and to support NORML in their holiday giving.

Save the dinner table arguments for who gets the last piece of pie. With nearly 7 in 10 Americans now supporting legalization, it is one of the few issues almost everyone will agree on.