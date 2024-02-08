RSO helped the founder quell symptoms

It was 1997, and engineer Rick Simpson was working at a Nova Scotia hospital, where a work-related injury would change the course of his life.

While working on asbestos-coated pipes in the hospital’s boiler room, the combination of poor ventilation and poisonous fumes led to Simpson losing consciousness. Subsequently, he fell off a ladder.

Although he was promptly taken to the emergency room, Simpson struggled with tinnitus and debilitating dizzy spells, symptoms that no medication he tried could quell.

Left to his own devices, Simpson discovered cannabis’ benefits. But it was the ’90s, and cannabis was still illegal in Canada. Even his doctor advised against pursuing cannabis as a form of medication.

Regardless, Simpson began growing weed, and was struck by how beneficial the plant was to managing his pain.

But in 2003, Simpson was diagnosed with skin cancer. He turned to independently researched treatments once again; specifically a 1975 study that showed how cannabis compounds slowed down the growth of tumors in mice.

This study was the catalyst for Rick Simpson Oil, otherwise known as RSO. It’s created by washing cannabis buds with a solvent, such as ethanol or butane, then boiling off the solvent until only a thick, molasses-like oil is left.

Through this method of extraction, RSO contains a robust catalog of terpenes and cannabinoids; resulting in a full-spectrum, heavy-duty oil.

Simpson applied the oil to his skin, leaving it bandaged until the growth disappeared. According to Simpson, this took four days.

Though the medical evidence surrounding RSO is still murky, it soared in popularity via personal testaments; particularly Simpson’s success in treating his skin cancer.

Because cannabis is still a Schedule 1 substance, conducting cohesive research around the plant has long been difficult. But as cannabis legalization expands, so does the conversation regarding marijuana’s medicinal benefits.

While RSO may not be a cure-all for cancer, some say it helps with severe pain, nausea, stimulating appetite and insomnia.

Because of its potency, it’s best to start small when dosing RSO. Via Simpson’s website, www.phoenixtears.ca, he writes, “It usually takes the average person about 90 days to ingest the full 60 gram or 60 ml oil treatment. I suggest that people start with three doses per day, about the size of a half a grain of short-grained dry rice.

“The patient should take this dosage every eight hours, early in the morning, then again in the afternoon and then they should take their final dose of the day, about an hour before bedtime. It should also be noted that as a patient begins to ingest this oil, the patient does not normally feel the oil’s effects until about an hour after they have taken their dosage, so please be aware of this fact. A beginner’s dose such as I am describing would equal about 1/4 of a drop.”

Simpson recommends increasing the dosage over time. But it’s not an exact science; a different dosage may be more effective than what is recommended.

In today’s cannabis landscape, many brands have been infusing edibles with RSO, which for a beginner, can be the easiest way to begin one’s journey with the oil.

But RSO is incredibly versatile. It can be used in cooking, (avoid temperatures higher than 300F, as high temperatures burn away important cannabinoids), used as a topical, ingested as is, or even mixed into flower. The only thing that isn’t recommended is dabbing.

Arguably, Simpson’s commitment to sharing his knowledge is touching. Simpson wanted his creation to be accessible to all, and decided against patenting the oil and its method of extraction. He has distributed the oil to thousands of people for free.

Simpson’s website is still up, and includes his recipe, a dosing guide and other resources. Despite suffering a stroke in 2018, Simpson upholds his support for the medical benefits of cannabis.