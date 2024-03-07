On Deck: DJ Jahmar is ready for his time to shine

The son of renowned DJ, Papa Ranger, DJ Jahmar Anthony has breathed new life into the craft of spinning.

Music has always been a part of DJ Jahmar Anthony’s life. The son of renowned DJ, Papa Ranger, Anthony has breathed new life into the craft.

Whether it’s the Tucson Hip-Hop Awards, a restaurant’s anniversary or a pulsating nightclub, Anthony is probably behind it and ready to bring the energy.

“I play open format,” he said. “I don’t really have a genre of music that I play. I play to the crowd. It could be country. I just like music. I like music.”

2024 has been a prolific year for the Detroit-born Anthony. In January, Anthony and dancehall artist Bramma dropped his first music video, “Sauce,” which was filmed in Jamaica. Anthony was raised in Jamaica, while Bramma resides there.

“The song came out last year on my ‘Bank of Devon Riddim’ (extended version) last year,” Anthony said. “It’s been received very well.

“We had to go to Jamaica to do the video. It’s really high energy, has women in there, dancing. What I like about Bramma as an artist is he’s good at world beat. He understands word play, melody and harmony. It’s fun. It’s a fun song about being an individual. It’s really about people having their own style and swagger.”

That applies to Anthony as well. He started DJing in clubs at age 15. He admitted the first year and a half was hard, with club owners doubting his diversity. He resorted to performing for free to prove his point.

“It’s hard being a Jamaican DJ,” he said. “People want to put you in a box. I play hip-hop, rock, pop, EDM, R&B. I have to break that down to them.”

Fast forward nearly 25 years and he’s the recent AZMT DJ of the Year. He’s also taken home Tucson Weekly’s Best DJ and Best Reggae Artist prizes.

“I’m really appreciative of the people who voted for me,” he said modestly. “It’s good to see I still have love at home.”

Later this year, Anthony’s Tucson Hip-Hop Awards will return for a third year, again to the Rialto. The first ceremony was set at The Rock; last year, it brought in more than 600 hip-hop fans — without a national headliner — to the Rialto.

“Not having a headliner is a great thing,” he said. “I’ve been to shows at the Rialto with national headliners and there are less than that there. It feels really good.”

This year, new categories for albums and mix tapes will be added.

“All the presenters and award winners are 100% local,” he added. “A lot of the award shows in Arizona, they let anybody perform. I like how the Rialto has seating. I’m trying to create our own version of the Grammys.”

Tucson deserves this, Anthony said. Musicians deserve this.

“There are a lot of people down here working hard on the music,” he said. “Because we’re in Tucson, we’re overlooked.”

(Diamond Lex/Contributor)

Anthony isn’t one to be overlooked. He is looking forward to spinning at the Pima County Fair again, but hopes to add the Arizona State Fair, Coachella and Welcome to Jam Rock Cruise to his resume.

For now, he’s strapped in and ready to ride the wave of new music. This summer, he’s releasing a song with Wasp, with whom he collaborated on the single “Bob Marley.” A track with Jamaican singer Cutty Ranks is on deck, too.

“I just got back from Jamaica, he said. “I didn’t realize how my music affected people down there. When you hear your music on the radio for the first time, it’s like, ‘Yeah, this is cool.’ But I heard it in the airport there—not one song, but numerous songs.

“It was a real big motivator. It’s time for me to keep going. I was able to feed the homeless in Jamaica. We bought food, cooked it and gave out over 100 plates of food in Downtown Kingston. It was well received, and they were grateful — and I’m very grateful. I want to give back to my homeland.”