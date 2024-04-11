Backstage Pass: Julie Buck remembered through music

above: Julie Buck will be remembered during a concert at Hotel Congress Plaza on April 14.

Julie Buck was a much-beloved member of the Tucson music community since she moved to the Old Pueblo from North Dakota in 2016.

Last December, she died unexpectedly shortly after a cancer diagnosis. As a tribute to her talent, her musician peers will get together for a benefit concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Hotel Congress Plaza.

A $10 donation is requested. Proceeds will go to support the Buck family and the Southern Arizona Musicians Assistance Fund. The benefit concert will consist of one hour sets by each of the bands that Buck played with — Wholly Cats Swing Club (with Chelsee Hicks), Whose Blues, Legion of Mario, The Coolers and Mr. Skynard.

“She had a gig with us scheduled on Dec. 17,” said Tony Spear, guitarist with Wholly Cats Swing Club.

“She had a chronic cough and took herself to the hospital. They admitted her for further tests. We played the gig as an instrumental and didn’t hear back for a couple days. On Dec. 26, I received a text that she had terminal cancer. There was nothing they could do for her. Her family came from North Dakota to take her home to be with her family. She didn’t make it. She died in Las Vegas, New Mexico.”

Spear called Buck the most “warm person and most gracious bandmate.” Jim Travis from Vibz Arizona is organizing the event. Travis and Spear considered hosting an event shortly after her death, but everyone agreed to leave a little time to grieve.

“Everybody’s ready to play now and April seemed to be a good time,” Spear said. “Hotel Congress is donating the space. We’re ready to celebrate her life through music.”