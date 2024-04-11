Illegitimate CBD market thrives on Amazon, study finds

Even though Amazon’s official policy does not allow the sale of CBD products, third party sellers do so anyway. The result? An illicit marketplace of gummies, lotions and tinctures claiming to contain CBD, boasting relief from pain, insomnia and anxiety.

However, according to a recent study from CBD Oracle, a research company dedicated to improving the safety of cannabis goods, hemp-derived products that are easily available on Amazon are commonly mislabeled — with many having no hemp at all.

CBD Oracle tested 56 hemp products sold on Amazon including lotions, tinctures, gummies and a package of mints. Unopened products were subsequently sent to InfiniteCAL labs where they were tested for a myriad of cannabinoids, particularly delta-8, THC (delta-9), CBD and CBG.

Forty-three percent of the products tested contained no hemp, while 96% of products failed to provide accurate dosing information. As for THC content, the report from CBD Oracle stated that, “In total, six products contained THC at detectable levels, and three of them had very high quantities of delta-8 THC. The three highest-THC products contained 641, 2,507 and 3,028 milligrams of THC, with the vast majority of this being delta-8 THC, which is banned in many states. The most potent gummy contained 76 milligrams of THC per piece, well above what would be acceptable in a state-legal marijuana edible.”

Even more concerning, 95% of products did not include a certificate of analysis from a third-party lab, which is required practice from both USDA and state guidelines. But if Amazon insists it does not permit the sale of CBD, how is it so widely accessible on their website?

CBD Oracle attributes this to a vague and lackadaisical approach to regulating the sale of hemp-derived products, one that has allowed Amazon to become a breeding ground for low-quality and questionable CBD products. CBD Oracle reported multiple products for false advertising, yet they remain available for purchase. According to interviews conducted with other Amazon sellers, Amazon’s enforcement on policy tends to be inconsistent.

CBD Oracle also analyzed the accuracy of the medical claims provided by the brands themselves, noting that the majority of false medical claims pertained to CBD products designed for pets. According to the Food and Drug Administration’s standard of conduct for medical claims, 52% of hemp products purchased on Amazon made illegitimate medical claims, mainly regarding pain and anxiety relief, sleep aid and even managing a cold.

Because CBD Oracle estimates that Amazon roughly earns at least $36 million from its hemp market, it is clear that Amazon is a popular space for consumers to conveniently access CBD products.

However, there are ways to shop for CBD safely and confidently. For one, only purchase CBD products that provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA) that includes an analysis of pesticides, cannabinoids and heavy metals. When buying CBD online, COA’s should be listed on the brand’s website or can be sent upon request. If they fail to do that, avoid the product.

Next, a product containing any cannabinoid should also be tested in a third-party laboratory. This information should also be listed on the product. Third-party testing helps to verify the COA’s.

Lastly, look for a transparent and concise ingredient list, namely one that includes what other cannabinoids and terpenes are present.

CBD Oracle’s full report can be viewed at their website, www.CBDOracle.com.