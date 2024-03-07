CBD shows benefits in animals, too

Over the past few years, veterinary science has addressed ailments such as anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain.

While Prozac has been habitually prescribed in low doses to cats and dogs, the legalization of hemp-derived products has broadened the toolkit for ensuring comfort in our pets’ lives.

Cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD, has no known toxicity levels and no psychoactive effects. It has seen recent success in treating issues like pain, gastrointestinal issues and overall demeanor in animals.

As with humans, other mammals have an endocannabinoid system, a biological network of enzymes, endocannabinoids and cannabinoid receptors that work to regulate bodily functions. This includes memory, processing emotions, sleep and hunger.

Correspondingly, compounds like THC and CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system upon consumption. That’s why cannabis’ effects are felt within the body. Like most aspects of cannabis, legal gray areas and public discourse complicate our understanding of CBD.

For one, CBD is federally legal, as long as it has been sourced from hemp, and contains less than 0.3% THC. But the legality of CBD sourced from cannabis, fluctuates from state to state. But most importantly, CBD that has been sourced from cannabis does contain THC and is toxic to animals.

When hemp-derived CBD became legal in 2018, research expanded on its benefits for animals. A study from Cornell University found that CBD offered substantial relief to dogs suffering from osteoarthritis, with pain decreasing in 80% of dogs.

Following these findings, researchers' curiosity was piqued.

An ongoing study from Colorado State University monitors how effective CBD is in managing canine epilepsy, finding that optimal relief occurs when CBD is used in tandem with traditional seizure medication.

An Australian company, CannPal found that CBD is successful in treating symptoms of atopy, an allergy that causes itching and chewing, with symptoms decreasing in 65% of the dogs.

While research has typically focused on CBD’s medicinal benefits in dogs and cats, CBD has also seen recent success in larger mammals.

In 2020, ICAN Vets, a Mexico-based veterinary cannabis research hub, teamed up with a local wildlife conservation park to assess the effectiveness of the use of CBD in elephants.

Nidia, an elephant who was at least 55 years old at the time, was struggling with abscesses on her feet, forcing her to restrict her movement within her enclosure; leaving her unable to walk to her water fountain. Nidia was visibly unhappy and showed little interest in eating. Yet, ICAN Vets’ collaboration with the conservation park quickly proved its efficacy.

For roughly eight weeks, the veterinary team orally administered CBD oil to Nidia. They gave her watermelon as a reward. Her appetite began to increase and she steadily gained weight. According to a report from the New York Times, Nidia was known for being crabby, but the therapeutic effects from CBD lifted her demeanor.

Research pioneered by ICAN Vets has shown how CBD can increase the lives of a diverse amount of species, and is a fundamental component to the future of veterinary findings.

And while CBD may not be a universal cure, its emotional and physical benefits should not be overlooked. A little bit of relief goes a long way.