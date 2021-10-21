Best Of Tucson®

Best Chinese

Golden Dragon

6433 N. Oracle Road

Golden Dragon takes the Best Chinese award again, and it’s no surprise why. After three decades, they’ve stuck to their winning formula of fresh meats and veggies for all the classics of Chinese cuisine. It’s hard to miss on dishes like lo mein or fried rice, but Golden Dragon’s specialty dishes like Khan’s spicy beef and the “Golden Dragon’’ itself put them a step above the rest. And with locations in the Foothills and midtown, you won’t have to wait long for delivery, or go far to enjoy a meal.

Reader Recommended

 Jun Dynasty

Guilin Chinese Restaurant


October 21-27

