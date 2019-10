6433 N. Oracle Road

There’s not much that needs to be said about delicious Chinese food. When it’s delicious, it’s delicious. And Golden Dragon, which has been open for nearly 30 years and regularly wins in this category, is delicious. Pick up some wonton soup, Peking duck, pad thai, chow mein or whatever floats your boat. As their website says: It’s all that, and dim sum.

Runners Up

2. Guilin Chinese Restaurant

3. Bamboo Terrace