A New Chapter; The Black Moods adopt more experimental sound

The last two years have been a whirlwind for the Tempe rock band The Black Moods.

They’ve recorded with The Doors’ Robby Krieger, opened for Rick Springfield and Orianthi, and wrapped up new music. The newest single, “Heaven,” opens new doors for The Black Moods as it adopts a more experimental sound.

“We’re working with a lot of different aesthetics that we haven’t worked with before, like samples,” said lead singer/guitarist Josh Kennedy.

“It’s just a more modern sound that reflects what’s happening today. We’ve done the straight-up, three-piece rock band. We thought it would be interesting to add different elements.”

Kennedy — who’s joined by bassist Jordan Hoffman and drummer Chico Diaz — said the recording process has been challenging but fun. The trio sees the recording studio as a sort of playground of instruments and equipment, using everything possible.

“The studio’s fun,” Kennedy said. “We use the whole studio as an instrument. Nothing’s off-limits when you’re recording. We try to carry that element over live. It’s a bit challenging, but one we’re looking forward to.”

The Black Moods will share “Heaven” and, perhaps, other new songs at Club Congress on Friday, April 5.

“We’ll bring all the energy, if they just bring the bodies,” Kennedy said with a laugh about the show. “It’s going to be a good time. We’re going to play some new songs and celebrate being back in Tucson.”

The Black Moods’ new songs are being recorded in the studio owned by The Stereotypes, the production team behind hits by Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Mary J. Blige and Iggy Azalea. The musicians are working with Drxg the Kids songwriters Seth Reger and Nico Mansikka-Aho for the album.

“They have more of a pop element,” Kennedy said. “Once we had the song down and the lyrics done, we’ve been going into the studio and putting on the drums. It’s backward from what we usually do. Normally, we write the songs, play them out, sit with them for a while and then track them.

click to enlarge (Jim Louvau/Contributor) The Black Moods will play Club Congress on Friday, April 5.

“But everybody has schedules to keep. We write the song and that day, we record it, which is not easy. Normally, you get to live with them. It’s not a wrong way to do it. I like working with different producers and stuff. When it comes to the studios, we’re just sponges. We take a little bit of everyone we’ve worked with — highlights and favorite parts of it — and add it to the arsenal of production tips.”

After Club Congress, The Black Moods will head north to open for ZZ Top in Prescott, thanks to promoter Danny Zelisko.

“We went to dinner, and I said, ‘What about this ZZ Top gig that you got cooking?’ He asked if we wanted to open for them and I said yes.

“ZZ Top is one of our favorite bands. We met Billy (Gibbons, guitarist/vocalist) a couple of years back in LA. We were having dinner somewhere on the Sunset Strip and Nick Simmons was with us. He said, ‘I think that’s Billy Gibbons over there.’”

Simmons, the son of Kiss’ Gene Simmons, ran over to Gibbons, who joined The Black Moods for a beer.

“The thing is, when we’ve opened for other people like Collective Soul and Rick Springfield, it was nerve-wracking. I know Billy’s the nicest dude. We’re really looking forward to seeing him and getting some face time with him.”