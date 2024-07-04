710 Oil product reviews

Nugrun

Product: Nugrun Live Resin All-in-One Drift Vaporizer

Strain: Paradise Pine (Paradise Punch x Whitethorn Rose)

Dominance = Hybrid

THC = 63.97%

Strain: Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie x Tangle)

Dominance = Indica

THC = 68.59%

Nugrun’s all-in-one drift vaporizers, featuring its Forbidden Fruit and Paradise Pine extracts, exemplify the brand's commitment to quality and flavor. Nugrun, a Tucson-based small-batch extract brand, prides itself on using only whole plant, full-nug inputs, eschewing trim, and distillate for a purer cannabis experience. This dedication is evident in its Forbidden Fruit and Paradise Pine varieties, crafted to highlight the natural flavors of the cannabis plant.

The Forbidden Fruit drift vaporizer delivers a smooth and flavorful experience with a pronounced fruity aroma that lingers pleasantly on the palate. The extraction process preserves the essence of the strain, ensuring each inhale offers a burst of tropical sweetness intertwined with subtle earthy undertones. In contrast, the Paradise Pine drift vaporizer boasts a refreshing piney aroma reminiscent of a forest hike, complemented by herbal notes that evoke a sense of tranquility. Both varieties offer a clean, enjoyable vapor that is indicative of Nugrun'’s meticulous extraction techniques.

These vaporizers are ideal for cannabis enthusiasts who prioritize flavor and quality. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a newcomer looking to explore the nuances of cannabis terpenes, Nugrun’s Forbidden Fruit and Paradise Pine drift vaporizers offer an authentic experience that captures the essence of each strain. Their commitment to using only the finest ingredients and their focus on small-batch production ensure that every session is a flavorful journey worth savoring. For those who appreciate the artistry behind live extracts and seek a premium vaping experience, Nugrun’s offerings are a testament to their passion for cannabis and dedication to excellence.

Available at Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center.

Releaf Brand

Product: Live Hash Rosin

Strain: Desert Lime

Dominance =Hybrid

THC = 82.82%

Strain: D Vade

Dominance = Hybrid

THC = 87.41%

Desert Bloom Re-leaf Center's latest offering, the Live Hash Rosin strains D. Vade and Desert Lime, continues its trend of excellence in extraction products. Live Hash Rosin is crafted by extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from freshly frozen cannabis flowers, using solventless methods that preserve the plant's natural flavors and effects more effectively than other extraction techniques.

Diving into the distinct effects of these strains, D. Vade offers deep relaxation coupled with a subtle cerebral buzz, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or managing stress. Its earthy flavor profile with spicy undertones enhances the overall calming experience. In contrast, Desert Lime provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity or boosting mood. The citrusy zest combined with herbal notes creates a refreshing and invigorating dabbing experience.

These strains are recommended for cannabis users who appreciate nuanced effects and premium quality. Whether you're seeking relaxation or a mental boost, D. Vade and Desert Lime deliver potent and distinct experiences that highlight Desert Bloom Re-leaf Center's dedication to crafting top-tier live hash rosin. Each session with these strains is a testament to the artistry and expertise involved in creating exceptional cannabis extracts.

Available at Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center.

iLAVA

Product: iLAVA Atomic Disposable 1000mg Vape

Strain: Blue Dream

Dominance = Hybrid

THC = 80.63%

The iLAVA Atomic Disposable 1000mg in Blue Dream sets a high standard with its innovative design and potent HTFSE Sauce. These disposable vapes feature a combination of High Terpene Full-Spectrum Extract (HTFSE) Sauce infused with THC distillate, ensuring a robust and flavorful vaping experience. The device is designed as an all-in-one solution, pre-loaded with 1000mg of THC, and calibrated to an optimal temperature to preserve the full spectrum of compounds from the Blue Dream strain without burning off terpenes.



When it comes to taste and effects, it delights the senses with its signature sweet berry aroma and hints of herbal undertones. Each inhale delivers a smooth vapor that encapsulates the essence of Blue Dream, known for its balanced effects that induce a gentle cerebral euphoria and relaxation. The combination of HTFSE Sauce and THC distillate ensures not only potency but also a nuanced flavor profile that lingers pleasantly on the palate.

This product is recommended for cannabis enthusiasts who prioritize both potency and flavor. Whether you're a seasoned consumer or new to vaping, iLAVA's Atomic Disposable offers a convenient and high-quality option. It's particularly suitable for those seeking a reliable and easy-to-use vape that delivers consistent effects and preserves the natural terpene profile of the Blue Dream strain. iLAVA's commitment to quality and innovation shines through in this product, making it a standout choice in the disposable vape market.

Product: iLAVA Molecular Live Resin Disposable 1000mg

Strain: Jet Cream

Dominance = Indica-Hybrid

THC = 64.48%

The iLAVA Molecular Live Resin Disposable 1000mg - Jet Cream builds on iLAVA’s great products. They use live resin from their own indoor flowers, keeping the original strain’s taste and effects by freezing the flowers right after harvest. This method keeps the terpenes intact, giving a true-to-flower experience.

The vape has a battery made just for live resin, so it heats it perfectly for the best flavor. Jet Cream, known for its creamy feel and citrusy taste, comes through with each puff. It’s smooth and flavorful, giving a pleasant experience. Whether you’re new to vapes or a pro, this one promises a unique vaping journey.

Jet Cream live resin vape doesn’t just taste great — it gives a good high, too. It starts with a happy feeling that boosts creativity and focus. Later, it relaxes your body without making you too tired. This makes it good for daytime use, easing stress and fatigue while keeping your mind clear. If you love rich flavors and strong effects, Jet Cream by iLAVA is a great choice. Perfect for anyone who enjoys the taste of cannabis and wants a top-quality vape experience.

Product: iLAVA Magma Crumble 2.5g

Strain: Jet Cream

Dominance = Indica-Hybrid

Expanding upon iLAVA’s commitment to excellence, the iLAVA Magma Crumble 2.5g - Jet Cream showcases its expertise in crafting premium cannabis extracts. Derived from its finest house-grown flowers, the Jet Cream strain undergoes a meticulous extraction process to produce a high-quality crumble. This form of concentrate is renowned for its texture, resembling dry, crumbly cheese, and containing high levels of THC and flavorful terpenes.



The Jet Cream crumble from iLAVA offers a distinctive taste profile that captures the essence of the original strain. With its creamy texture and hints of citrus, each dab of this crumble delivers a robust and enjoyable flavor experience. Whether vaporized or dabbed, the Jet Cream crumble maintains its potency and terpene richness, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking both flavor and effect.

In terms of effects, the Jet Cream crumble provides a potent experience that starts with a cerebral uplift, promoting a euphoric mood and heightened creativity. As the high progresses, a soothing body relaxation sets in, alleviating tension and stress without causing excessive sedation. This balanced effect makes the Jet Cream crumble suitable for various occasions, whether you’re unwinding after a busy day or seeking inspiration for creative pursuits.

Ideal for seasoned cannabis users who appreciate potent concentrates with robust flavor profiles, the iLAVA Magma Crumble in Jet Cream is a top-tier choice. Its high THC content and flavorful terpenes make it perfect for those who enjoy intense yet smooth vaping or dabbing experiences. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to explore different cannabis extracts or someone seeking reliable relief from stress and fatigue, the Jet Cream crumble from iLAVA promises a satisfying and enjoyable journey into the world of premium cannabis concentrates.

Available at D2 Dispensaries.

Goldsmith Extracts

Product: Distillate Disposable

Strain: Blueberry Muffins

Dominance: Indica

THC = 94.61%

The Goldsmith Extracts Blueberry Muffins Distillate Disposable Vape is an amazing product for people who love the taste of blueberry muffins. It has a sweet and fruity flavor that makes vaping fun and delicious. The vape pen is easy to use because it comes pre-charged and is disposable, so you don’t need to worry about charging or refilling it. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, making it perfect to take anywhere.



This vape is made with award-winning distillate, which means it’s pure and very strong. Goldsmith Extracts is famous for its high-quality products, and this vape is no different. They use the best ingredients to make sure you have a smooth and enjoyable experience every time. The vape also goes through rigorous testing to ensure it’s safe and potent. If you love blueberries and want a convenient vape, this is a great choice.

Overall, the Blueberry Muffins Distillate Disposable Vape is fantastic. It tastes great, is easy to use, and is made with care. Whether someone who’s new to vaping or have been doing it for a while, anyone will appreciate the quality and convenience of this vape. Goldsmith Extracts has created a product that anyone who tries it will love.

Product: Distillate Syringe



Strain: Blackberry Kush

Dominance: Indica

THC = 77.86%

The Goldsmith Extracts Blackberry Kush Distillate Syringe is an excellent choice for cannabis enthusiasts looking for a versatile and potent product. The syringe contains award-winning distillate paired with natural floral-derived terpenes, giving it a delightful blackberry flavor with a hint of kush. The syringe is easy to use — just remove the twist-on cap and gently press the plunger to dispense the oil. It can be used to refill vape cartridges, dab rigs, or even mix it into food and drinks for a tasty experience.

The Blackberry Kush strain is known for its relaxing effects, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or helping with sleep. It has a sweet, berry-like taste with earthy undertones, which many users find pleasant. The concentrated oil in the syringe can contain up to 90% THC, ensuring a powerful experience even with small doses. This makes it perfect for those who want a strong and controlled effect, whether for medical or recreational use.

Overall, the Goldsmith Extracts Blackberry Kush Distillate Syringe is a high-quality product suitable for both new and experienced cannabis users. Its precise dosing capabilities and discreet design make it convenient for on-the-go use. Whether you're looking to relax, manage pain, or simply enjoy a flavorful cannabis experience, this distillate syringe offers a reliable and enjoyable option.

Product: Distillate Cartridge



Strain: Pink Panties

Dominance: Indica

THC = 90.29%

The Goldsmith Extracts Distillate Cartridge is a top-notch product for vaping enthusiasts. This sleek and stylish cartridge contains award-winning cannabis distillate paired with natural floral-derived terpenes, providing a flavorful and potent experience. Made from durable medical-grade borosilicate glass, it features a ceramic heating element that ensures even heating and consistent vapor production. To use it, simply attach the cartridge to a compatible 510 thread battery and inhale, enjoying a smooth and satisfying vape every time.

The strain-specific flavors and effects of the Goldsmith Extracts cartridges are remarkable. Each puff delivers a rich taste and potent effects that vary depending on the strain chosen. The Pink Panties Indica was a great vibe while bringing on the relaxation it wasn’t too heavy that you were locked into the couch. A nice pairing of euphoria mixed with relaxation. The natural terpenes on this strain also enhance the flavor profile, making each inhale a delicious experience.

This distillate cartridge is perfect for both novice and experienced cannabis users looking for a high-quality, discreet, and convenient way to enjoy cannabis concentrates. Its leak-proof design ensures the oil stays fresh and doesn't leak, making it ideal for use in public or on-the-go. Whether you seek relaxation, creativity, or balance, the Goldsmith Extracts Distillate Cartridge is a reliable choice that caters to diverse preferences and needs.

Available at Saints, Botanica, and Hana Green Valley.

22RED

Product: Live Ice-Water Hash Rosin

Strain: Lima Haze #2

Dominance: Sativa

THC = 71.75%

The 22Red Live Ice-Water Hash Rosin Lima Haze #2 is a top-quality cannabis product made through a meticulous process. It begins with live cannabis plants that are flash-frozen immediately after harvest to preserve their natural compounds. These frozen buds are then used to make ice water hash, which is subsequently pressed to extract the rosin. This method ensures a concentrate that is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, providing a pure and potent product.

Lima Haze #2 is known for its distinctive citrus and earthy flavor with a touch of sweetness. The strain delivers uplifting and energetic effects, making it an excellent choice for boosting creativity and focus. Users often find it provides a balanced high, offering mental stimulation and physical relaxation, which is ideal for daytime use or social settings.

This rosin is perfect for cannabis enthusiasts who prioritize purity and potency. It is particularly well-suited for those who prefer solventless concentrates and enjoy the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. 22Red's Live Ice-Water Hash Rosin provides a premium experience that caters to a variety of preferences and needs.

Available at D2 Dispensaries, Botanica.

VERANO

Product: On the Rocks Live Rosin Badder

Strain: GG4

Dominance: Hybrid

THC = 69.63%

The Verano's On the Rocks Live Rosin Badder GG4 strain is a high-quality cannabis concentrate. This solventless live rosin badder is made by extracting the essence of fresh-frozen cannabis flowers through icy water, preserving the plant's natural trichomes, terpenes, and THC. The extracted oils are then carefully whipped to create a smooth, potent blend that offers a rich and flavorful experience.

GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue #4, is known for its strong and earthy taste with hints of pine and citrus. The effects of GG4 are powerful, providing a relaxing and euphoric high that can help relieve stress and pain. This makes it a great choice for those looking for a potent product to unwind with after a long day.

This product is perfect for cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate high-quality, solventless concentrates. It is especially suited for those who enjoy a strong, flavorful experience and need something potent for relaxation or pain relief. Whether you are an experienced user or new to concentrates, Verano's On the Rocks Live Rosin Badder GG4 is an excellent choice for a high-tier cannabis extract experience.

Product: Essence Nectar Vape

Strain: Ice Cream Cake

Dominance: Indica

THC = 81.68%

The Essence Nectar Vape Ice Cream Cake strain by Verano is a high-quality cannabis product perfect for those who enjoy a rich and flavorful experience. This vape is made from cured flowers, which are BHO-extracted to create a full-spectrum, high-terpene resin. Available in 0.5g, 1g cartridges, or 0.3g disposable pens, it offers a convenient way to enjoy the essence of the Ice Cream Cake strain.

Ice Cream Cake is known for its sweet, creamy flavor with hints of vanilla and sugary dough. The effects are relaxing and sedative, making it ideal for evening use or unwinding after a long day. Users can expect a soothing body high and a calming mental effect, perfect for relieving stress or promoting sleep.

This vape is suitable for cannabis enthusiasts looking for a convenient and potent product. It's great for both beginners and experienced users who appreciate high-quality, flavorful concentrates. Whether you're seeking relaxation, pain relief, or a tasty treat, the Essence Nectar Vape Ice Cream Cake strain is a fantastic choice.

Available at D2 Dispensaries and Hana Green Valley.

GRON

Product: Tart Cherry Sugar Coated Pearls

Dominance: Indica

THC = 100 MG per package, 10 MG per piece

Grön’s Tart Cherry Sugar-Coated Pearls are a new cannabis edible designed to help with sleep. These pearls feature a 10-to-1 ratio of TruCBN to THC, focusing on the sedative properties of the cannabinoid CBN, which has been clinically proven to aid sleep effectively. The process of making these pearls involves using high-quality ingredients and careful craftsmanship to ensure each pearl is both delicious and beneficial.

The Tart Cherry flavor offers a delightful taste, combining a sweet and tangy cherry essence with a sugar-coated finish. The effects are calming and sedative, making it ideal for those who struggle with sleep. Users can expect a gentle and natural sleep aid without the side effects commonly associated with over-the-counter sleep medications.

These pearls are perfect for individuals seeking a natural alternative to traditional sleep aids. Whether you have occasional trouble sleeping or chronic insomnia, Grön's Tart Cherry Pearls provide a convenient and tasty solution. Now available all over Arizona, they offer an accessible option for anyone looking to improve their sleep quality.

Available at D2 Dispensaries, Curaleaf, Earth’s Healing North and South.

ALIEN LABS

Product: 100% Cured Resin Cartridge

Strain: Agent X

Dominance: Hybrid

THC = 75.87%

The Alien Labs 100% Cured Resin Cartridge in the Agent X strain is a top-tier cannabis product. Cured resin is made by carefully drying and curing the cannabis plant before extracting its resin, preserving its rich flavor and potency. This method ensures that the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes is retained, offering a robust and authentic vaping experience.

The Agent X strain is a hybrid known for its strong, balanced effects and complex flavor profile. It combines the genetics of Atomic Apple and Xeno #1, resulting in a unique taste that blends fuel, mint, and sweet notes. Users can expect an uplifting head high coupled with a relaxing body sensation, making it suitable for both daytime and evening use.

This cartridge is ideal for cannabis enthusiasts looking for a potent, flavorful, and convenient product. Its balanced effects make it perfect for those seeking both mental stimulation and physical relaxation. Whether you're a seasoned user or new to cannabis, the Alien Labs Agent X Cured Resin Cartridge offers an enjoyable experience that caters to a variety of needs and preferences.

Available at D2 Dispensaries, Curleaf, Earth’s Healing, Harvest, and Prime Leaf.

CONNECTED

Product: Dosi & Banana Premium Flower

Strain: Dosi & Banana

Dominance: Indica Leaning Hybrid

THC = 21.24%

Connected Cannabis has rolled out it’s Dosi & Banana strain in Tucson, a potent hybrid born from crossing Banana OG with Dosilato. This strain greets the senses with a robust aroma reminiscent of a spicy fruit punch, striking with its sweet candy body and high notes of gassy tropical banana. The buds are visually striking, adorned with pistils of tarnished copper that contrast against deep green and purple nug clusters. Thick trichome coverage gives each nugget a snow-blanketed appearance, indicating careful cultivation and handling.

The flower itself is densely packed and expertly cured, displaying a sticky texture that adheres like Velcro to itself while remaining manageable to handle. When enjoyed, Dosi & Banana offers a buttery smooth flavor profile with a distinctive hint of banana on the inhale. Upon exhaling, expect earthy and leathery undertones followed by a spicy bite, rounding out the sensory experience.

In terms of effects, Dosi & Banana leans towards its Indica-dominant lineage, inducing a relaxing body high that gradually eases into a gentle mental uplift. This makes it an ideal choice for unwinding without the heavy sedation typical of some Indica strains. It strikes a balance, allowing users to relax while still maintaining social engagement, making it versatile for various occasions.

Overall, Connected's Dosi & Banana Premium flower stands out not only for its sensory appeal and flavorful profile but also for its well-rounded effects, making it a compelling choice for both novice and experienced cannabis enthusiasts alike.

Available at D2 Dispensaries, Curaleaf, Harvest, Earth’s Healing, and Prime Leaf.

Mom & Pop Candy Co.

Product: Freeze Dried Gummies

THC = 100 MG, 10 MG per piece

Mom & Pop Candy Co. introduces a delightful innovation with their freeze-dried THC gummies, offering a unique twist on a beloved treat. Perfect for hot temperatures, these gummies retain their texture and flavor exceptionally well due to the freeze-drying process. Unlike traditional gummies that can melt or become sticky in heat, these remain crisp and enjoyable, making them an ideal choice for summer outings, picnics, or anywhere you want a refreshing THC snack without the mess or worry of your gummies melting together.



These gummies come in a variety of flavors, catering to a wide range of tastes. Currently, the flavors to choose from include watermelon, sour apple, mixed berry, and peach. Each flavor is vibrant and true to its fruit counterpart, delivering a burst of sweetness with every bite.

Mom & Pop Candy Co's freeze-dried gummies represent a refreshing departure from traditional gummy candies, perfect for those seeking a convenient, mess-free THC edible on the go in warm weather. Keep an eye out for them coming to your local dispensary soon.

EARTH EXTRACTS



Product: EX Blanc Vape Pen

Strain: LHR Cleo

Dominance: Hybrid

THC = 77.68%

The Earth Extracts Blanc Vape Pen offers a sophisticated vaping experience, standing out for its sleek design and high-quality performance. Encased in a minimalist white shell, this vape pen is both stylish and discreet, making it a perfect accessory for any occasion. The pen's compact size and lightweight construction ensure it fits comfortably in a pocket or purse, ready to deliver a smooth and satisfying hit whenever needed.

What sets the Earth Extracts Blanc Vape Pen apart is its exceptional flavor and potency. Each pull is rich with the natural essence of the cannabis strain used, offering a pure and unadulterated taste. The vapor produced is dense and aromatic, enhancing the overall sensory experience. Users can expect a potent effect, whether seeking relaxation, pain relief, or a gentle uplift in mood. The pen's advanced heating technology ensures even and consistent vaporization, maximizing the benefits of the cannabis oil without any harshness or burnt taste. The latest strain sampled LHR Cleo delivered on every level. From going out with friends and having a laugh to chilling at home taking in a couple of shows, the balance is there for every occasion.

The ease of use and convenience of the Earth Extracts Blanc Vape Pen make it an excellent choice for both novice and experienced users. It's a draw-activated device, eliminating the need for buttons or complex settings. Simply inhale to activate and enjoy. The long-lasting battery ensures extended use, while the pre-filled cartridges are easy to replace, offering a hassle-free experience. Overall, the Earth Extracts Blanc Vape Pen delivers a premium vaping experience with its combination of elegant design, superior flavor, and user-friendly features.

Product: Cold Cured Live Hash Rosin Badder

Strain: Black Maple

Dominance: Hybrid

THC = 70.4%

Earth Extracts Cold Cured Live Hash Rosin Black Maple Badder is a premium THC concentrate made through a meticulous process. The cannabis is frozen immediately after harvest to preserve its natural qualities. Then, it undergoes cold curing, which helps maintain the rich flavors and potent effects of the rosin. This ensures a high-quality product that provides a fresh and natural experience.



The Black Maple Badder has a smooth, sweet flavor profile reminiscent of maple syrup, with earthy undertones. Its soft, easy-to-handle texture makes it convenient to use, melting effortlessly when heated and releasing a pleasant aroma. The effects are strong and relaxing, perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enjoying a calm evening. Users can expect a potent and soothing experience that helps them feel calm and content.

Cold Cured Live Hash Rosin can be a better option than other THC concentrates because of its careful production process. Freezing the cannabis right after harvest preserves its natural terpenes and cannabinoids, resulting in a purer and more flavorful product. The cold-curing technique further enhances the quality by maintaining the concentrate’s potency and taste. This method ensures a high-quality, clean product that stands out among other THC concentrates for its purity and exceptional flavor. Earth’s Extracts is doing this right and strongly recommends aficionados and newcomers alike to give their latest iteration and strain a try.

Available at Earth’s Healing.