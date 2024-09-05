Tucson JCC features notable speakers

"Ellis Island: The Dream of America" by Peter Boyer will be put on with the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra.

This fall, the Tucson JCC will celebrate Jewish pride and explore relevant topics and challenges facing the community.

The Beth and Mike Kasser Patron of the Arts Signature Series 2024-2025 line-up includes five experiences with individual tickets and series passes available.

“Return with Saul Kaye: A Pre-Rosh Hashana Concert” runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

In preparation for the Jewish New Year, join in community and be uplifted by Kaye’s music. The event gives guests the chance to end the year 5784 and welcome 5785 with a renewed spirit.

Kaye is an international touring artist pioneering a new genre of music: Jewish blues. Through beautiful music and an ability to read the room’s

energy, he has helped to bring many people to the Shabbat experience who otherwise had not found their connection to Judaism.

click to enlarge (Tucson JCC/Submitted) "A Conversation with Hen Mazzig" will be held in partnership with The Weintraub Israel Center.

“Intermarriage: An Opportunity for Communal Conversations and Inclusion with Dr. Keren R. McGinity,” runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Looking at change over time and gender roles, McGinity, interfaith specialist for United Synagogue for Conservative Judaism, dismantles assumptions, explains how intermarriage is an opportunity (not a threat), and provides a path forward for a strong Jewish future. Learn about quantitative and qualitative research that illuminates the importance of egalitarianism, interfaith inclusion, and Jewish engagement. Q & A follows presentation.

click to enlarge (Tucson JCC/Submitted) "Intermarriage, with Dr. Karen R. McGinity" kicks off Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

“A Conversation with Hen Mazzig, Social Media Activist and Author,” runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 7. Partake in a community Havdalah followed by a conversation with Hen Mazzig, a Tel Aviv Institute Fellow, writer, speaker and prominent voice on social media. He will share a variety of topics, including the story of his family’s experience escaping Iraq and Tunisia, military service as a humanitarian officer in the West Bank, the work being done to promote LGBTQ+ equality in Israel and around the world, what it means to be a progressive Zionist. Havdalah is the brief, often musical ritual that ends Shabbat on Saturday night

“Neshama Carlebach: Believe, An Evening of Song and Spirit,” is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 1. Havdalah will be followed by an evening filled with song and spirit featuring Neshama Carlebach and her family. Neshama Carlebach is an award-winning singer, songwriter and educator who has performed and taught in cities around the world.

click to enlarge (Tucson JCC/Submitted) "Neshama Carlebach: Believe, An Evening of Song and Spirit" is set for Saturday, March 1.

As the first then-Orthodox woman of her generation to perform for a mixed-gender audience, Carlebach is a strong advocate for religious pluralism and human rights. Since her debut album, “Soul,” in 1996, she has released 10 records, each showcasing her vocal range, power, versatility and her unique blend of various genres including classic Hebrew folk songs, contemporary pop music, jazz and gospel.

“Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The American Dream,” is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 11, and 7 p.m. Monday, May 12. The Tucson J, in partnership with Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra (SASO), will present “Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” a Grammy-nominated contemporary classical work celebrating the historic American immigrant experience. Using text from the Ellis Island Oral History Project and historic Ellis Island images in combination with an original orchestral score, Ellis Island features first-hand stories of immigrants dramatically interpreted.

Over 40% of the U.S. population can trace their ancestry through Ellis Island, and immigration remains at the forefront of global news. Ellis Island captures the emotions, elation and uncertainties of America’s epic immigrant experience.

“Creativity is not merely the role of artists and innovators; it resides within each of us. It is our responsibility to encourage and cultivate this spirit across all aspects of our organization,” said Todd Rockoff, Tucson J president and chief executive officer.

“By creating spaces for dialogue, collaboration, and exploration, we can inspire one another to envision paths that may not yet exist. This is essential for our growth and sustainability as we strive to engage new generations of Jews, cultivate allyship in the broader public, and build a vibrant community where everyone belongs. This year’s line-up of events reflects the J’s commitment to that spirit.”

click to enlarge (Tucson JCC/Submitted) Return, with Saul Kaye will celebrate Rosh Hashanah with song and story.

Jennifer Selco, Tucson J senior director of Jewish Living and Engagement, added, “Philanthropy plays a crucial role in helping the J provide culturally rich experiences for the Tucson community. We are incredibly grateful to Beth and Mike Kasser and all of the J’s Patrons of the Arts for enabling us to bring world-renowned, thought-provoking, and relevant talent to Tucson and Southern Arizona.”