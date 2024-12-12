Top 10 Nonprofits

We’re nearing the end of 2024, which means it’s time to start thinking about taxes. Nonprofits are also clamoring for our attention. Here’s a list of interesting nonprofits in the Tucson area.

Resilience Project

945 W. Congress Street, Tucson

resilience-project.com

The Resilience Project works to create a sense of triumph and community for survivors of sexual assault as well as aid in the development of services that prevent it. The organization creates a conversation around sexual assault by using art and music as therapy for survivors.

Arizona Youth Climate Coalition

azyouthclimate@gmail.com

azyouthclimate.org

The Arizona Youth Climate Coalition is a youth-led nonprofit that fights for climate justice through policy, civic engagement and education. The youth hos strikes and summits, and raise funds for climate aid.

Casa de los Ninos

1120 N. Fifth Avenue, Tucson

casadelosninos.org

Casa de los Ninos aims to empower children and promote family stability in Tucson by utilizing parental education and mental health and behavior services. They provide therapy sessions and free resources for families struggling to educate their children. They are working toward a future with more secure families.

Youth on Their Own

2525 N. Country Club Road, Tucson

yoto.org

Youth on Their Own focuses on using education to break the cycle of poverty, mainly working with students to get their high school diplomas. The organization works especially with youth facing homelessness. They provide these teens with financial assistance, food, transportation and guidance to help them finish their high school education.

Community Food Bank of Southern

Arizona

3003 S. Country Club Road, Tucson

communityfoodbank.org

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is fighting against the hunger in Tucson. The organization also advocates for policies that help end hunger.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

2552 N. Alvernon Way, Suite 110, Tucson

soazbigs.org

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Arizona helps youth gain confidence in their abilities and build their future. Through Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, students are put in contact with older teens and mentors to create a relationship that promotes self-efficacy in younger people.

Tu Nidito

3922 N. Mountain Avenue, Tucson

tunidito.org

Tu Nidito is a nonprofit that is involved in creating a safe space for children to grieve their family members. They work with kids who are grieving from serious medical conditions and the death of someone close to them by providing support and a community to cope healthily.

Pima County Teen Court

525 N. Bonita Avenue, Tucson

pcteencourt.com

Pima County Teen Court is an innovative nonprofit that allows for restorative justice for teens who’ve been arrested for a crime. The organization involves student lawyers and juries to decide the educational measures the arrested teen should take. This could involve journal writing, or taking classes run by Pima County Teen Court. The organization gives teens a chance to learn from their mistakes.

Native Seeds / SEARCH

3584 E. River Road, Tucson

nativeseeds.org

Native Seeds / SEARCH protects and preserves native plants and seeds in the Southwest. Based out of Tucson, Native Seeds finds and collects local seeds and plants them to promote the growth of these plants in their areas. They hope to solidify the presence of these plants in a changing world.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

635 W. Roger Road, Tucson

hssaz.org

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona works to give pets a loving home, void of animal cruelty. They run the adoption of many animals in Tucson and provide them all with comforting homes, and while the animals await adoption volunteers make sure that they feel loved and cared for.