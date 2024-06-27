Fabulous Fourth: Celebrate with fireworks and food trucks

There’s no better way to spend the Fourth of July than watching fireworks with family and friends. Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana are hosting a plethora of events, including activities leading up to the grand finale. Here are just a few.

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

Celebrate Independence Day and the history of Chinese culture in Tucson at its annual event. This year, patrons can enjoy a concert by The Chamber Orchestra of Tucson Orchestra Academy, and a presentation by Stephen Gin where he shares his family story of his parents: Judge Harry – the first Chinese judge in Pima County – and his wife Bernice Gin.

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road, Tucson, $10 for nonmembers, free for TCCC members and children younger than 12, lunch is included, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., tucsonchinese.org

Oro Valley’s Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Oro Valley is hosting its annual Fourth of July Event this year at the James D. Kriegh Park. The event includes jumping castles for the kiddos, and a beer and wine bar for those who imbibe. Spend the day listening to music by the Lucky Devils and Frank!Powers before the fireworks color the night sky at James D. Kriegh Park.

James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, 5 to 9:20 p.m., free, orovalleyaz.gov

Palo Verde Fourth of July Parade

The Palo Verde Neighborhood is having its 61st annual Fourth of July parade on the morning of Fourth of July. The parade features floats, games and activities for kids and live music.

Catalina High School Park and Playground, 2005 N. Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, free admission, 7 to 10 a.m., paloverdeneighborhood.org

Diamonds in the Sky at Kino

Nothing says “American” than baseball and fireworks. Diamonds in the Sky at Kino features the Sun Belt College Baseball League showcase game, followed by fireworks. Pull up to the ballgame and celebrate a win and the Fourth of July!

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, free with one nonperishable food item for Community Food Bank or $1, 5:30 to 9 p.m., kinosportscomplex.com

Star-Spangled Spectacular

The town of Marana is hosting its Star-Spangled Spectacular this Fourth of July. The award-winning event includes 35 food vendors, a petting zoo and a car show.

Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson, free admission, 5 to 9:30 p.m., maranaaz.gov

Tucson’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

For the 26th year, the city of Tucson is hosting its fireworks celebration, which launches from “A” Mountain/Sentinel Peak Park at 9 p.m. TCC Parking Lot B, with access from Cushing Street and Granada Avenue, will be open for free viewing at 4 p.m., with on-site food trucks. Additional viewing areas are at the City-State Garage, 498 W. Congress, and $5 per vehicle at the Mercado Parking Lots A and B, accessible from Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue.

Tucson Convention Center Lot, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, free; City/State Garage, 498 W. Congress, Tucson, free; Mercado Parking Lots, accessible from Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue, $5; see website for complete information, tucsonaz.gov