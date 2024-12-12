The kettle’s on for the Salvation Army

click to enlarge (The Salvation Army/Submitted) Raising funds for The Salvation Army via its Red Kettle Campaign can be a family affair.

Salvation Army bell ringers are ubiquitous this time of year.

Here’s a chance to join them. The Salvation Army Tucson is asking community members to ring the bells for its annual Red Kettle Campaign now through Christmas Eve.

In front of stores and businesses, volunteers collect funds that support those in need with food assistance, shelter for the homeless and holiday gifts for children.

“Every hour you spend ringing the bell is an hour of hope you’re giving to families who need it most,” said Maj. Andres Espinoza, Salvation Army Tucson city coordinator.

“By volunteering, you’re helping ensure that no one in our community goes without a warm meal or a helping hand this holiday season. No experience is needed — just bring your holiday spirit and a desire to make a difference.”

Most shifts are two hours and raise enough to provide 80-plus meals for a family in need, a safe, warm home for a family for a month or allow three

underprivileged children to attend summer camp.

Becoming a bell ringer is simple and a way to give back during the holidays. Volunteers can sign up at registertoring.com and choose the shifts and locations that fit their schedules. For questions, call 520-645-6669.

Bell ringing isn’t the only way to support the Red Kettle Campaign. Folks can donate at any Red Kettle location or online at salvationarmytucson.org.

Past volunteers have found the job very satisfying, especially when they can bring a bell-ringing partner.

“I grew up wanting to ring the bell,” said local Kiwanian Brigid Gannon. “So, for the past four years, I’ve gone with my good friend, Sue Wood, and we’ve manned a kettle together. We dressed up in holiday wear, accessorized by a hat with bells. With a smile and warm greeting, along with candy for the kids, Sue and I didn’t ask people to put money in the kettle. We just made it easy and fun for them to do so. Giving back to the community is what it’s all about.”

The public can also donate nonperishable food items to help the cause. In a new initiative, The Salvation Army Tucson has partnered with Vantage West Credit Union for a holiday food drive to address food insecurity rising locally.

“The Salvation Army is incredibly thankful for community partners like Vantage West Credit Union,” Espinoza said “This food drive and our partnership with Vantage West Credit Union allow us to provide assistance in areas where the most help is needed.”

Salvation Army donation boxes are set up at 13 Vantage West locations in Tucson. Donation suggestions include canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, crackers, boxed cereals, applesauce, canned tuna and chicken, soups, pasta and sauce.

The Vantage West food drive will also help supply Christmas community meals at The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House.

“At Vantage West, we believe in strengthening our community by supporting those who need it most,” said Jimena Valdés-Walls, senior vice president of member experience at Vantage West.

“Partnering with The Salvation Army allows us to make a direct impact, helping provide essential resources and support to our neighbors in need.”

The community may also donate

monetary funds online at salarmy.us/VantageWestFOODDRIVE.