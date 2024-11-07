The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance in partnership with Tucson Foodie, hosted the first Oro Valley Fall Foodie & Art Festival on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at the Oro Valley Marketplace. The event featured arts, food and fall festivities. With more than 125 artisans, 20 food vendors and live music, this event will be the season’s highlight. Special thanks to our title sponsors, the town of Oro Valley and Town West Properties. Photographer Hailey Davis was there to document the event.

click to enlarge (Hailey Davis/Contributor) Locals swarm creative food vendors at the Oro Valley Fall Foodie and Art Festival.

click to enlarge (Hailey Davis/Contributor) Santana’s Black Label employees, Pete and Rosemary Magdaleno, share their love of beef jerky and cocktails with Oro Valley.

click to enlarge (Hailey Davis/Contributor) Confectionary artist Tom Williams, owner of Untamed Confections, stirs up delight with homemade sweets.

click to enlarge (Hailey Davis/Contributor) Phoenix photographer Byron Neslen shares his vivid autumn images at the Oro Valley Fall Foodie & Art Festival.

click to enlarge (Hailey Davis/Contributor) Indigenous artist Roger Perkins of Powowpopart with his bold designs.