On the Move: Ballet Tucson unveils the 2024-25 season lineup

By

click to enlarge On the Move: Ballet Tucson unveils the 2024-25 season lineup
(Ballet Tucson/ Submitted)
Ballet Tucson is unveiling its 2024-25 season lineup.

Ballet Tucson Artistic Director Margaret Mullin has unveiled the performance lineup for the company’s new season, which runs from September through March.

Under the new tagline “On the Move,” highlights include the return of its award-winning production of “The Nutcracker” in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, beloved classics “Swan Lake Act II” and “Romeo & Juliet Balcony Pas de Deux,” and Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Cheiko Imada’s celebrated Dia de los Muertos ballet “Spirit Garden,” featuring original designs by notable southwest artist Lawrence Lee and music recorded by Calexico.

As a part of the company’s commitment to expanding programming to bring world-class ballet to Tucson, this performance season features seven company premieres. Audiences will experience internationally acclaimed choreographer Andrea Schermoly’s electrifying work “Swivet” for the first time along with “Pulcinella Variations” by Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck (also known for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”). 

Other new works by audience favorite choreographers include Kiyon Ross’ “ə{Schwa},” George Balanchine’s “Rubies,” and another world premiere by Imada in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival and Tucson Guitar Society titled “Barrio Viejo,” featuring the music of the Father of Chicano Music and Tucson treasure Lalo Guerrero.

click to enlarge On the Move: Ballet Tucson unveils the 2024-25 season lineup
(Ballet Tucson/ Submitted)
"Spirit Garden" features orignal designs by notable southwest artist Larence Lee and music recorded by Calexico

Subscription and ticket information

Ballet Tucson is taking orders for new and renewing season subscriptions. A classic subscription includes all five season performances, including “The Nutcracker,” at the rate of $240 and Mixed Rep Subscription includes four performances (minus “The Nutcracker”) at the rate of $172. Both season subscription options include special discounts, concierge service and other exclusive benefits ballettucson.org

click to enlarge On the Move: Ballet Tucson unveils the 2024-25 season lineup
(Ballet Tucson/ Submitted)
"The Nutcracker" is returning in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

Beginning Aug. 1, single tickets to all Ballet Tucson performances, including “The Nutcracker” in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, may be purchased in-person at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office or online via Ticketmaster. 

click to enlarge On the Move: Ballet Tucson unveils the 2024-25 season lineup
(Ballet Tucson/ Submitted)
Ballet Tucson is taking orders for new and renewing season subscriptions.

“Footprints at the Fox” tickets will be available through the Fox Tucson Theatre box office. Tickets start at $34 and group tickets are available. For more information, visit ballettucson.org. 

An Ode to Street Art: Bello Rodeo exhibition opens at Artemizia Foundation

An Ode to Street Art: Bello Rodeo exhibition opens at Artemizia Foundation

A Showcase of PCC Talent: New SandScript Literary Magazine released

By Laura Latzko

A Showcase of PCC Talent: New SandScript Literary Magazine released

Good Morning, Tucson: University of Arizona graduates return to Tucson for ‘Hairspray’ national tour

By Laura Latzko

Good Morning, Tucson: University of Arizona graduates return to Tucson for ‘Hairspray’ national tour

‘Good Morning, Angels’: The Gaslight Theatre puts on parody melodrama ‘Harlie’s Angels’

By Alex Gallagher

‘Good Morning, Angels’: The Gaslight Theatre puts on parody melodrama ‘Harlie’s Angels’
More »
More Arts: Feature
All Arts & Culture

View Articles List | Browse Cover Archives

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 3275 W. Ina Road
  • Suite 160
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2024 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation