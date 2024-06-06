On the Move: Ballet Tucson unveils the 2024-25 season lineup

Ballet Tucson Artistic Director Margaret Mullin has unveiled the performance lineup for the company’s new season, which runs from September through March.

Under the new tagline “On the Move,” highlights include the return of its award-winning production of “The Nutcracker” in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, beloved classics “Swan Lake Act II” and “Romeo & Juliet Balcony Pas de Deux,” and Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Cheiko Imada’s celebrated Dia de los Muertos ballet “Spirit Garden,” featuring original designs by notable southwest artist Lawrence Lee and music recorded by Calexico.

As a part of the company’s commitment to expanding programming to bring world-class ballet to Tucson, this performance season features seven company premieres. Audiences will experience internationally acclaimed choreographer Andrea Schermoly’s electrifying work “Swivet” for the first time along with “Pulcinella Variations” by Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck (also known for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”).

Other new works by audience favorite choreographers include Kiyon Ross’ “ə{Schwa},” George Balanchine’s “Rubies,” and another world premiere by Imada in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival and Tucson Guitar Society titled “Barrio Viejo,” featuring the music of the Father of Chicano Music and Tucson treasure Lalo Guerrero.

click to enlarge (Ballet Tucson/ Submitted) "Spirit Garden" features orignal designs by notable southwest artist Larence Lee and music recorded by Calexico

Subscription and ticket information

Ballet Tucson is taking orders for new and renewing season subscriptions. A classic subscription includes all five season performances, including “The Nutcracker,” at the rate of $240 and Mixed Rep Subscription includes four performances (minus “The Nutcracker”) at the rate of $172. Both season subscription options include special discounts, concierge service and other exclusive benefits ballettucson.org

click to enlarge (Ballet Tucson/ Submitted) "The Nutcracker" is returning in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

Beginning Aug. 1, single tickets to all Ballet Tucson performances, including “The Nutcracker” in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, may be purchased in-person at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office or online via Ticketmaster.

click to enlarge (Ballet Tucson/ Submitted) Ballet Tucson is taking orders for new and renewing season subscriptions.

“Footprints at the Fox” tickets will be available through the Fox Tucson Theatre box office. Tickets start at $34 and group tickets are available. For more information, visit ballettucson.org.