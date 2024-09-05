On the Move: Ballet Tucson unveils season lineup

Ballet tucson will present "Spirit garden," a dia de los muertos ballet. music is by calexico and choreography by associate artistic director & resident choreographer Cheiko Imada. Designs are by Lawrence Lee.

Ballet Tucson unveiled the lineup for its new season which begins Thursday, Sept. 19.

Under the new tagline “On the Move,” highlights include the return of “The Nutcracker,” in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, beloved classics “Swan Lake Act II” and “Romeo & Juliet Balcony Pas de Deux” and Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Cheiko Imada’s Dia de los Muertos ballet “Spirit Garden,” featuring original designs by southwest artist Lawrence Lee and music by Calexico.

Ballet Tucson artistic director Margaret Mullin said this season features seven company premieres.

Audiences will experience choreographer Andrea Schermoly’s work “Swivet” for the first time along with “Pulcinella Variations” by choreographer Justin Peck.

Other new works include Kiyon Ross’ “ə{Schwa},” George Balanchine’s “Rubies,” and a world premiere by Imada, in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival and Tucson Guitar Society, called “Barrio Viejo.” It features the music of Lalo Guerrero.

Ballet Tucson will expand its community collaborations and outreach initiatives throughout the 2024-2025 season.

Ballet Tucson’s 2024-2025 season:

Footprints at the Fox

Sept. 19

Fox Tucson Theatre

An evening of diverse new works created by Ballet Tucson’s Company Artists in partnership with Fox Tucson Theatre Kit (Kids In The Theatre) Family & Youth Program.

Footprints at the Fox offers vital career development for Ballet Tucson’s artists, allowing them to step into the world of choreography, explore their creativity and expand their horizons. Audience members will vote for their favorite piece and the winning work will be included in Ballet Tucson’s “Spirit Garden.” (See below.) Join a post-performance Q&A with the choreographers moderated by Mullin to learn about their creative process.

“Spirit Garden”

Nov. 1 to Nov. 3

Leo Rich Theater

Ballet Tucson returns to the mainstage this fall with a world-renowned classic and two unique Tucson treasures. “Swan Lake Act II” is revered for its love story, iconic choreography and the sublime musical genius of Tchaikovsky. The winning work from the Footprints at the Fox emerging choreographer’s showcase will make its mainstage premiere, demonstrating the incredible talent and creativity of Ballet Tucson's dancers. Imada’s “Spirit Garden” returns.

“The Nutcracker,” in partnership with Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 20 to Dec. 22

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

This award-winning production brings the enchanting story of “The Nutcracker” to life with sensational dancing, lavish sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score performed live by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s world-class musicians.

“From Tucson with Love” in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival

Feb. 14 to Feb. 16

Leo Rich Theater

A special celebration of love and local, just in time for Valentine’s Day and Tucson’s 250th birthday. Balanchine’s iconic Stravinsky ballet “Rubies” takes the Ballet Tucson Stage for the first time.

The passion and romance of William Shakespeare's balcony scene of “Romeo & Juliet” is captured in a beautiful Pas de Deux choreographed by Mullin.

Imada’s “Barrio Viejo” will be performed onstage by renowned musicians.

“Modern Masters”

March 14 to March 16

Leo Rich Theater

Four diverse works highlight the astounding creativity of some of today’s most innovative choreographers. Peck is one of the world’s top dancemakers and Ballet Tucson will be one of the first ballet companies to perform his virtuosic “Pulcinella Variations,” made for the New York City Ballet. Internationally acclaimed choreographer Andrea Schermoly (creator of “Klein Perspectives”) delivers an electrifying neo-classical ballet “Swivet,” that demonstrates the versatility and athleticism of its dancers.

Known for his uplifting and energetic style, renowned choreographer Kiyon Ross shares his “e{Schwa},” a striking tango ballet to the music of Astor Piazzolla. “Hibiki” is a compelling contemporary work by Imada, featuring a score of Taiko drum music.