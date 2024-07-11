New Titles: Times Media Group acquires 2 California news groups

Steve Strickbine is president of Times Media Group, which last week acquired two California news groups.

Times Media Group (TMG), the fast-growing publisher of more than 60 publications and websites across Arizona and California, has acquired two well-known Southern California news groups: Laguna Beach-based Firebrand Media and Century Media Group, which serves multiple Inland Empire communities.

Steve Strickbine, president of Times Media Group, which owns Tucson Weekly, the Pulitzer-Prize-winning East Valley Tribune and numerous other publications and websites, called the purchases evidence of TMG’s commitment to growth — even at time when many media publishers are failing or contracting.

“At Times Media Group we’re a bit contrarian,” said Strickbine, who founded TMG in 1997 after quitting his job as an accountant to pursue community news entrepreneurship.

“Where other people see failure, we see opportunity and the chance to serve communities with storytelling, advertising opportunities, and a commitment to quality journalism. We are going to continue to grow, that much I know for sure.”

Firebrand Media publishes the Laguna Beach Independent, the Newport Beach Independent and the Coast Real Estate Guide, as well as the award-winning regional publications, Laguna Beach Magazine and Newport Beach Magazine, all local publications serving the two popular beach communities. Firebrand is also one of the nation’s most successful and well-known custom publishing companies, with numerous magazine titles under its umbrella and serving various private companies and organizations nationwide.

“Firebrand’s commitment to excellence and good journalism make them a perfect fit for partnering and moving forward with our overall growth plans,” said Strickbine. “Add to that the custom publishing arm of their business, and Firebrand introduces a whole new set of opportunities for us to bring value to our advertisers and readers.”

Steve Zepezauer, the founder and general partner of Firebrand, will join Times Media Group as its director of custom publishing.

“There are so many strategic synergies between Firebrand Media and Times Media Group,” said Zepezauer. “With their resources and like-minded vision, we are very excited for the next chapter. We know our publications are going to be able to serve and inform our communities more than ever.”

The second recent acquisition by TMG, Century Group Media, has operated weekly community newspapers in California's Inland Empire for the past 37 years. The deal with TMG includes the Redlands Community News, Yucaipa News Mirror, Calimesa News Mirror, Fontana Herald News, The Record Gazette serving Banning and Beaumont, and the outlets’ websites. The company was founded in 1987 by Jerry Bean, a longtime newspaper executive who formed his own company after serving as publisher of Gannett's San Bernardino Sun.

Bean, 81, plans to retire after 66 years in the newspaper business.

"In looking for a buyer who would maintain the traditional roles and responsibilities of newspaper journalism, I was impressed with the quality of Steve's newspapers,” said Bean. “Just as importantly, he does a great job of incorporating the internet and social media into his operations. That is often hard for an old guy like me to do effectively."

Strickbine called the announcements another banner day for his company.

“Every week, more than a million readers in communities large and small turn to our pages and websites for the news and happenings in the neighborhood they call home,” said Strickbine.

“Ten years ago, I never would have imagined we’d grow to have such a large footprint and so many loyal readers. We are honored to be the stewards of that trust as a true source for news in a rapidly changing media environment.”