Major Decisions: College paths that offer big bucks, bigger opportunities

Every incoming college freshman asks themselves, “What do I want to do for the rest of my life?”

The good thing about college, however, is that it allows students to figure out the answer at their own pace.

Every student will have to take the same general education courses to help round out their education, but when it comes to picking a major, this can feel like the most daunting decision during an undergraduate program.

Though there are hundreds of programs to choose from, here are some that have high employment rates and can earn sizable salaries after graduation, according to a report from gradreports.com.

Accounting

Every business needs someone with the aptitude to balance the books of their business, and individuals who understand tax laws are rare to find.

Although accounting graduates could be in debt by a median of $17,750, they can expect to graduate into an industry with a 95% employment rate and a median salary of $53,930.

Aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering

Engineering is one of the top majors among STEM students and most enter the field dreaming of working on machinery that can explore extraterrestrial terrain.

Although this is a competitive field, the major of aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering has a median salary of $64,490 and boasts a 99% employment rate.

However, this is a hefty investment as it carries a median debt of $22,490.

Civil engineering

For students who would prefer to focus their efforts on the problems plaguing this planet, civil engineering just might be their path.

Civil engineers are frequently sought out to design and complete major transportation projects and devise plan infrastructure that can help improve society.

This career has a median salary of $62,880 and an employment rate of 98%. One caveat to this major is its median debt of $24,590.

Computer engineering

The demand for computer engineers continues to grow each year as more and more companies become dependent on fast-running computers.

Computer engineers design, build and maintain hardware in modern computers, have a median salary of $74,090 and an employment rate of 96%. Students can expect a median debt of $23,610 by choosing this major.

Computer and information systems

With computer information systems becoming a part of almost every business and organization, this major offers an abundance of opportunities for students.

Because of this, students can expect to graduate in a field with a 96% employment rate and a median annual income of $66,360. This major also boasts a lower median debt compared to other majors at $18,810.

Construction management

Construction management professionals learn how to mix their knowledge of innovative technologies, construction principles and business management to pave the way for a wide variety of construction projects — from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and large facilities.

These professionals are currently being sought after heavily due to construction worker shortages and project delays.

Upon the completion of their degree, construction management graduates can expect to step into an industry with a rare 100% employment rate and expect to earn around $75,200.

Electrical engineering

Electricians are becoming increasingly harder to find, so electrical engineering graduates can expect their education to pay off almost immediately.

The field has a median salary of $70,680 along with an employment rate of 97%.

However, this does come at the cost of a median debt of $22,170.

Financial planning

It is always wise to store a portion of each paycheck with the help of someone who has expertise on how to invest money wisely and plan for the future.

After earning a degree in financial planning, financial planners can look forward to a 96% employment rate and a median salary of $56,840. But, there is also the hurdle of a median debt of $20,450.

Industrial engineering

Industrial engineering students will learn everything about the design, improvement, installation and operation of integrated systems of people, materials, information, equipment and energy. These studies aim to determine efficient ways to make a product or provide a service.

During these studies, students could rack up a median debt bill of $24,250. Once they graduate, though, they will enter an industry with a 97% employment rate and a median salary of $70,180.