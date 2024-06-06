Hot Picks: Week of June 6, 2024

“Spider-Guy” is now on at the Gaslight Theatre through Aug. 25.

Joyce Manor w/Playboy Manbaby and Dogbreth

JUNE 6

Formed in Torrance, California, in 2008, Joyce Manor doesn’t rely on gimmicks. The band found its niche with swirling, catchy, pop-punk songs. Joyce Manor’s catalog pulls from Black Flag and Big Star, among others.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $32.50, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

“Spider-Guy”

JUNE 6 TO AUG. 25

Mild-mannered student, Billy Baker is just like any other Excelsior Junior College student, until a science experiment goes terribly wrong. When he is bitten by a genetically altered spider, Billy assumes powers and abilities but now he faces a difficult choice. Should he remain an average college student or use his new powers to help the imperiled citizens of Center City?

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, ticket start at $27, with discounts for military, seniors and students, various times

thegaslighttheatre.com

Tucson Saguaros Baseball Club

JUNE 6

For those not in the know, the Tucson Saguaros have returned to play in the Pecos League’s Pacific Division — the Tucson Saguaros, Alpine 6 Cowboys, Austin Weirdos and the Roswell Invaders. Playing games at the Kino Sports Complex, the club is an independent baseball league, not affiliated with Major League Baseball or Minor League Baseball.

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo, Tucson, visit website for ticket information, 7 p.m.,

pecosleague.com

Tucson Repertory Orchestra

JUNE 6

Join the Tucson Repertory Orchestra with guest artist Fanya Lin, piano, for a final home concert before they embark on a tour in Japan.

Crowder Hall, UA, 1017 N. Olive Road, Tucson, free, 7:30 p.m.,

tucsonrepertoryorchestra.org

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

JUNE 7

Horror fans don’t have to wait until Halloween. Old Tucson is hosting Ghost Tours through the summer. The next of which is June 7. For years, ghostly happenings have been rumored around the grounds — specters, sounds, sudden drafts, children’s laughter and full-bodied apparitions.

Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road, Tucson, visit website for ticket information, 7:30 p.m.,

oldtucson.com

“Damn Yankees”

JUNE 7 TO JUNE 23

“Damn Yankees” is a retelling of the Faust legend, a middle-aged baseball fanatic who trades his soul to the Devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees.

Arts Express Theatre, Park Place, 214, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $38, various times, arts-express.org

“Lucy and Ricky Live!”

JUNE 7

From screen to stage, Samantha Cormier and Nick Gallardo embrace the roles of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo through the most iconic moments from the “I Love Lucy” show.

“Lucy and Ricky Live!” 7:30 to 9 p.m., Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, tickets start at $28, various times,

livetheatreworkshop.org

Oro Valley’s Got Talent — First Round

JUNE 9

Come cheer on these talented hopefuls as they compete at their chance at winning cash prizes and Oro Valley fame. Local celebrity judges will put in their two cents.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, $27, with discounts for children, students, seniors and members of the military and first responders, 6 p.m., gaslightmusichall.com

Echo and the Bunnymen w/Space Travelers Union

JUNE 11

The Ian McCulloch-led Echo & The Bunnymen, one of the most influential British bands, announced its 40th anniversary tour. The jaunt will celebrate the songs that have brought the group 20 top-20 hits, including “The Killing Moon,” “Bring On The Dancing Horse,” “Never Stop,” “Seven Seas” and “Nothing Lasts Forever” and nine top-20 albums.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $49.50, rialtotheatre.com

Brit Floyd

JUNE 11

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2024 with P·U·L·S·E, their biggest and most spectacular production to date, a celebration and faithful recreation of Pink Floyds legendary final Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics. The two-and-a-half-hour-plus show features classic tracks from Pink Floyds magnificent catalogue of albums, including the “Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell,” “Meddle” and much more.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $52, 7:30 p.m.,

ticketmaster.com

Sugar Skulls indoor football returns to Tucson Convention Center arena.







Sugar Skulls Indoor Football

JUNE 15

The Tucson Sugar Skulls bring fast-paced, action-packed games on a turf field the size of a hockey rink.

Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $16, 6:05 p.m., ticketmaster.com