Hot Picks: Week of June 27, 2024

Music These Days brings an all-original sound with a down-home approach. (MUSIC THESE DAYS/Submitted)

Oro Valley Social and Business Club’s

Friend Fiesta Mixer

JUNE 26

Come with friends and leave with a wider social circle, thanks to the Oro Valley Social and Business Club’s Friend Fiesta Mixer. The happy hour includes a buffet and prizes from local businesses. Firemen, sheriff candidate Heather Lappin and town council candidate Mary Murphy will meet and greet guests. Oro Valley Social and Business Club will collect men’s, women’s and children’s clothing for Woman to Woman, a nonprofit for the Tucson women and kids.

El Charro Café Oro Valley, 7725 N. Oracle Road, Suite 101, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 5 to 8 p.m., eventbrite.com





Music These Days

JUNE 28

Once described as “Radiohead meeting classic country,” Music These Days brings an all-original sound with a down-home approach. Led by songwriter Ben Wilkinson, the Tucson-based quintet draws audiences in with spacious melodies, lyrics rooted in storytelling, and the instrumentation and texture of a neo-traditional country music band. Its second album, “Big Wide States,” was released May 24.

Club Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, free, 7:30 p.m.,

hotelcongress.com





“Grease” Sing-Along

JUNE 29

Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of “Grease,” the most successful movie musical. A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but their friends add friction to the fling.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, $10, 7:30 p.m., foxtucson.com





Tucson Pops Orchestra Fourth of July Celebration

JUNE 29 AND JUNE 30

Join the orchestra for a lively Independence Day celebration with the Tucson Pops Orchestra. The evening includes music, fireworks and “community spirit.”

St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson, free, 7:30 p.m., tucsonpops.org





Stacks Puzzle Competition Season 1

JUNE 29

Puzzle squads are invited for a fun night of competition, out of the heat. Five teams of four will compete to complete one puzzle of the store’s choosing as quickly as possible. Solo registration tickets can be purchased as well.

Stacks Book Club, 1880 E. Tangerine Road, Suite 140, Oro Valley, $65 per team (includes puzzle you can assemble and take home, and registration for four people), 4 to 9 p.m., stacksbookclub.com





Flutter By Paint and Sip

JUNE 30

Bawker Bawker Cider is hosting a creative, fun-filled day of painting and socializing at this “Flutter By, Butterfly” event. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking for a memorable experience, this paint and sip promises an approachable, artistic activity for friends, family and couples.”

Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Avenue, Tucson, 2 to 5 p.m., $45, paintingandvino.com





“Grease” Musical Theatre Camp

JULY 1 TO JULY 22

This summer, be a part of AET’s acclaimed Summer Musical Theatre Camp offering singing actors the opportunity to hone their skills in singing, acting and dancing, as faculty guide them through the dynamic intersections of these disciplines.

Arts Express Theatre, Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 14, Tucson, $775, various times, arts-express.org





LABRYS w/Nicosa and Romo Lampkin

JULY 2

LABRYS is a music project forged by Penny Pitchlynn, an alternative singer-songwriter rooted in Oklahoma City. Combining a graveled low-end, ruminative vocals and vulnerable lyrics, LABRYS wields a heavy-yet-agile sound, evaporating experiential stones into smoky apparitions of self-reflection.

Blondie’s Tucson, 624 N. Stone Avenue, South Tucson, $10, 7 p.m., instgram.com/blondiestucson





July Tucson ArtWalk

JULY 5

Continue the July 4 celebration at the Wilde Meyer Gallery with the Tucson ArtWalk, which will feature art, light refreshments and live music by harpist Vanessa Myers.

Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2980 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 170, Tucson, 4 to 7 p.m., free, wildemeyer.com





Lady Bits

JULY 6

Lady Bits producer Jen Blanco hosts the all-women’s standup comedy showcase. Get the laughs that all of us need.

The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $12, 8 to 9:30 p.m., eventbrite.com





Deacon’s Sunday Blues Open Jam Session

JULY 7

Step on stage and show everyone what you’ve got. This open jam session has yielded local stars.

Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, call for charge, 4 to 8 p.m., rockabillygrill.com