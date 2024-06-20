Hot Picks: Week of June 20, 2024

Saguaro City Studio Arts opens its season with “Willy Wonka.” See the story on page 13.

Willy Wonka Theatre for Young Audiences

JUNE 21 TO JUNE 23

Catered to audiences young and old, everyone can enjoy this timeless story of the candy man and his quest to find the heir to his chocolate factory.

Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, Tucson, $15, various times, vyt.com









Teen Paint Night In The Park

JUNE 21

This is a beginner-friendly art session where participants can do take-home paintings. An experienced art instructor will guide the session.

Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana, $20 (for residents), 6 to 8 p.m.,

maranaaz.gov





Family Friendly Improv Comedy Show

JUNE 21

Inspired by “Whose Line is it Anyway?” this family-friendly comedy show takes audiences’ suggestions and operates on a fast-paced laugh-a-minute rhythm.

Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard. Tucson, $10, 7:30. to 8:45 p.m.,

unscrewedtheater.org





For The Lovers:

Lauryn Listening Party

JUNE 21

This party features the legendary album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which changed the landscape of music. Genres in the album include hip-hop, soul and reggae. The REVEL Tucson wine bar wants guests to have a good drink and a great time.

REVEL, 416 E. Ninth Street, Tucson, ticket price depends on donation, 8 to 10:30 p.m., eventbrite.com





Foothills Community Market

JUNE 22

This community market supports local businesses “one tent at a time.” Guests can find gifts, artisan bakers and new foods.

7325 N. La Cholla Boulevard,

Tucson, free, 8 a.m. to noon,

foothillscommunitymarket.com





Tucson Official Pride Bar Crawl

JUNE 22

“Paint the town with pride” in this celebration of love, diversity, and unity. Bar crawlers can look forward to the rainbow-themed decor that captures the LGBTQ+ community’s spirit.

Hi Fi Kitchen Cocktails, 345 E. Congress Street, Suite 101, Tucson, $19.99, 4 to 11 p.m., eventbrite.com





Roundup at the Ranch 5K 2024 Run Walk

JUNE 22

This 5K run/walk begins and ends at the Steam Pump Ranch. The after party features live music, lawn games and food and alcohol.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, $35, 5 to 9:30 p.m., orovalleyaz.gov

(Reid Park zoo/ Submitted) The next reid park zoo summer safari night will take place Saturday, June 22.

Summer Safari Nights

JUNE 22

At Summer Safari Nights, attendees can participate in zoo keeper chats, animal encounters, artifact stations, giraffe feedings, carousel rides and craft activities.

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, Tucson, see website for prices, 6 to 8 p.m., reidparkzoo.org









Sunset Historical Film Tours

JUNE 22

Explore the set where many classic Westerns were shot.

Mescal Movie Set, 1538 Drive Way,





Benson, $20, 6:30 to 9 p.m.,

mescalmovieset.com





Outdoor Nature Play:

Summer Session Two

JUNE 23

Nature Play classes are for children aged 1 through 8 and require adult supervision during the session.

Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., maranaaz.gov





Three-Day Summer Art

Workshops: World of Dinos

JUNE 24 TO JUNE 28

Participants will use pastels to create artwork. They can draw and color dinosaurs with any art style of their choosing.

Coyote Trail Elementary, 8000 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson, $125 (for residents), maranaaz.gov





Friend Fiesta Mixer at El Charro

JUNE 26

This mixer will have a buffet, prizes and a photo opportunity in front of an authentic Tucson firetruck. Attendees can also donate clothes to the nonprofit Woman to Woman, which looks to provide support for women and children.

El Charro Café Oro Valley, 7725 N. Oracle Road, Suite 101, Tucson, $20, 5 to 8 p.m., eventbrite.com





The Hoppy Vinepaint and Sip

JUNE 26

This Oro Valley bar invites guests to relax with a variety of beverages and nonalcoholic drinks. Guests can grab a brush and start painting.

The Hoppy Vine, 12125 N. Oracle Road, Suite #137, Oro Valley, $31, 6 to 8 p.m., facebook.com





Flavors of the Southwest

JUNE 27

Guests will experience hands-on cooking instruction to create a four-course meal.

Near W. Sumter Drive and N. Shannon Road (see website for details), Tucson, $95, 6 to 9 p.m.,

cozymeal.com





Tucson Career Fair

JUNE 28

Job seekers should come to the Tucson Career Fair. There will be companies looking for prospective new hires. Attendees should dress professionally and bring up-to-date resumes.

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Tucson, free, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., eventbrite.com





Mystery & Magic Dinner Theater’’ “Murder at the Magic Show II”

JUNE 28

This event includes a three-course table-served dinner and a theatrical performance. There will be a limited audience capacity.

Dante’s Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road, Tucson, $49, 6:30 to 10 p.m.,

tucsondinnertheater.com