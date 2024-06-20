Hot Picks: Week of June 20, 2024

Willy Wonka Theatre for Young Audiences
JUNE 21 TO JUNE 23
Catered to audiences young and old, everyone can enjoy this timeless story of the candy man and his quest to find the heir to his chocolate factory.
Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, Tucson, $15, various times, vyt.com
Teen Paint Night In The Park
JUNE 21
This is a beginner-friendly art session where participants can do take-home paintings. An experienced art instructor will guide the session.
Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana, $20 (for residents), 6 to 8 p.m.,
maranaaz.gov
Family Friendly Improv Comedy Show
JUNE 21
Inspired by “Whose Line is it Anyway?” this family-friendly comedy show takes audiences’ suggestions and operates on a fast-paced laugh-a-minute rhythm.
Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard. Tucson, $10, 7:30. to 8:45 p.m.,
unscrewedtheater.org
For The Lovers:
Lauryn Listening Party
JUNE 21
This party features the legendary album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which changed the landscape of music. Genres in the album include hip-hop, soul and reggae. The REVEL Tucson wine bar wants guests to have a good drink and a great time.
REVEL, 416 E. Ninth Street, Tucson, ticket price depends on donation, 8 to 10:30 p.m., eventbrite.com
Foothills Community Market
JUNE 22
This community market supports local businesses “one tent at a time.” Guests can find gifts, artisan bakers and new foods.
7325 N. La Cholla Boulevard,
Tucson, free, 8 a.m. to noon,
foothillscommunitymarket.com
Tucson Official Pride Bar Crawl
JUNE 22
“Paint the town with pride” in this celebration of love, diversity, and unity. Bar crawlers can look forward to the rainbow-themed decor that captures the LGBTQ+ community’s spirit.
Hi Fi Kitchen Cocktails, 345 E. Congress Street, Suite 101, Tucson, $19.99, 4 to 11 p.m., eventbrite.com
Roundup at the Ranch 5K 2024 Run Walk
JUNE 22
This 5K run/walk begins and ends at the Steam Pump Ranch. The after party features live music, lawn games and food and alcohol.
Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, $35, 5 to 9:30 p.m., orovalleyaz.gov
Summer Safari Nights
JUNE 22
At Summer Safari Nights, attendees can participate in zoo keeper chats, animal encounters, artifact stations, giraffe feedings, carousel rides and craft activities.
Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, Tucson, see website for prices, 6 to 8 p.m., reidparkzoo.org
Sunset Historical Film Tours
JUNE 22
Explore the set where many classic Westerns were shot.
Mescal Movie Set, 1538 Drive Way,
Benson, $20, 6:30 to 9 p.m.,
mescalmovieset.com
Outdoor Nature Play:
Summer Session Two
JUNE 23
Nature Play classes are for children aged 1 through 8 and require adult supervision during the session.
Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., maranaaz.gov
Three-Day Summer Art
Workshops: World of Dinos
JUNE 24 TO JUNE 28
Participants will use pastels to create artwork. They can draw and color dinosaurs with any art style of their choosing.
Coyote Trail Elementary, 8000 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson, $125 (for residents), maranaaz.gov
Friend Fiesta Mixer at El Charro
JUNE 26
This mixer will have a buffet, prizes and a photo opportunity in front of an authentic Tucson firetruck. Attendees can also donate clothes to the nonprofit Woman to Woman, which looks to provide support for women and children.
El Charro Café Oro Valley, 7725 N. Oracle Road, Suite 101, Tucson, $20, 5 to 8 p.m., eventbrite.com
The Hoppy Vinepaint and Sip
JUNE 26
This Oro Valley bar invites guests to relax with a variety of beverages and nonalcoholic drinks. Guests can grab a brush and start painting.
The Hoppy Vine, 12125 N. Oracle Road, Suite #137, Oro Valley, $31, 6 to 8 p.m., facebook.com
Flavors of the Southwest
JUNE 27
Guests will experience hands-on cooking instruction to create a four-course meal.
Near W. Sumter Drive and N. Shannon Road (see website for details), Tucson, $95, 6 to 9 p.m.,
cozymeal.com
Tucson Career Fair
JUNE 28
Job seekers should come to the Tucson Career Fair. There will be companies looking for prospective new hires. Attendees should dress professionally and bring up-to-date resumes.
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Tucson, free, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., eventbrite.com
Mystery & Magic Dinner Theater’’ “Murder at the Magic Show II”
JUNE 28
This event includes a three-course table-served dinner and a theatrical performance. There will be a limited audience capacity.
Dante’s Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road, Tucson, $49, 6:30 to 10 p.m.,
tucsondinnertheater.com